Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New: Better notification from Security Advisor

Enhanced uninstaller to help repair damaged installs as well as showcase additional protection options

We now monitor uptime of device and recommend restart when needed

Improved performance

Improved detection and remediation Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Buy Now is shown in Security Advisor despite being in Licensed State

Fixed: The security news feed is not changing

Fixed: MBAMService crashed under certain circumstances

Fixed: MB4 Web site blocked toaster notifications do not specify the type in Win11