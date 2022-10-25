Software-update: Apple macOS 13.0

macOS Ventura logo (79 pix) Apple heeft macOS 13.0 uitgebracht. In versie 13, bekend als Ventura en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, heeft Apple onder meer met Stage Manager een manier toegevoegd die multitasking eenvoudiger moet maken. Verder is er Continuity Camera, die een camera van een ander Apple apparaat als webcam kan gebruiken en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in Spotlight en Reminders, en kun je nu ook je AirPod’s beheren in macOS. Meer informatie over Ventura is bij Apple te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Stage Manager

Continuity continues to evolve with the introduction of Stage Manager – a new way to manage your desktop clutter that reminds us a little bit of Spaces, because it allows you to organize working areas and hide them away, albeit at the side of your screen, rather than the top. Here’s how to use Stage Manager to organize your windows.

Continuity Camera

Another continuity-related feature allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam as well as Handoff a FaceTime call from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac. Continuity Camera is a great way to benefit from the superior camera on the iPhone. One really impressive feature is Desk View, which displays two views to the person you are calling – your face and your desk. Using the iPhone camera means that Mac users can benefit from features like Portrait mode and Centre Stage and the new Studio Light feature. Read about how to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

You can now set up an album in Photos that lets you select up to five people that can all add photos and videos and quickly share them with each other. Here’s how to set it up on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Spotlight

Apple’s method to search your Mac – Spotlight – also received a revamp. Quick Look allows you to preview files and you can search photos by location, objects, people, and more. Live Text improvements mean that you will be able to search text within images and videos. Users will even be able to create a new document, start a timer, or more, from within Spotlight. More information here: How Apple has improved Spotlight search in Ventura.

Reminders

In macOS Ventura, Apple has added several new features to make Reminders more helpful. You’ll be able to see your reminders grouped by time and date, you will be able to pin a list and save lists to be used as templates. Read about the new features in Reminders here: Reminders in macOS Ventura.

System Settings

System Settings is the new name for System Preferences. A name that iOS users will likely feel at home with. Read about how Apple has revamped System Preferences in macOS Ventura in our in-depth article.

Background noises

You can play soothing white noise on your Mac in Ventura, including the sound of rain, the ocean, or a stream. Read: How to play soothing white noise in macOS Ventura.

Gaming

Expect gaming on the Mac to truly take off (well Apple does anyway). Apple says that every new Mac will be able to run AAA games “with ease”. Improvements in Metal 3, MetalFX Upscaling, and Fast Resource Loading API should benefit game developers.

AirPods

In macOS Monterey and earlier, users didn’t get to control much of the AirPod’s settings, but that’s changing in Ventura. When Ventura launches users will finally get access to the full complement of AirPods settings, just like in iOS. Read more here: Full AirPods settings coming to your Mac.

macOS Ventura

Versienummer 13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/nl/macos/ventura/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 25-10-2022 07:30
41 • submitter: Luuk2015

25-10-2022 • 07:30

41

Submitter: Luuk2015

Bron: Apple

SirLenncelot 25 oktober 2022 07:38
De eerste update die niet meer beschikbaar is voor mijn 2015 MBP. Het punt om te upgraden zit er nu echt aan te komen. Ik heb nog te vaak Windows nodig waardoor een ARM Mac nu nog te vroeg is voor mij, misschien eens in V&A voor een nieuwe Intel machine kijken…
Expect gaming on the Mac to truly take off (well Apple does anyway). Apple says that every new Mac will be able to run AAA games “with ease”. Improvements in Metal 3, MetalFX Upscaling, and Fast Resource Loading API should benefit game developers.
8)7 voor al die AAA-games die geschikt voor MacOS uitgegeven worden…

[Reactie gewijzigd door SirLenncelot op 23 juli 2024 00:14]

PrimusIP @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 07:45
Afhankelijk van wat je doet zou je ook Windows in een VM kunnen draaien op een ARM Mac.

