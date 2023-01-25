Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.2 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Engine Updates and Fixes
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
- Fix
SuspiciousContentChecker.Matchto detect a pre-defined string when the text starts with it (#18916)
- Fix for JEA session leaking functions (Internal 23820)
Tests
- Fix
Start-Jobto check the existence of working directory using the PowerShell way (#18917)
- Fix
Switch-Processerror to include the command that is not found (#18650)
Bump to use .NET 7.0.2
- Allow system lock down test debug hook to work with new
WLDPAPI (fixes system lock down tests) (#18962)