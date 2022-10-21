Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.16.217

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New:

  • Performance improvements
  • Detection and remediation improvements

Some Issues now addressed:

  • Fixed: Links in Scan results no longer redirect to a higher level of detection names (additional fixes or tests/ confirmed)
  • Fixed: MBAMService crash after DB update
  • Fixed: Quicken cannot update PNC bank info when Web Protection is enabled
  • Fixed: MBAM consumes all RAM and up to 60% CPU if the scan is scheduled to the winter time shifting

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.16.217
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-10-2022 • 11:44

21-10-2022 • 11:44

4

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes

4 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

passer 21 oktober 2022 20:29
Maar als je gewoon rèchts op het icoontje in de taakbalk klikt en kiest voor Controleer op Updates - haalt hij ze toch gewoon zelf binnen zonder verdere stappen van jezelf?
(Zo doe ik het elke keer en ik zit dus nu ook aan de 16.217) ? ? ?
Carlos0_0
@passer22 oktober 2022 08:36
UIteraard zo doe ik het ook op mijn pc, maar misschien onderhoud iemand een netwerk wat geen verbinding met buitenaf heeft(Dat heb ik ook op mijn werk ja het bestaat nog steeds :) ).
Tyrian 21 oktober 2022 15:02
Offline installer: https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb4_offline
E Pericoloso @Tyrian21 oktober 2022 15:36
Dat is beter.
De link van Bart verwijst nog naar 4.5.15. Daarmee nog wat geduld hebben. Misschien tot morgen?

Opmerking:
Met de link van Tyrian heb ik mb4-setup-consumer-4.5.16.217-1.0.1792-1.0.61307.exe opgehaald.
De Properties/Details van dat installatiebestand vermelden nog File version 4.5.15.296, maar na installatie zie je wel degelijk versie 4.5.16.217.

[Reactie gewijzigd door E Pericoloso op 24 juli 2024 13:03]