Verder leuke update dit, maar ben het eens met je opmerkingen over gamen. Met Mac kun je goed gamen, als er ook werkelijk games voor gemaakt zouden worden.
SirLenncelot @PrimusIP25 oktober 2022 07:54
Alleen ARM Windows toch? En ik lees minder goede verhalen over de emulatie van x86 applicaties daarin.
PrimusIP @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 08:04
ARM versie van Windows inderdaad. Ik vind het tot nu toe wel meevallen. Ik kan bijvoorbeeld Fallout 4 draaien op een VM. Best indrukwekkend voor een MacBook met 8 GB ram vind ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PrimusIP op 23 juli 2024 00:14]

Anoniem: 30722 @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 07:49
Grappig, waarvoor heb je nog Windows nodig? Draai al een jaar of 16 Mac, misschien heb ik gewoon geen flauw idee wat ik allemaal mis hoor 🙈
SirLenncelot @Anoniem: 3072225 oktober 2022 07:57
Voor persoonlijk gebruik eigenlijk niets, maar genoeg applicaties uit het jaar 0 die nog dagelijks ingezet worden bij bedrijven hoor met enkel een Windows installer.
PrimusIP @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 08:10
Het zal ook wel per bedrijf verschillen. Maar mijn ervaring is dat veel bedrijven gebruik maken van cloud/server applicaties met web interfaces, of dingen als Citrix omgevingen. Dan maakt het eigenlijk niks meer uit wat voor computer en OS je zelf gebruikt.
SirLenncelot @PrimusIP25 oktober 2022 08:18
Maar bijvoorbeeld net dat ene tooltje dat een link legt tussen Office en die mooie cloud applicatie werkt dan niet omdat het tooltje alleen in Office voor Windows draait.

Kijk, 95% van je werk kun je in principe met een mobiele telefoon doen als het in de cloud of op een VPS draait. Maar die laatste paar procenten zijn vaak wel essentieel.
Anoniem: 1322 @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 09:21
Eeeum, nee. Je moet hier helemaal niet aan meewerken. Ten eerste is dat ‘kleine tooltje’ een enorme belasting op je IT. Het wordt waarschijnlijk niet eens meer ondersteund (anders hadden ze wel een webvariant) en zorgt voor veel ongemak. Je kunt immers niet werken zoals je wilt.

IT is tegenwoordig niet meer werknemers forceren Windows te gebruiken (ik doe dit al 20+ jaar. believe me, I tried). Als je bedrijf oude troep draait dan mag je daar best wat van zeggen en als je een moderne werkplek hebt, dan doen ze daar wat mee en gaan ze je niet wat opdwingen.

Uiteindelijk zijn die laatste paar procenten of over het hoofd gezien of helemaal niet zo bijzonder dat je er omheen kan werken (zoals genoemd via RDP of Citrix als remote app).
SirLenncelot @Anoniem: 132225 oktober 2022 10:32
Je doet nogal wat aannames. Er zijn zat tools die bijvoorbeeld als plugin voor office fungeren en er juist voor zorgen dat documenten in Office bewerkt kunnen worden, gevuld met gegevens vanuit een fancy cloud applicatie en vervolgens weer opgeslagen in diezelfde mooie online omgeving. Vaak maakt het ook nog best sterk gebruik van VBA macro's.Die tools krijgen gewoon updates van de leveranciers omdat ze nodig zijn voor hun applicaties. En heel simpel: microsoft ondersteunt die plugins alleen in de x86 windows omgeving.

Om maar eens een metafoor te gebruiken: je kunt als gebruiker wel een elektrische auto willen afdwingen, als je geen laders vindt kun je geen meter rijden.
divvid @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 12:02
Klinkt als spaghetti code implementatie. Bereken eens hoeveel het zou kosten als it gewoon een goede universele app zou maken op basis van de oude code (dus lezen en her implementeren). Ik durf te wedden dat het minder is dan alle tijd die in ondersteuning gestoken wordt.
Anoniem: 1322 @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 13:33
Je doet nogal wat aannames.
Klopt, maar dit is een beetje mijn vakgebied... Oude rommel opruimen in een moderne werkplek.

