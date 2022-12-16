Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New:
Some Issues now addressed:
- Better notification from Security Advisor
- Enhanced uninstaller to help repair damaged installs as well as showcase additional protection options
- We now monitor uptime of device and recommend restart when needed
- Improved performance
- Improved detection and remediation
- Fixed: Buy Now is shown in Security Advisor despite being in Licensed State
- Fixed: The security news feed is not changing
- Fixed: MBAMService crashed under certain circumstances
- Fixed: MB4 Web site blocked toaster notifications do not specify the type in Win11