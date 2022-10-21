Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.2

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de eerste update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Known issue: VMs having more than one vCPU configured will not work properly on macOS Catalina due to an unknown memory corruption issue. Either lower the number of vCPUs to 1 or upgrade to BigSur or later where the issue does not occur
  • Main: Fixed issue when VBoxSVC could become unresponsive if Extension Pack was not installed (bug #21167)
  • macOS hosts: Added workaround for a bug in the Hypervisor framework on Catalina causing VERR_NEM_MAP_PAGES_FAILED errors when starting a VM. (bug #21128)
  • macOS hosts: Re-introduced support for internal networking, this is considered a bit experimental still
  • macOS hosts: Fixed VM crash when the guest tries to access a microphone or webcam
  • Windows host: Shared Clipboard: Fixed issue when only 4Kb of host clipboard buffer was accessible to guest (bug #21149)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for kernel 6.1
  • Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when VBoxClient seamless service caused a crash of some X11 applications (bug #21132)
  • Windows hosts: GUI: Fixed missing Qt libraries for vista style and sql driver (bug #21155)
  • GUI: Fixed a glitch in the log viewer which was causing wrong log file to be saved (bug #21156)

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Oracle

Reacties (25)

SuperDre 21 oktober 2022 20:35
Werkt deze inmiddels wel op windows 10 x64 terwijl hyper-V aan staat want vanaf v6.28, of iets in die trant, werkt dat niet meer.
PaYnE81 @SuperDre21 oktober 2022 21:01
Hyper V is een type 1 hypervisor, en virtual box een type 2.

Hyper V claimt dus al hardware access en biedt deze gevirtualiseerd aan VM’s, virtual box kan dus de hardware niet meer direct aanspreken omdat Hyper V deze claimt.

Wel benieuwd naar je use case en wat virtualbox je extra biedt.
Remzi1993 @PaYnE8121 oktober 2022 21:39
Bij Windows 11 staat dus Hyper V standaard aan, want Windows 11 gebruikt dus virtualization voor dingen. Hier kwam ik dus pas achter nadat ik dus versie 7 heb geïnstalleerd. Wat een hoofdpijn zeg.
SuperDre @Remzi199322 oktober 2022 10:00
Een lagere versie van VB werkt dus wel gewoon.
PaYnE81 @SuperDre22 oktober 2022 16:40
Wellicht dat deze software matige virtualisatie ondersteund en dat dat in de nieuwe versie niet meer het geval is.

Twee hardwarematige virtualisatie lagen stapelen is helaas niet mogelijk (zonder emulatie) omdat de fysieke hardware uniek geclaimd wordt door de hypervisor :)
pepsiblik @Remzi199322 oktober 2022 09:01
Dit is ook al het geval bij Windows 10. Het gaat dan met name om zaken die te maken hebben met Windows Security.
Farmerwood @PaYnE8121 oktober 2022 21:08
Ik gebruik zelf VirtualBox voor o.a Windows XP (voor wat oude tooling) en XP soepel werkend krijgen met HyperV (WIndows 10 host) is nog niet gelukt.
Anders waren we waarschijnlijk al wel overgestapt op HyperV.

Remzi1993 @Farmerwood21 oktober 2022 21:40
VMware is beter met het virtualizeren van Windows. Windows 11 werkte niet op VirtualBox maar op VMware had ik totaal geen problemen. Host: Windows 11 en Quest: Windows 11

Link naar images: https://developer.microso...wnloads/virtual-machines/

SuperDre @Remzi199322 oktober 2022 10:02
Ik heb Windows 11 dus gewoon draaien middels VirtualBox, maar wel een oudere v6 versie omdat ineens vanaf een bepaalde versie het niet meer werkt. Draai het dus onder Windows 10 pro met Hyper-v aan.

iCore @Remzi199322 oktober 2022 00:52
Heb zelf nog nooit problemen gehad met VirtualBox (versie 7 nog niet geprobeerd) op Windows 11 (zelfs niet met Windows 11 (en 10) Host en Windows 11 VM)

Remzi1993 @iCore22 oktober 2022 15:23
Zou je die image van Microsoft kunnen downloaden en kunnen proberen en ook in VMware? Dan snap je wat ik bedoel. En ik maak geen grap, dag en nacht verschil. Misschien komt dat omdat ik een AMD CPU hebt misschien.
FateTrap @Remzi199322 oktober 2022 19:13
Bedoel je op gebied van performance? Ik denk niet de VMware speciaal goede performance heeft:

VMware vs bhyve Performance Comparison https://b3n.org/vmware-vs-bhyve-performance-comparison/

Even if you run bhyve with sync=always it does not perform badly, and even outperforms VMware All-in-one design on some tests.

Je kunt dus altijd bhyve gebruiken om windows10 en windows11 te virtualiseren.
Remzi1993 @FateTrap23 oktober 2022 03:33
Jullie blijven maar dingen roepen hier. Ik heb op Windows 11 - 21H2 build: 22000.1098 als host problemen ervaren met VirtualBox met Windows 11 ook als quest. Toen had ik VMware geprobeerd en alles werkte vlot.