Er zijn zat tools die bijvoorbeeld als plugin voor office fungeren en er juist voor zorgen dat documenten in Office bewerkt kunnen worden, gevuld met gegevens vanuit een fancy cloud applicatie en vervolgens weer opgeslagen in diezelfde mooie online omgeving.
Als het een moderne plugin is, dan werkt deze ook in Office Online en kun je deze dus ook gebruiken op een Mac of Chromebook. Het is heel simpel in dit soort zaken, als het modern is dan draait het overal op.. Dit is uiteraard ook een verplichting vanuit Microsoft want die maken apps voor meerdere besturingssystemen (en webapps).

Vaak maakt het ook nog best sterk gebruik van VBA macro's.
VBA is al bijna een decennia 'abandoned', vormt een groot beveiligingsrisico en is het verste van modern wat je kan verzinnen. Microsoft heeft vele moderne alternatieven zoals powerapps die wel werken in een moderne werkplek. Wees bewust dat macro's verantwoordelijk zijn voor het grootste gedeelte van virusaanvallen dus de meeste organisaties blokkeren deze al heel lang.

Die tools krijgen gewoon updates van de leveranciers omdat ze nodig zijn voor hun applicaties. En heel simpel: microsoft ondersteunt die plugins alleen in de x86 windows omgeving.
Heel simpel: Microsoft heeft al meer dan 10 jaar niets aan macro's gedaan. Mocht je de hint missen, het is al heel lang dood.... Microsoft is sinds 2014 ook heel duidelijk, alles cloud first. Macro's, VBA, desktop apps die op 1 OS werken... Dat is niet cloud first of modern... Dat noemt men met een mooi woord: legacy.
nieuws: Microsoft gaat VBA-macro's in Office toch blokkeren na gebruikerskritiek

Niet dat ze keuze hebben, hun platform loopt over van de malware...

Om maar eens een metafoor te gebruiken: je kunt als gebruiker wel een elektrische auto willen afdwingen, als je geen laders vindt kun je geen meter rijden.
Dat is een erg vreemde metafoor gezien stroom letterlijk voor iedereen in Nederland beschikbaar is? Terwijl je geen 'claim' kan maken om een benzinepomp in de buurt te krijgen? maar als je in die trend wilt gaan:
Je oldtimer auto (Macro's, VBA, etc) loopt op Euro 95. Helaas is vrijwel iedere pomp over op 95 E10.
Natuurlijk kun je nog wel ergens tanken maar je weet erg goed dat de tijd dringt. Als je dat niet weet, dan kom je er vanzelf wel achter als de boel stil staat :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1322 op 23 juli 2024 00:14]

