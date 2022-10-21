Oracle heeft de eerste update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: Known issue: VMs having more than one vCPU configured will not work properly on macOS Catalina due to an unknown memory corruption issue. Either lower the number of vCPUs to 1 or upgrade to BigSur or later where the issue does not occur

Main: Fixed issue when VBoxSVC could become unresponsive if Extension Pack was not installed (bug #21167)

macOS hosts: Added workaround for a bug in the Hypervisor framework on Catalina causing VERR_NEM_MAP_PAGES_FAILED errors when starting a VM. (bug #21128)

macOS hosts: Re-introduced support for internal networking, this is considered a bit experimental still

macOS hosts: Fixed VM crash when the guest tries to access a microphone or webcam

Windows host: Shared Clipboard: Fixed issue when only 4Kb of host clipboard buffer was accessible to guest (bug #21149)

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced initial support for kernel 6.1

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when VBoxClient seamless service caused a crash of some X11 applications (bug #21132)

Windows hosts: GUI: Fixed missing Qt libraries for vista style and sql driver (bug #21155)

GUI: Fixed a glitch in the log viewer which was causing wrong log file to be saved (bug #21156)