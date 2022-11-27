Versie 4.5.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn verschillende downloads beschikbaar. Zo kan er voor libtorrent 1.2 of 2.0 worden gekozen, en of de gebruikersinterface van Qt5 of Qt6 gebruikmaakt. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Fixed:
- Add
Auto resize columnsfunctionality
- Allow to use Category paths in
Manualmode
- Allow to disable Automatic mode when default "temp" path changed
- Add tuning options related to performance warnings
- Add right click menu for status filters
- Allow setting the number of maximum active checking torrents
- Add option to toggle filters sidebar
- Allow to set
working set limiton non-Windows OS
- Add
Export .torrentaction
- Add keyboard navigation keys
- Allow to use POSIX-compliant disk IO type
- Add
Filter filesfield in new torrent dialog
- Implement new icon/color theme
- Add file name filter/blacklist
- Add support for custom SMTP ports
- Split the OS cache settings into Disk IO read/write modes
- When duplicate torrent is added set metadata to existing one
- Greatly improve startup time with many torrents
- Add keyboard shortcut to Download URL dialog
- Add ability to run external program on torrent added
- Add infohash and download path columns
- Allow to set torrent stop condition
- Add a
Movingstatus filter
- Change color palettes for both dark, light themes
- Add a
Use proxy for hostname lookupoption
- Introduce a
change listen portcmd option
- Implement
Peer ID Clientcolumn for
Peerstab
- Add port forwarding option for embedded tracker
WebUI:
- Store hybrid torrents using
torrent IDas basename
- Enable Combobox editor for the
Mixedfile download priority
- Allow shortcut folders for the Open and Save directory dialogs
- Rename content tab
Sizecolumn to
Total Size
- Fix scrolling to the lowermost visible torrent
- Allow changing file priorities for finished torrents
- Focus save path when Manual mode is selected initially
- Disable force reannounce when it is not possible
- Add horizontal scrolling for tracker list and torrent content
- Enlarge "speed limits" icons
- Change Downloaded to Times Downloaded in trackers tab
- Remove artificial max limits from
Torrent Queueingrelated options
- Preserve
skip hash checkwhen there is no metadata
- Fix DHT/PeX/LSD status when it is globally disabled
- Fix rate calculation when interval is too low
- Add tooltip message when system tray icon isn't available
- Improve sender field in mail notifications
- Fix "Add torrent dialog" spill-over on smaller screens
- Fix peer count issue when tracker responds with zero figure
- Don't merge trackers by default
- Don't inhibit system sleep/auto shutdown for torrents stuck at downloading metadata
- Allow to pause a checking torrent from context menu
- Allow to use subnet notation in reverse proxy list
- Fine tune translations loading for Chinese locales
- Fix torrent content checkboxes not updated properly
- Correctly load state of
Use another path for incomplete torrentsin Watched folders
- Add confirmation to resume/pause all
- Fix wrong count of errored trackers
rss:
- Allow blank lines in multipart form-data input
- Make various dialogs resizable
- Fix wrong v2 hash string displayed
- WebAPI: return correct status
- Fix empty selection in language combobox
- Store WebUI port setting in human readable number
- Add support for exporting .torrent
- WebAPI: Add endpoint to set speed limit mode
- Improve progress bar rendering
- Add transfer list refresh interval settings
- Use natural sort
- Apply i18n translation only to built-in WebUI
- Alert when HTTPS settings are incomplete
- Handle drag and drop events
- Fix wrong behavior for shutdown action
- Don't disable combobox for file priority
Windows:
- Increase limit of maximum number of articles per feed
Linux:
- Fix
Open destination folderdelay on Windows
- WINDOWS: NSIS: Update Russian, Estonian, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese BR, German and Indonesian translations
macOS:
- Mark as single window app in .desktop file
- Add Dockerfile
- Remove option of using icons from system theme
Other:
- Fix wrong background color in properties widget
- Binary distributions of qbittorrent are GPLv3+ licensed