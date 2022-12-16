Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.19.229

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New:
  • Better notification from Security Advisor
  • Enhanced uninstaller to help repair damaged installs as well as showcase additional protection options
  • We now monitor uptime of device and recommend restart when needed
  • Improved performance
  • Improved detection and remediation
Some Issues now addressed:
  • Fixed: Buy Now is shown in Security Advisor despite being in Licensed State
  • Fixed: The security news feed is not changing
  • Fixed: MBAMService crashed under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: MB4 Web site blocked toaster notifications do not specify the type in Win11

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.19.229
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 16-12-2022 07:37
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-12-2022 • 07:37

10

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Malwarebytes

Ramoncito 16 december 2022 11:08
Begrijp ik het nou goed dat je eerst 14 dagen protectie hebt met de 'free' versie, en dat daarna de 'real time' protectie uitgaat, en je dan vervolgens alleen nog een achteraf scan-functie overhoudt? Ik heb dan liever een 'stekker eruit na 14 dagen'-versie (je hebt niks aan een scanfunctie tegen malware/crippleware etc, als die al zijn gang heeft kunnen gaan).
cool1971 @Ramoncito16 december 2022 15:57
Schoorsteen moet roken hè. Jaren geleden zijn ze helaas gestopt met Lifetime abonnementen, Heb het toen aangeschaft voor net geen 18 Euro en gebruik het nog. Isw met Defender nooit problemen. Ik zie nu dat het ruim 35 Euro per jaar kost, vind ik wat aan de prijs maar zou het wel gewoon aanraden.
Tweaker36 @cool197116 december 2022 16:51
Het verschil is idd wel héél groot.
Ik heb mijn lifetime ook nog gewoon (gekocht in 2014 in promo voor minder dan €13,50), mooi dat ze die nog updaten e.d., maar de huidige prijs vind ik vrij stevig.
Ik heb meerdere toestellen, en het mag per licentie maar op 1 toestel...
Carlos0_0
@Tweaker3616 december 2022 18:29
Inderdaad de lifetime licentie is prima maar jaarlijks voor betalen nee, dan is het mij toch iets te prijzig.
Windows Defender voldoet dan ook wel prima.
Carlos0_0
@Ramoncito16 december 2022 12:13
Klopt je kan 2 weken het volledige pakket proberen, daarna gaat die terug na de gratis versie.
sellh @Ramoncito16 december 2022 14:22
Is het raar dat een softwareaanbieder geen volledige, doorlopende licentie geeft aan mensen die er niet voor willen betalen?
Van de bakker, die je op een braderie zijn heerlijke belegde broodjes gratis laat proeven, kun je ook niet verwachten dat hij je die broodjes daarna blijft leveren als je er niet voor wilt betalen.
Ramoncito @sellh17 december 2022 10:33
Als je de gratis versie installeert en je wil die blijven gebruiken, dan is het schijnveiligheid als er geen live-bescherming is. Dan is het beter -zoals bijvoorbeeld Norton of Kaspersky doet- gewoon een notificatie dat je geen updates meer krijgt en de proefversie is afgelopen.

Je hebt helemaal niks aan een geïnstalleerde antvirus als je achteraf (nadat je zelf een scan hebt aangezet) te horen krijgt dat je ergens die dag iets stoms hebt aangeklikt.
slechtvalk 16 december 2022 22:12
Ik heb een levenslange licentie maar gebruik Malwarebytes nooit. Hoe zou ik deze het beste kunnen verkopen en wat is een redelijke prijs?
SCS2 @slechtvalk17 december 2022 20:33
1 euro en aan mij ;-)
slechtvalk @SCS218 december 2022 02:55
😂

