Software-update: CudaText 1.178.0

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.178.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added:
  • Allow Differ plugin to fill ui-tab context menu 'on demand' and not 'on file opening' which was much slower
  • Opening lot of files via command line (and Windows Shell Extension) must not activate each file on loading
  • Dialog "Themes" has improved UI
  • Option "find_suggest_in_selection" also detects the columnar selection
  • Lexer PHP: support inclusion of JSON blocks
Fixed:
  • Sometimes, program doesn't apply dark _syntax_ theme on startup
  • Sometimes, "Extract RegEx matches" doesn't repaint the resulting editor
  • Regression: files always open 'activated' even when it's needed 'in background ui-tab'
  • Bug in lexer JSON^ with [["aa","aa"],{"aa":"bb"}]

CudaText

Versienummer 1.178.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://cudatext.github.io/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-11-2022 10:51 3

27-11-2022 • 10:51

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Bron: CudaText

Update-historie

15-07 CudaText 1.235.0 1
05-04 CudaText 1.234.0 1
04-03 CudaText 1.233.0 0
31-01 CudaText 1.232.0 0
16-12 CudaText 1.231.0 1
13-11 CudaText 1.230.0 2
10-'25 CudaText 1.229.0 0
09-'25 CudaText 1.228.0 0
09-'25 CudaText 1.227.0 0
07-'25 CudaText 1.226.0 0
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Vuranix 27 november 2022 15:58
Welke is nou het origineel? SublimeText of CudaText? ze lijken namelijk exacte clones van elkaar.
JeroenED @Vuranix27 november 2022 16:25
Wel, volgens wikipedia is sublimetext geschreven in C++ en dit in object pascal. Dus geen van beide is een fork van de andere. Hooguit zal de ene inspriratie geweest zijn voor de andere en het lijkt dat Sublime inspiratie was voor Cuda. Eerste commit van Cudatext was lang na de eerste release van sublime (in 2008).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sublime_Text
Yzord 27 november 2022 12:06
Heb deze al enkele keren deze maand voorbij zien komen en idd, ik zie de historie en dit is update nummer drie van november. Betekent dit dat dit een nogal buggy progje is of wordt het zo actief ontwikkelt?

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