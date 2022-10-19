Versie 7.1.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.14 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 7.1.6 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed an issue where a logged in user couldn't access his Address Book
- Fixed an issue where a proxy with a password was not usable
- Fixed an issue where the status of the Privacy Mode wasn't shown in the System Information
- Fixed an issue where the license banner could show up in licensed sessions
- Logging in now refreshes the AnyDesk UI
- Fixed a crash when using a device that has no D3D
- Fixed a crash when uninstalling AnyDesk
- Fixed a crash after elevation
- Global Search can now search for names with accented characters
AnyDesk 7.1.5 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed an empty prompt when trying to setup TCP Tunnels through the context menu
- Fixed a possible crash when accepting a connection
- Improved Account Menu on high DPI displays
- Improved the display of System Information
AnyDesk 7.1.4 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed an issue where the Account Registration dialog would not fit on small screens
- Fixed a crash in Update UI
- Improved validation of user inputs in Account Registration UI
- Improved Address Book UI to allow login in place
- Improved localizations
AnyDesk 7.1.3 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed an issue where backend clipboard permissions restricted frontend clipboard permissions on the same machine
- Fixed an issue where the Account icon disappeared temporarily after unlocking the global settings
- Fixed an issue where "auto opening/switching" created a new session tab
- Fixed an issue when logging in with Multi Factor Authentication
- Fixed an issue when trying to add or manage Address Books
- Fixed a crash when removing or adding license keys
- Fixed a crash after updating on Windows 7
- Fixed a crash when logging in or out of an account
- Fixed a crash after first start when upgrading from 7.1.1
- The Address Book now closes on Account logout
- Added Banner Links to buy/upgrade AnyDesk
- Improved localizations
- General Account Menu improvements
AnyDesk 7.1.2 (Windows)Fixed Bugs
Other Changes
- Fixed a crashes in Command Line Interface
- Fixed a crash when creating more Permission Profiles
- Fixed a crash when quitting AnyDesk while trying to establish a connection
- Fixed a crash when changing "show remote cursor" setting during a running session
- Fixed an issue with too small File Manager icons
- Fixed an issue where the free license watermark did not disappear after disconnecting
- Fixed an issue with outgoing sessions via Command Line Interface
- Fixed issues with the expire tile
- Fixed issues where licenses were reverting after restart
- Fixed available Auto Update channels
- Invitation dialogs in incoming only Custom Clients no longer always stay in the foreground
- Some Popups no longer remain in foreground after Alt+Tab
- General Account Menu improvements
AnyDesk 7.1.1 (Windows)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added a Software Keyboard
Other Changes
- Fixed a bug where the User Account icon disappeared
- Fixed an issue with Multi Factor Authentication for org clients
- Fixed an issue when manually registering license keys
- Fixed an issue that made it impossible to create custom profiles when the client was installed
- Fixed an issue where the "Clear previous session profiles" button disappeared after installation
- Fixed an issue when inviting through context menu
- Fixed an issue where connections only showed a grey picture when accepting an invitation
- Fixed an issue where Previous Session Profiles weren't shown in the accept window
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to create Custom Profiles when disabled
- Fixed a crash when connecting with TCP Tunnels configured
- Ticking "I agree with Terms & Conditions" is now mandatory when creating an account
- Improved message when removing a license key
- The Account Menu no longer remains in foreground on Alt+Tab
- The default settings of the Screen Frame width have been changed (10 to 5)
- The width of the Screen Frame is now dependent on the screen DPI
- General improvements to the Account Menu
AnyDesk 7.1.0 (Windows)New Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added User Accounts
- Added Telemetry
- Screen Frame for non-watched screens
- Added setting to automatically show/hide remote cursor
- Added Custom Client setting to force users to login
- Text Clipboard is now transitive across multiple sessions
- Added Auto Update channel Main
- Added Screen Frame support to Group Policies
- Added Session Invitation support to Group Policies
- Frontend is now able to request elevation in file transfer sessions
Other Changes
- Fixed scaling issues when switching AnyDesk between displays with different scales
- Fixed issues with many backend monitors
- When connecting to Android devices, the Menu Button is now available
- Privacy Mode can now also be used, when permission is given after connection start
- Fixed an issue with default language setting in custom clients
- Fixed a crash when clicking Exit in Fullscreen Menu for custom clients
- Fixed issues with settings not visible on small screens in Fullscreen
- Fixed a crash in the File Manager when a folder and a file had identical names
- Fixed a crash in the File Manager after deleting files
- Fixed an issue with the File Manager that created zero sized files if files had special characters
- Fixed an issue with the File Manager where remote devices folders weren't properly shown when connecting for the first time
- Fixed an issue with the File Manager where the modify time of transferred files was incorrect
- Fixed an issue with setting for Custom Clients that controls permission profile selection
- Fixed an issue with transferring files via Clipboard
- Auto-adapt resolution now has the correct aspect ratio with widescreen backends
- Fixed several smaller Address Book issues
- The Whiteboard Menu can no longer be opened without permission
- Fixed an issue where a disconnected session could keep the backend alive
- Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work with alternative background
- Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work after switch sides
- Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work after sign in
- Screen Frame does now work after Remote Restart
- Fixed a client freeze issue when navigating the language dropdown menu with the keyboard
- Fixed a crash when changing the license key several times
- Outgoing only Custom Clients can no longer Switch Sides
- Fixed a crash when transmitting elevation credentials
- Updating AnyDesk no longer automatically creates Start Menu and Desktop shortcuts
- Fixed an issue with Permission Profiles where seemingly unchangeable permissions were changeable in the accept window
- Fixed a missing dll prompt on first time startup with Windows XP
- Improved Session Invitation Dialog
- The screen frame settings were improved
- All System Information is now shown when connecting to a Linux Backend
- Power Licenses can now enable "On session close ask for comment"
- Removed irrelevant functionality from outgoing only clients
- Improved localization
- Improved client awareness of license restrictions