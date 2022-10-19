Software-update: AnyDesk 7.1.6

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.1.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.14 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.1.6 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed an issue where a logged in user couldn't access his Address Book
  • Fixed an issue where a proxy with a password was not usable
  • Fixed an issue where the status of the Privacy Mode wasn't shown in the System Information
  • Fixed an issue where the license banner could show up in licensed sessions
  • Logging in now refreshes the AnyDesk UI
  • Fixed a crash when using a device that has no D3D
  • Fixed a crash when uninstalling AnyDesk
  • Fixed a crash after elevation
Other Changes
  • Global Search can now search for names with accented characters

AnyDesk 7.1.5 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed an empty prompt when trying to setup TCP Tunnels through the context menu
  • Fixed a possible crash when accepting a connection
Other Changes
  • Improved Account Menu on high DPI displays
  • Improved the display of System Information

AnyDesk 7.1.4 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed an issue where the Account Registration dialog would not fit on small screens
  • Fixed a crash in Update UI
Other Changes
  • Improved validation of user inputs in Account Registration UI
  • Improved Address Book UI to allow login in place
  • Improved localizations

AnyDesk 7.1.3 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed an issue where backend clipboard permissions restricted frontend clipboard permissions on the same machine
  • Fixed an issue where the Account icon disappeared temporarily after unlocking the global settings
  • Fixed an issue where "auto opening/switching" created a new session tab
  • Fixed an issue when logging in with Multi Factor Authentication
  • Fixed an issue when trying to add or manage Address Books
  • Fixed a crash when removing or adding license keys
  • Fixed a crash after updating on Windows 7
  • Fixed a crash when logging in or out of an account
  • Fixed a crash after first start when upgrading from 7.1.1
Other Changes
  • The Address Book now closes on Account logout
  • Added Banner Links to buy/upgrade AnyDesk
  • Improved localizations
  • General Account Menu improvements

AnyDesk 7.1.2 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a crashes in Command Line Interface
  • Fixed a crash when creating more Permission Profiles
  • Fixed a crash when quitting AnyDesk while trying to establish a connection
  • Fixed a crash when changing "show remote cursor" setting during a running session
  • Fixed an issue with too small File Manager icons
  • Fixed an issue where the free license watermark did not disappear after disconnecting
  • Fixed an issue with outgoing sessions via Command Line Interface
  • Fixed issues with the expire tile
  • Fixed issues where licenses were reverting after restart
  • Fixed available Auto Update channels
Other Changes
  • Invitation dialogs in incoming only Custom Clients no longer always stay in the foreground
  • Some Popups no longer remain in foreground after Alt+Tab
  • General Account Menu improvements

AnyDesk 7.1.1 (Windows)

New Features
  • Added a Software Keyboard
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a bug where the User Account icon disappeared
  • Fixed an issue with Multi Factor Authentication for org clients
  • Fixed an issue when manually registering license keys
  • Fixed an issue that made it impossible to create custom profiles when the client was installed
  • Fixed an issue where the "Clear previous session profiles" button disappeared after installation
  • Fixed an issue when inviting through context menu
  • Fixed an issue where connections only showed a grey picture when accepting an invitation
  • Fixed an issue where Previous Session Profiles weren't shown in the accept window
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to create Custom Profiles when disabled
  • Fixed a crash when connecting with TCP Tunnels configured
Other Changes
  • Ticking "I agree with Terms & Conditions" is now mandatory when creating an account
  • Improved message when removing a license key
  • The Account Menu no longer remains in foreground on Alt+Tab
  • The default settings of the Screen Frame width have been changed (10 to 5)
  • The width of the Screen Frame is now dependent on the screen DPI
  • General improvements to the Account Menu

AnyDesk 7.1.0 (Windows)

