Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New: Performance improvements

Detection and remediation improvements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Links in Scan results no longer redirect to a higher level of detection names (additional fixes or tests/ confirmed)

Fixed: MBAMService crash after DB update

Fixed: Quicken cannot update PNC bank info when Web Protection is enabled

Fixed: MBAM consumes all RAM and up to 60% CPU if the scan is scheduled to the winter time shifting