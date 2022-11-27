Versie 1.178.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added: Allow Differ plugin to fill ui-tab context menu 'on demand' and not 'on file opening' which was much slower

Opening lot of files via command line (and Windows Shell Extension) must not activate each file on loading

Dialog "Themes" has improved UI

Option "find_suggest_in_selection" also detects the columnar selection

Lexer PHP: support inclusion of JSON blocks Fixed: Sometimes, program doesn't apply dark _syntax_ theme on startup

Sometimes, "Extract RegEx matches" doesn't repaint the resulting editor

Regression: files always open 'activated' even when it's needed 'in background ui-tab'

Bug in lexer JSON^ with [["aa","aa"],{"aa":"bb"}]