PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.2 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Engine Updates and Fixes
  • Fix SuspiciousContentChecker.Match to detect a pre-defined string when the text starts with it (#18916)
  • Fix for JEA session leaking functions (Internal 23820)
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
  • Fix Start-Job to check the existence of working directory using the PowerShell way (#18917)
  • Fix Switch-Process error to include the command that is not found (#18650)
Tests
  • Allow system lock down test debug hook to work with new WLDP API (fixes system lock down tests) (#18962)
Bump to use .NET 7.0.2
  • Update dependencies for .NET release (Internal 23818)
  • Remove unnecessary reference to System.Runtime.CompilerServices.Unsafe (#18918)
  • Add bootstrap after SBOM task to re-install .NET (#18891)

Versienummer 7.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.3.2
Licentietype GPL

beerse
25 januari 2023 13:59
Nu gaat het hier om de tool/software om powershell te draaien.
Maar zijn er ook aanpassingen aan de taal die in PowerShell wordt gebruikt? Of is dat sinds PowerShell 5 stabiel? Praktisch gezien: Zit er een serieus verschil tussen de Powershell 5 die met veel msWindows installaties mee komt of deze versie 7?

Daar tussen in: is er een overzicht van de standaard aanweziige funcites/procedures/methods/commands en dan per versie?
downtime @beerse25 januari 2023 14:25
Op detailniveau is er heel veel gewijzigd, soms ten koste van backward compatibility, maar tegelijk is het nog steeds mogelijk om scripts te bouwen die in beide talen werken. Dus ja, vind je dat een serieus verschil of niet, het ligt misschien ergens in het midden.
Ik vind de verschillen groot genoeg om mijn scripts tegenwoordig te voorzien van een check op de gebruikte PowerShell versie: "#requires -PSEdition Core" als het script voor PS7 geschreven is en "#requires -PSEdition Desktop" als het voor PS5 (en eerder) is.
Ik vraag me wel een beetje af of Microsoft niet beter de bestandsextensie had kunnen wijzigen, voor extra duidelijkheid, maar die keuze hebben ze (niet voor het eerst) niet gemaakt.

https://learn.microsoft.c...shell?view=powershell-7.3
beerse
@downtime25 januari 2023 15:16
Als systeembeheerder zie ik bij een windows installatie een powershell aanwezig. Dat is wat mijn schripts gaan gebruiken want daarvan weet ik zeker dat het er is.

Voor linux systemen of systemen waarop blijkt dat er een nieuwere powershell is ingevoerd moet gezien worden of/hoe het blijft werken allemaal.

Is het nog steeds zo dat je met 'powershell' de standaard geïnstalleerde versie krijgt en met 'ps' of 'pwsh' of zo iets deze extra geïnstalleerde versie? of kan/mag ik daar niet meer van uit gaan?
Cergorach @beerse25 januari 2023 18:38
Is het nog steeds zo dat je met 'powershell' de standaard geïnstalleerde versie krijgt en met 'ps' of 'pwsh' of zo iets deze extra geïnstalleerde versie? of kan/mag ik daar niet meer van uit gaan?
Ja... Maar er zijn natuurlijk mensen die wel admin rechten hebben op hun machine en mogelijk hun PS versie upgraden (because of reasons), dan zit je mooi met issues als je verwacht dat je script overal heeft gedraaid terwijl dat in een aantal gevallen niet waar blijkt te zijn...

Reasons kunnen zijn:
- Bepaalde nieuwe of experimentele functionaliteit nodig hebben voor je Azure/O365 tenants.
- Hey, this is new, let's try this out! ;)
beerse
@Cergorach26 januari 2023 09:15
Het is een keuze die je in de scripts moet maken. Maar uiteindelijk kan je met 'powershell.exe' de powershell opstarten die met het os is meegekomen.

Op de huidige windows server veries gebruik ik in 'script opstart shortcuts' voor de meeste scripts de regel %SystemRoot%\system32\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\powershell.exe -NoLogo -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -File C:\path\naar\script.ps1
Hiermee start ze altijd de windows-meegeleverde powershell.
downtime @beerse25 januari 2023 15:36
Als systeembeheerder zie ik bij een windows installatie een powershell aanwezig. Dat is wat mijn schripts gaan gebruiken want daarvan weet ik zeker dat het er is.
Dat is voor mij niet anders. Ik ben zelf geen systeembeheerder maar ik zie dat de standaard PowerShell meestal nooit geupgrade wordt. Tot voor kort zat ik op sommige oude servers nog met PS2 te werken. En dan merk je goed dat er tussen PS2 en PS5 heel veel gebeurd is.
Waarschijnlijk gaat PowerShell Core in de toekomst ook gewoon standaard in Windows opgenomen worden maar dan zitten we waarschijnlijk al aan PS8 of PS9.
Voor linux systemen of systemen waarop blijkt dat er een nieuwere powershell is ingevoerd moet gezien worden of/hoe het blijft werken allemaal.
Ik zie PS7 ook vooral als manier om Windows, Linux, MacOS en Azure verder te integreren. Voor meer traditionele toepassingen heeft het te weinig meerwaarde.
Is het nog steeds zo dat je met 'powershell' de standaard geïnstalleerde versie krijgt en met 'ps' of 'pwsh' of zo iets deze extra geïnstalleerde versie? of kan/mag ik daar niet meer van uit gaan?
Nee, dat blijft wel zo, aangezien PS5 en PS7 (en opvolgers) waarschijnlijk nog een hele tijd naast elkaar blijven bestaan (net zo goed als cmd.exe en VBS ook nog steeds bestaan).

