Versie 9.05 van SystemRescue is uitgekomen. SystemRescue is een zelfstartende Linux-omgeving voor het beheren of repareren van een systeem en gegevens na een crash. Het is bedoeld om op een eenvoudige manier admin-taken uit te voeren, zoals het maken en bewerken van de hardeschijfpartities. Het wordt geleverd met diverse programma's zoals GParted, fsarchiver, bestandssysteemtools, editors, Midnight Commander en netwerktools. Het kan worden gebruikt voor zowel Linux- als Windows-computers en vereist geen installatie, maar dit is wel mogelijk. De kernel ondersteunt alle belangrijke bestandssystemen zoals ext3/ext4, xfs, btrfs, reiserfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, en netwerkbestandssystemen zoals SMB en NFS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 9.05: Split initialization of SystemRescue into parts done before and in parallel to networking (#304)

Add a new style for configuring autorun scripts (“autorun.exec”) (#287)

Change the default for ar_nowait to true: don’t wait at the end of autorun by default anymore

Deprecate storing autorun scripts in the root of the boot disk (#252)

Bind-mount /run/archios/bootmnt in case of copytoram to create a stable path for use in autorun

Add yay AUR helper (#139)

Allow https-URLs for the archiso_http_srv option by disabling certificate checks

Don’t waste ram when using the archiso_http_srv option (#56)

mountall: run udevadm settle to mount newly opened cryptodisks, improve messages

Add rclone option to the “sysconfig” scope of YAML config file, it writes a rclone.conf file

Add sysctl option to the “sysconfig” scope of YAML config file

Added packages: whois (mkpasswd)