Hier de link naar de images nogmaals: https://developer.microso...wnloads/virtual-machines/

FateTrap @Remzi199323 oktober 2022 13:53
Wat ik je probeer duidelijk te maken is dat er gratis alternatieven zijn die gemiddeld ongeveer even snel zijn als VMware en waarvan geweten is dat ze windows11 kunnen virtualiseren.

bhyve
&
KVM

VirtualBox is eerder iets voor een hobby en je 'kunt' het ook in enterprise context gebruiken, als je weinig performance nodig hebt.

VirtualBox gaat zowieso minder vlot werken voor een zwaar bloatware systeem als windows11 te draaien. Bovendien werkt VirtualBox waarschijnlijk ook (veel) sneller en stabieler op BSD en Linux dan op windows. Dat is de tweede reden.

Ik gebruik VirtualBox frequent om Alpine Linux te virtualiseren, en dat gaat vlekkenloos op mijn supertraag en superoud systeem. Hier zie je waarom: https://i.ibb.co/sKQJmM7/Screenshot-2022-10-23-11-17-38.png

windows11 is iets dat veel rekenkracht en veel stabiliteit nodig heeft om vlot te werken, wat 'VirtualBox op windows' nooit geweest is.
Remzi1993 @FateTrap24 oktober 2022 12:38
Uiteraard is VirtualBox helaas geen echte competitie voor VMware en andere. Echter ik moest snel mijn Java app testen (had een Windows setup exe gemaakt). Had even snel iets nodig en ook iets wat oneindig in kan testen en wissen. Je hebt gelijk dat VirtualBox Linux echt goed virtualiseert. Ik moest voor mijn opleiding VirtualBox gebruiken voor allerlei Linux virtualisaties.

Ik heb het opgelost en heb nu alles in VMware draaien en ik gebruik soms even snel Windows Sandbox (dit is een nieuw ding vanaf Windows 10, maar is echt super snel en makkelijk te gebruiken in Windows 11)
Newbey @Remzi199321 oktober 2022 23:46
Daarvoor is ook deze versie van virtual is. Deze heeft een Windows 11 vm.
Remzi1993 @Newbey22 oktober 2022 00:09
Ik heb dus deze versie met Windows 11 geprobeerd. Alles was traag en op een gegeven moment was er iets met de kleuren aan de hand en nog allerlei andere onzin dingen. Toen ben ik overgestapt naar VMware Workstation en alles werkte. Ik had Windows 11 packages van Microsoft gedownload: https://developer.microso...wnloads/virtual-machines/

SuperDre @PaYnE8122 oktober 2022 10:00
Ik gebruik Virtualbox om onze applicatie op een schone windows 10 en windows 11 te testen, en tot v6.28(?) werkte VB gewoon goed met Hyper-V, daarom draai ik nog steeds de oudere versie van VB die dus wel werkt.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@SuperDre21 oktober 2022 20:56
Zie de community forums hierover. Het werkt nog niet direct met Hyper-V samen.
vlijmenfileer @SuperDre22 oktober 2022 12:38
Hetzelfde issue speelt op Windows 11. Het probleem is dat Microsoft de virtualisatie hardware laag structureel heeft gekaapt, onder het mom dat het permanent in gebruik zijn van die laag door Windows essentieel is voor verschillende Windows security onderdelen. Vervolgens heeft Microsoft een API geboden voor third party hypervisors om toch te kunnen blijven werken, maar die is functioneel nog incompleet en alleen met VMWare naar enig behoren en in samenspraak gedeeld.
TeeDee 21 oktober 2022 21:14
Ik probeer virtualbox op ubuntu 20.04.5 na een reboot m'n VM's ook weer automatisch te laten starten, maar het gaat gewoon niet.
Na een reboot moet ik via ssh 'modprobe vboxdrv' en 'modprobe vboxflt' (ofzoiets) uitvoeren. Her en der gevonden dat dat voldoende zou moeten zijn. Zo niet, dan zou ik secure boot uit moeten zetten in de BIOS. Nou, die staat uit, en nog steeds dezelfde ellende.

Iemand een idee wat ik zou kunnen proberen?
Falcon93 @TeeDee22 oktober 2022 07:22
De modules toevoegen aan je /etc/modules :)

Je hoeft overigens niet te SSH’en naar je eigen machine :P
Jogai @Falcon9322 oktober 2022 07:39
Wel als je eigen machine een headless server is
TeeDee @Falcon9322 oktober 2022 17:43
Ok, dan ga ik daar eens naar kijken hoe ik dat moet doen. Absoluut geen ervaren linux gebruiker :)
En wat @Jogai zegt: 't betreft hier een headless server ;).
sus 23 oktober 2022 18:40
Lang gebruik van gemaakt, installeren en gaan. Geen moeilijke fratsen, lekker simpel in gebruik.

Maat… Sinds deze week overgestapt op KVM (op Debian) en dat is toch nog even een stukje sneller dan VirtualBox. Alles voelt - op dezelfde machine - toch allemaal net wat snappier aan.

