Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 22.11.25 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en deze moet diverse problemen verhelpen:

New Bugs Since Version 22.09.23 Fixed including sub-project with Open MLT XML as Clip breaks the project (broke in v22.10).

Fixed custom transition preview in Properties degrades quality and accuracy of the transition preview in the player.

Fixed memory leak in the transition Properties and Slideshow Generator previews.

Fixed crash when using the --appdata command line option.

command line option. Fixed dragging multiple selection in Timeline does not show all selected clips. Old Bugs Fixed huge memory consumption when using certain filters before keyframes on the Size, Position & Rotate filter: Corner Pin, Mask: Simple Shape.

Fixed Alt ( option on macOS) not suspending snapping in filter rectangle controls.

( on macOS) not suspending snapping in filter rectangle controls. Fixed updating the filter UI value when deleting a keyframe. Improvements and Changes Improved sound quality of Pitch compensation and Pitch audio filter.

Added Reset on discontinuity option to the Normalize: One Pass audio filter.