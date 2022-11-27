Software-update: qBittorrent 4.5.0

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.5.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • Add Auto resize columns functionality
  • Allow to use Category paths in Manual mode
  • Allow to disable Automatic mode when default "temp" path changed
  • Add tuning options related to performance warnings
  • Add right click menu for status filters
  • Allow setting the number of maximum active checking torrents
  • Add option to toggle filters sidebar
  • Allow to set working set limit on non-Windows OS
  • Add Export .torrent action
  • Add keyboard navigation keys
  • Allow to use POSIX-compliant disk IO type
  • Add Filter files field in new torrent dialog
  • Implement new icon/color theme
  • Add file name filter/blacklist
  • Add support for custom SMTP ports
  • Split the OS cache settings into Disk IO read/write modes
  • When duplicate torrent is added set metadata to existing one
  • Greatly improve startup time with many torrents
  • Add keyboard shortcut to Download URL dialog
  • Add ability to run external program on torrent added
  • Add infohash and download path columns
  • Allow to set torrent stop condition
  • Add a Moving status filter
  • Change color palettes for both dark, light themes
  • Add a Use proxy for hostname lookup option
  • Introduce a change listen port cmd option
  • Implement Peer ID Client column for Peers tab
  • Add port forwarding option for embedded tracker
Fixed:
  • Store hybrid torrents using torrent ID as basename
  • Enable Combobox editor for the Mixed file download priority
  • Allow shortcut folders for the Open and Save directory dialogs
  • Rename content tab Size column to Total Size
  • Fix scrolling to the lowermost visible torrent
  • Allow changing file priorities for finished torrents
  • Focus save path when Manual mode is selected initially
  • Disable force reannounce when it is not possible
  • Add horizontal scrolling for tracker list and torrent content
  • Enlarge "speed limits" icons
  • Change Downloaded to Times Downloaded in trackers tab
  • Remove artificial max limits from Torrent Queueing related options
  • Preserve skip hash check when there is no metadata
  • Fix DHT/PeX/LSD status when it is globally disabled
  • Fix rate calculation when interval is too low
  • Add tooltip message when system tray icon isn't available
  • Improve sender field in mail notifications
  • Fix "Add torrent dialog" spill-over on smaller screens
  • Fix peer count issue when tracker responds with zero figure
  • Don't merge trackers by default
  • Don't inhibit system sleep/auto shutdown for torrents stuck at downloading metadata
  • Allow to pause a checking torrent from context menu
  • Allow to use subnet notation in reverse proxy list
  • Fine tune translations loading for Chinese locales
  • Fix torrent content checkboxes not updated properly
  • Correctly load state of Use another path for incomplete torrents in Watched folders
  • Add confirmation to resume/pause all
  • Fix wrong count of errored trackers
WebUI:
  • Allow blank lines in multipart form-data input
  • Make various dialogs resizable
  • Fix wrong v2 hash string displayed
  • WebAPI: return correct status
  • Fix empty selection in language combobox
  • Store WebUI port setting in human readable number
  • Add support for exporting .torrent
  • WebAPI: Add endpoint to set speed limit mode
  • Improve progress bar rendering
  • Add transfer list refresh interval settings
  • Use natural sort
  • Apply i18n translation only to built-in WebUI
  • Alert when HTTPS settings are incomplete
  • Handle drag and drop events
  • Fix wrong behavior for shutdown action
  • Don't disable combobox for file priority
rss:
  • Increase limit of maximum number of articles per feed
Windows:
  • Fix Open destination folder delay on Windows
  • WINDOWS: NSIS: Update Russian, Estonian, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese BR, German and Indonesian translations
Linux:
  • Mark as single window app in .desktop file
  • Add Dockerfile
  • Remove option of using icons from system theme
macOS:
  • Fix wrong background color in properties widget
Other:
  • Binary distributions of qbittorrent are GPLv3+ licensed

Versienummer 4.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-11-2022 18:42 12