Mangu429 @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 09:49
Voor persoonlijk gebruik eigenlijk niets,
Terwijl je hiervoor nog schrijft dat je het nog nodig hebt.. :?
Ik heb nog te vaak Windows nodig waardoor een ARM Mac nu nog te vroeg is voor mij
De ARM versie van Windows 11 draait perfect in Parallels. Zelfs AA games werken daarin.
SirLenncelot @Mangu42925 oktober 2022 10:27
maar het gaat dus niet om games maar bedrijfsapplicaties / plugins voor x86 software.
ColonelPhantom @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 10:57
Volgens mij is het punt dat ARM Windows ook x86 programma's kan draaien, tenminste dat begrijp ik uit "zelfs AA games werken" want ik neem aan dat die niet voor ARM Windows gecompiled zijn.
wouter5 @Anoniem: 3072225 oktober 2022 08:50
Om je een voorbeeld te geven. In de (medische) sector waar ik werk zijn nagenoeg geen van de programma's die wij gebruiken compatibel met Mac. De mensen die per se Mac willen gebruiken zijn genoodzaakt te werken met een remote desktop (en dus toch weer Windows).
Eerlijk gezegd begrijp ik langs mijn kant niet wat iedereen heeft met MacOS. Mijn vrouw heeft een MacBook Pro voor haar werk en doet niet anders dan klagen, waardoor ze zoveel mogelijk teruggrijpt naar Windows. Ook ik vind het echt geen leuk OS om mee te werken, maar de gustibus et coloribus etc. :)
Anoniem: 30722 @wouter525 oktober 2022 09:33
Ik heb dus het omgekeerde, ik gebruik nagenoeg nooit Windows, heb een pc staan voor een beetje internet en games, soms wat testen. Maar standaard doe ik dan weer alles op de Mac. Voeg dan weer niet zo lekker met Windows omdat alles daar net even anders werkt. Nu is mijn werk ook unix in de breedste zin van het woord, dan sluit een Mac gewoon beter aan, omdat ook dat Unix is. ;)
Meiklokje @Anoniem: 3072225 oktober 2022 20:57
Windows op een mac dat moet sinds 2008 geweest zijn en mijn imac 5k. Leuk voor je niet ondersteunende programmas op die mac te draaien maar voor de rest koop je toch wel beter een echte windows pc. Ik mis windows niet meer op mac, ik heb een laptop die al 3 jaar dit gemis vervangt en alles draait wat ik op mijn mac s deed. Met die magere 256gb SSD of een trage hdd in je fusion drive imac kom je ook niet echt ver. Te duur om 50 besturingsystemen op een computer te draaien met een hoog prijskaartje. Nee ik ben daar al jaren vanaf gestapt om mijn mac naar windows te bootcampen. Voor een prikje heb je eender welke windows pc laptop die ook een groot deel van je werk en entertainment uit je handen neemt. Kan je de rest doen op je mac.
JaPPa03 @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 07:42
Je kunt dit proberen, grote kans dat je nog een tijdje door kan :) https://dortania.github.i...cy-Patcher/INSTALLER.html
Timo002 @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 08:52
Je kunt Windows binnen Plesk draaien op een Mac met M1 / M2 processor. Dat draait eigenlijk verrassend goed voor applicaties.
ViPER_DMRT @SirLenncelot25 oktober 2022 12:20
Pakte gisteren mijn nieuwe 14" MacbookPro uit, for giggles steam erop gezet, [games > Apple]

Well shiiiiet, Tombraider, Dying Light, Kerbal, Rust, Doom Eternal.....

4K > Ultra 60>120FPS ...... whut? een geen spinning fan des doods niks, leek wel cloud gaming. Bizar.
Moest natuurlijk ook gewoon gewerkt worden, (LEES: 45min updates installen) ..... 20min klaar..... New update .... 'Apple macOS 13.0' ..... lol, oh well. .... brew/xbox dit / dat / zus / zo...


Had me toch wel even moeten verdiepen in de downsides though, VM's is ruk in virtualbox (de 7.0.2 beta ja) Straks parralels/vmware maar eens proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ViPER_DMRT op 23 juli 2024 00:14]

i_like_scotland @SirLenncelot26 oktober 2022 11:42
Maar je krijgt volgens mij nog wel security updates op je huidige Mac OS versie, dus die blijft nog wel even veilig werken.
Anoniem: 30722 25 oktober 2022 07:38
Denk dat ik even op 13.1 wacht 😉
Die .0 releases van Apple houden meestal niet heel lang stand.
Keypunchie
@Anoniem: 3072225 oktober 2022 08:35
Op zich nooit een onverstandige keuze. Dan zou ik overigens *wel* MacOS 12.6.1 installeren, want die bevat de security fixes voor Monterey.

(te vinden onder "other updates" als je via het appeltje je updates bekijkt)

Aan de andere kant, vanwege de uitdagingen met Stage Manager is de release van Ventura naar achter geschoven, dus ook andere schoonheidsfoutjes hebben ze door die extra tijd kunnen gladstrijken.

