Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Security Advisor notifications - Customizable notification that helps you stay secure by informing you when Security Advisor finds an issue that requires your attention. Notifications are enabled by default and can be disabled or re-enabled from the Notification tab in the Settings menu.
  • Tray icon - Primary click on the tray icon now launches the UI or brings it into focus. Previously a primary click opened the tray menu which was redundant since a secondary click does the same operation.
  • Uninstalls - Added guidance and updated our KB article for users who are looking to use Malwarebytes in conjunction with other security products.
Issues fixed
  • Product or OS functionality can be broken by blocking MS-signed not protected files (limited circumstances)
  • Incorrect dashboard notifications showing for Premium users
  • The security news feed is not changing
  • Buy now options shown in Security Advisor for Premium users

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.20.230
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-01-2023
submitter: 1DMKIIN

15-01-2023 • 09:49

10

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Malwarebytes

Reacties (10)

robenroute 15 januari 2023 16:57
Ik gebruik deze tool al sinds jaar en dag, maar ik heb in al die jaren slechts één of twee keer een melding gehad dat er iets aan de hand was. Drie mogelijkheden dus: 1.) wordt met uitermate weinig malware geconfronteerd 2.) tool werkt vrijwel geruisloos op de achtergrond en 3.) tool werkt niet (goed). Of, uiteraard, een combinatie van deze opties. Maar alles tezamen geeft het weinig info om conclusies uit te trekken.
m00d @robenroute16 januari 2023 10:13
Het is in dagelijks gebruik erg lastig om te testen of iets goed werkt, dat kun je beter overlaten aan mensen die deze software testen.

Een paar goede resources:

AV Comparatives - Comparison Charts - Latest Tests
Naar mijn mening 1 van de betere websites met een hoop up-to-date data en verschillende tests, waaronder performance en false positive data (wanneer een antivirus claimt dat iets een virus is terwijl dat niet zo is) wat vaak vergeten wordt en ervoor kan zorgen dat een antivirus goed lijkt terwijl het software gewoon erg snel markeert als virus.

AV-Test - Latest Windows Test
Hoor ik vaak genoemd worden, maar heb ik persoonlijk wat minder mee. Het geeft iets minder data en geeft naar mijn mening een antivirus snel hoge punten. Maar zeker goed als vergelijking met AV Comparatives.

PC Security Channel - YouTube - Website
Plaatst reviews over antivirussen die hij in zijn video's live test zodat je ziet wat er gebeurt. Hij geeft ook wat meer inzicht in hoe virussen en antivirussen werken naast deze reviews.
robenroute @m00d18 januari 2023 07:49
Dank voor je antwoord. Dat geeft weer wat vertrouwen…
cool1971 @robenroute15 januari 2023 17:57
Heb je een scan ingesteld? Bij mij gaat hij om 08:00 's morgens een volledige scan doen en als dat niet gaat doet hij het later of eerder. Realtime doet het ook best veel, wordt best wel regelmatig gewaarschuwd.

Heb je wel een abbo?
robenroute @cool197115 januari 2023 19:11
Iedere nacht wordt de scan uitgevoerd, om 3 uur. Regelmatig voet ik nog een handmatige scan uit. Ik heb een eeuwigdurende licentie.

Ik geloof best dat het programma wat doet, maar ik heb in al die jaren gewoon maar twee keer gezien dat er iets gevonden is, en de laatste keer is echt een paar jaar geleden.
Tyrian @robenroute15 januari 2023 19:21
1.) klinkt een beetje als: "Ik heb een brandverzekering maar ik heb nog nooit brand gehad"
2.) Je krijgt een bericht boven de system tray als Malwarebytes iets blokkeert.
3.) De detectie-ratio is best goed de laatste twee jaar. Malwarebytes is inmiddels een volledig antivirusprogramma en doet het niet verkeerd in de tests van AV-test en The PC Security Channel.
Roel1966 15 januari 2023 18:54
Net weer eens even geïnstalleerd om even een scan te laten doen maar meteen daarna toch weer ge-de-installeert. Rede is deels dat Malwarebytes niets kon vinden en dus mijn 'gewone' scanner prima zijn werk doet. Andere rede is dat ik zag dat Malwarebytes toch op de achtergrond blijft draaien ondanks dat ik b.v. online bescherming had uitgeschakeld. Ook zit er dan geen selectiemogelijkheid waarmee je automatisch mee opstarten kan uitschakelen, althans niet duidelijk. Geloof zeker dat dit wel ergens bij instellingen verborgen zal zitten.

Wat ik ook wel jammer vind is dat steeds meer van die programma's die eerder 'echt' gratis waren nu toch ook wel erg dwingend beginnen te worden om een betaalde pro versie te kopen. Tuurlijk snap ik wel dat ze ook wat willen verdienen maar dat opdringerige erger ik mij dan aan. Alsof we al niet genoeg gek gemaakt worden met allerlei zinloze opdringerige reclame.
prinsvlad @Roel196615 januari 2023 20:05
Ook zit er dan geen selectiemogelijkheid waarmee je automatisch mee opstarten kan uitschakelen, althans niet duidelijk. Geloof zeker dat dit wel ergens bij instellingen verborgen zal zitten.
Je geeft het antwoord zelf al, en nee niet ergens verborgen maar gewoon pontificaal in beeld 3de tabblad 'beveiliging'. Opstarten van Windows. En om de service uit te schakelen gebruik je MSCONFiG eventueel.
Roel1966 @prinsvlad15 januari 2023 20:51
Mij was het niet direct opgevallen maar ja ik weet dat je op tig verschillende manieren kan voorkomen dat iets vanzelf opstart. Toch in elk geval dank je voor de tip !
bilkin2005 15 januari 2023 19:58
Ik heb andere problemen. Ik kreeg om de haverklap notifcaties, na installatie van mallwarebytes, dat een malafide website mijn mailserver wilde benaderen net zoals mijn website. Het deinstalleren van mijn website en mailserver was pas mogelijk nadat ik mallwarebytes had verwijderd.