27-11-2022 • 18:42

12

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

10-07 qBittorrent 5.2.3 0
16-06 qBittorrent 5.2.2 2
26-05 qBittorrent 5.2.1 10
04-05 qBittorrent 5.2.0 14
20-11 qBittorrent 5.1.4 5
11-11 qBittorrent 5.1.3 12
07-'25 qBittorrent 5.1.2 3
06-'25 qBittorrent 5.1.1 39
04-'25 qBittorrent 5.1.0 20
04-'25 qBittorrent 5.0.5 7
Meer historie

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QBittorrent voor Windows is voortaan niet meer beschikbaar voor 32bit-systemen
QBittorrent voor Windows is voortaan niet meer beschikbaar voor 32bit-systemen Nieuws van 28 november 2022
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (12)

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grimson 28 november 2022 09:04
Pfew hoop keuzes (Windows) :P
- qBittorrent Windows x64 (lt20 qt5)
- qBittorrent Windows x64 (qt6)
- qBittorrent Windows x64 (lt20 qt6)

OK, even zien:
- The builds based on Qt6 need Windows 10+ (64-bit only).
Duidelijk
- NOTE: The default builds for all OSs switched to libtorrent 1.2.x from 2.0.x. Builds for libtorrent 2.0.x are also offered and are tagged with lt20. The switch happened due to user demand and perceived performance issues. If until now you didn't experience any performance issue then go ahead and use the lt20 builds.
Ah dus men is teruggegaan naar libtorrent 1.2.x maar indien geen issues kan je (nog steeds) de libtorrent 2.0.x versie installeren.

Conclusie:
qBittorrent Windows x64 (lt20 qt6)
Dit lijkt mij de 'beste' keuze dus? (ik ervaar geen issues, zelfs niet met de 'Pleasuredome' Mame torrents)
Warpozio @grimson28 november 2022 09:55
Windows 10+ is dat dan Windows 10 en hoger?
grimson @Warpozio28 november 2022 11:14
Ik zou dit idd interpreteren als Windows 10 en Windows 11 (x64)
-Z- 28 november 2022 11:38
Voor mensen die willen portable versie van qBittorrent. Open installer met 7zip. Neem qbittorrent.exe. Maak een map met de naam "profiel" in dezelfde map waar qbittorrent.exe. Klaar :Y)
Jeronim0 @-Z-28 november 2022 22:20
Thanks voor de tip. Naam onder Windows is alleen "profile" uiteraard:
https://github.com/qbitto.../How-to-use-portable-mode
KermieCow 28 november 2022 20:07
wauw, inderdaad wel een enorme verbetering in snelheid!
wc2wc 29 november 2022 22:25
Wel sneller ja , maar de interface is ook veranderd , even wennen al die kleurtjes .
Globefrotter 30 november 2022 11:02
Het kleurschema en de icoontjes zijn 'gemoderniseerd'.
Jammer dat men dan ook de titels van de downloads nu een kleur heeft gegeven. Dat scherm vol felle kleuren doet pijn aan mijn ogen. Ik vind zwarte tekst op de witte/grijze ondergrond nog altijd het prettigst. Ik snap niet waarom complete en incomplete downloads nu ineens knalblauw en groen moeten zijn. Een groen of blauw bolletje voor de tekst zou voor mij al meer dan duidelijk genoeg zijn. Het werkte al jaren prima......
JediUberknaft @Globefrotter7 december 2022 06:32
later reactie van mij, maar je weet dat je gewoon heel simpel skins kunt gebruiken ? Ik heb een dark skin, donkergrijs en de letters zijn gewoon wit :-)

Onder andere hier te vinden
Globefrotter @JediUberknaft7 december 2022 12:22
Bedankt voor de tip: was mij niet bekend.
jerriy 30 november 2022 15:31
Wat is "maximum active checking torrents" ?

Da's een van de nieuwe dingen.

Ik heb gemerkt dat het default op "1" ingesteld is

[Reactie gewijzigd door jerriy op 23 juli 2024 10:49]

slechtvalk 14 december 2022 00:30
Ik heb Windows 10 32 bit. Iemand een tip voor een goed alternatief?

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