Zelf heb ik dit jaar de beta's overgeslagen, maar ik duik gewoon vol in de 'public release'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 23 juli 2024 00:14]

TonnyTonny @Keypunchie25 oktober 2022 12:53
En Big Sur heeft net 11.7.1 gekregen.
Meiklokje @TonnyTonny25 oktober 2022 20:47
Mijn ipad pro 12.9 van 2015 draait ook een stuk vlotter na de update van 15,7 naar 16,1. En ik ben bij mijn macbook air 2018 ook een weerapp rijker en een timer. Stage manager draait ook nogal vlot op die intel, Geen ARM nodig voor stage manager, waar apple dat vandaan haalt. Die air heeft nog nooit zo snel gewerkt. Ben ik blij dat ik m niet heb doorverkocht. Intel is niet dood ;) Ik denk na 2019 volgend jaar de laatste mac os versie er zal voor zijn voor de overblijvende intel mac s en dan is alles minimum arm wat je moet hebben voor mac os.
Meiklokje @Anoniem: 3072225 oktober 2022 20:52
Deze housie gaat als een rakket, ventura is vet _/-\o_

Ik weet het niet jongens maar deze ipad os en mac os update heeft mijn ondersteunende hardware sneller gemaakt. Dat zie je niet vaak bij apple dat een update je hardware versnelt. :z
ViPER_DMRT @Anoniem: 3072225 oktober 2022 12:12
Not with that attitude.....
  • /s
RicoK 25 oktober 2022 08:07
….en die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden……

Dit is toch sinds enkele versies terug niet meer zo? Voorheen haalde je deze inderdaad binnen via de store, maar nu sinds enkele versies via het ‘Appeltje’.
Keypunchie
@RicoK25 oktober 2022 08:31
Heel technisch gesproken: het *kan* wel. Hier is de Mac App Store link: https://apps.apple.com/nl...a/id1638787999?l=en&mt=12

Maar inderdaad, het meest reguliere kanaal is nu "Software Updates" ipv. de Store en dat is ook waar je de notificatie krijgt.
bento1 25 oktober 2022 15:56
Dat nieuwe settings menu is echt een drama, met name voor netwerk instellingen. Ik moet daar meerdere malen per dag in zijn om IP's te wijzigen enz. en moet nu veel meer klikken en het is minder overzichtelijk.
Mangu429 @bento126 oktober 2022 03:05
Helemaal mee eens. Alles zit vele klikken diep verstopt. Een echte achteruitgang.
iAR @bento126 oktober 2022 07:37
Hoewel ik in eerste instantie dacht dat het handig was, het lijkt op iOS… maar het is net anders en er is inderdaad amper wat te vinden! Heel bizar.
Carlos0_0
25 oktober 2022 09:33
Heb nog niet bijgewerkt Macbook had nog 49% batterij, echter om de update alleen al te downloaden moest die aan de stroom hangen.
Dus dit komt wel over een paar dagen als die opgeladen moet worden, ga niet iets speciaal aan de stroom hangen om te updaten(Terwijl batterij nog vol zat is om door te werken).

Ik ben wel benieuwd naar het nieuwe settings menu, deze kon inderdaad wel eens een opfris beurt gebruiken :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 23 juli 2024 00:14]

Jan Onderwater 25 oktober 2022 16:36
50 Nieuwe features
https://www.macrumors.com/guide/macos-ventura-features/
O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+
O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+
O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+
O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+
O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+ O+
Jan Onderwater 26 oktober 2022 08:10
Er zijn met deze update ook updates verschenen van Compressor, Motion, Final Cut en iMovie
GiorgioM 26 oktober 2022 13:17
Helaas na het update van mijn MacBook Air (2019) problemen met mijn USB C scherm.
Zodra ik een kabel van mijn MacBook naar een LG curve scherm trek, begint het beeld op de externe monitor te flikkeren en is niets leesbaar.
Gek genoeg werkt het met HDMI wel.
Al meerdere 'fixes' uitgevoerd, helaas zonder succes.

Iemand anders met een soort gelijk probleem na het update naar Ventura?

