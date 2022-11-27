Versie 4.5.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add Auto resize columns functionality

functionality Allow to use Category paths in Manual mode

mode Allow to disable Automatic mode when default "temp" path changed

Add tuning options related to performance warnings

Add right click menu for status filters

Allow setting the number of maximum active checking torrents

Add option to toggle filters sidebar

Allow to set working set limit on non-Windows OS

on non-Windows OS Add Export .torrent action

action Add keyboard navigation keys

Allow to use POSIX-compliant disk IO type

Add Filter files field in new torrent dialog

field in new torrent dialog Implement new icon/color theme

Add file name filter/blacklist

Add support for custom SMTP ports

Split the OS cache settings into Disk IO read/write modes

When duplicate torrent is added set metadata to existing one

Greatly improve startup time with many torrents

Add keyboard shortcut to Download URL dialog

Add ability to run external program on torrent added

Add infohash and download path columns

Allow to set torrent stop condition

Add a Moving status filter

status filter Change color palettes for both dark, light themes

Add a Use proxy for hostname lookup option

option Introduce a change listen port cmd option

cmd option Implement Peer ID Client column for Peers tab

column for tab Add port forwarding option for embedded tracker Fixed: Store hybrid torrents using torrent ID as basename

as basename Enable Combobox editor for the Mixed file download priority

file download priority Allow shortcut folders for the Open and Save directory dialogs

Rename content tab Size column to Total Size

column to Fix scrolling to the lowermost visible torrent

Allow changing file priorities for finished torrents

Focus save path when Manual mode is selected initially

Disable force reannounce when it is not possible

Add horizontal scrolling for tracker list and torrent content

Enlarge "speed limits" icons

Change Downloaded to Times Downloaded in trackers tab

Remove artificial max limits from Torrent Queueing related options

related options Preserve skip hash check when there is no metadata

when there is no metadata Fix DHT/PeX/LSD status when it is globally disabled

Fix rate calculation when interval is too low

Add tooltip message when system tray icon isn't available

Improve sender field in mail notifications

Fix "Add torrent dialog" spill-over on smaller screens

Fix peer count issue when tracker responds with zero figure

Don't merge trackers by default

Don't inhibit system sleep/auto shutdown for torrents stuck at downloading metadata

Allow to pause a checking torrent from context menu

Allow to use subnet notation in reverse proxy list

Fine tune translations loading for Chinese locales

Fix torrent content checkboxes not updated properly

Correctly load state of Use another path for incomplete torrents in Watched folders

in Watched folders Add confirmation to resume/pause all

Fix wrong count of errored trackers WebUI: Allow blank lines in multipart form-data input

Make various dialogs resizable

Fix wrong v2 hash string displayed

WebAPI: return correct status

Fix empty selection in language combobox

Store WebUI port setting in human readable number

Add support for exporting .torrent

WebAPI: Add endpoint to set speed limit mode

Improve progress bar rendering

Add transfer list refresh interval settings

Use natural sort

Apply i18n translation only to built-in WebUI

Alert when HTTPS settings are incomplete

Handle drag and drop events

Fix wrong behavior for shutdown action

Don't disable combobox for file priority rss: Increase limit of maximum number of articles per feed Windows: Fix Open destination folder delay on Windows

delay on Windows WINDOWS: NSIS: Update Russian, Estonian, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese BR, German and Indonesian translations Linux: Mark as single window app in .desktop file

Add Dockerfile

Remove option of using icons from system theme macOS: Fix wrong background color in properties widget Other: Binary distributions of qbittorrent are GPLv3+ licensed