New Features
  • Added User Accounts
  • Added Telemetry
  • Screen Frame for non-watched screens
  • Added setting to automatically show/hide remote cursor
  • Added Custom Client setting to force users to login
  • Text Clipboard is now transitive across multiple sessions
  • Added Auto Update channel Main
  • Added Screen Frame support to Group Policies
  • Added Session Invitation support to Group Policies
  • Frontend is now able to request elevation in file transfer sessions
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed scaling issues when switching AnyDesk between displays with different scales
  • Fixed issues with many backend monitors
  • When connecting to Android devices, the Menu Button is now available
  • Privacy Mode can now also be used, when permission is given after connection start
  • Fixed an issue with default language setting in custom clients
  • Fixed a crash when clicking Exit in Fullscreen Menu for custom clients
  • Fixed issues with settings not visible on small screens in Fullscreen
  • Fixed a crash in the File Manager when a folder and a file had identical names
  • Fixed a crash in the File Manager after deleting files
  • Fixed an issue with the File Manager that created zero sized files if files had special characters
  • Fixed an issue with the File Manager where remote devices folders weren't properly shown when connecting for the first time
  • Fixed an issue with the File Manager where the modify time of transferred files was incorrect
  • Fixed an issue with setting for Custom Clients that controls permission profile selection
  • Fixed an issue with transferring files via Clipboard
  • Auto-adapt resolution now has the correct aspect ratio with widescreen backends
  • Fixed several smaller Address Book issues
  • The Whiteboard Menu can no longer be opened without permission
  • Fixed an issue where a disconnected session could keep the backend alive
  • Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work with alternative background
  • Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work after switch sides
  • Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work after sign in
  • Screen Frame does now work after Remote Restart
  • Fixed a client freeze issue when navigating the language dropdown menu with the keyboard
  • Fixed a crash when changing the license key several times
  • Outgoing only Custom Clients can no longer Switch Sides
  • Fixed a crash when transmitting elevation credentials
  • Updating AnyDesk no longer automatically creates Start Menu and Desktop shortcuts
  • Fixed an issue with Permission Profiles where seemingly unchangeable permissions were changeable in the accept window
  • Fixed a missing dll prompt on first time startup with Windows XP
Other Changes
  • Improved Session Invitation Dialog
  • The screen frame settings were improved
  • All System Information is now shown when connecting to a Linux Backend
  • Power Licenses can now enable "On session close ask for comment"
  • Removed irrelevant functionality from outgoing only clients
  • Improved localization
  • Improved client awareness of license restrictions
AnyDesk 7.0
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AnyDesk

Reacties (8)

Kalief 19 oktober 2022 15:30
Met ingang van 7.1.5 is het nagware geworden. In de gratis versie zit nu

* een irritante schermruimte-vretende rode balk ("license banner") bovenin die de gebruiker oproept een licentie of een trial te nemen (waar een homegebruiker geen enkele reden voor heeft),
* een limiet op de tijd dat je een sessie open kan hebben staan, wat onhandig is als je een andere computer wil monitoren.

En om een onduidelijke reden is de hostversie trager geworden, er zit nu een lag op de reactie waardoor je de kans loopt op iets te klikken wat je op je guest nog wel in beeld hebt maar op de host al is gewijzigd.
PatMan @Kalief19 oktober 2022 16:24
Kortom, tijd om over te stappen op meshcentral of Rustdesk :)
(Heb ik enige tijd geleden al gedaan, zijn iets minder gepolijst maar voor mijn doeleinden voldoende)
PCG2020 @Kalief20 oktober 2022 17:12
Inderdaad, daar loop ik nu ook tegenaan. Heel vervelend. Ik heb nog een oude installer dus ik gooi de nieuwste versie er weer af.
Harper @Kalief28 oktober 2022 23:53
Hier kan je een aanvraag indienen om op de whitelist te worden geplaatst als je de software niet professioneel gebruikt:
https://pages.hs.anydesk....810-1511021413.1635849810
KoalaBear84 @Harper7 november 2022 08:25
Thanks! Dat gaan we eerst proberen, als dat niet lukt naar een alternatief, neem ook 99% van de tijd de laptop naast me over, en in hetzelfde netwerk, geen idee of verkeer dan ook lokaal blijft. VNC zou ook kunnen, maar die heeft een zeer onefficiente compressie.
Harper @KoalaBear847 november 2022 16:12
Kreeg een bevestigings mail terug dat het ontvangen was. Verder geen reactie gekregen, maar na enkele dagen kreeg ik geen nagscreen of andere narigheid meer.
KoalaBear84 @Kalief7 november 2022 08:22
Ja.. dit is echt heeel naar, het is nu eigenlijk hetzelfde als TeamViewer toen was, en dat was de reden om over te stappen.
GeroldM
20 oktober 2022 01:11
Ik maak voornamelijk gebruik van de 'tunneling'-functionaliteit in Anydesk. Dat is in hun software zo simpel. volgens mij "verstook" ik op die manier een stuk minder data. Is maar een gevoel, heb het niet gemeten.

Maar goed ik gebruik AnyDesk in mijn Linux laptop thuis en deze zit nog steeds in versie reeks 6. Als in, Anydesk heeft nog geen 7.x.x versie voor Linux uitgebracht. Wat ik wel heb gezien in versie 7 van Windows is dat in de gratis versie 2 update opties zijn "vergrijst".

Geloof echter wel dat er wel een boel misbruik word gemaakt van de goedgeviendheid die AnyDesk de laatste tijd heeft getoond. Kan het me dus wel indenken dat zij strikter zullen gaan worden in hun freeware aanbieding.

Qua werking staat AnyDesk (voor mij persoonlijk) met kop en schouders boven de rest uit.

