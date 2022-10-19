Versie 7.1.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.14 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.1.6 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed an issue where a logged in user couldn't access his Address Book

Fixed an issue where a proxy with a password was not usable

Fixed an issue where the status of the Privacy Mode wasn't shown in the System Information

Fixed an issue where the license banner could show up in licensed sessions

Logging in now refreshes the AnyDesk UI

Fixed a crash when using a device that has no D3D

Fixed a crash when uninstalling AnyDesk

Fixed a crash after elevation Other Changes Global Search can now search for names with accented characters AnyDesk 7.1.5 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed an empty prompt when trying to setup TCP Tunnels through the context menu

Fixed a possible crash when accepting a connection Other Changes Improved Account Menu on high DPI displays

Improved the display of System Information AnyDesk 7.1.4 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed an issue where the Account Registration dialog would not fit on small screens

Fixed a crash in Update UI Other Changes Improved validation of user inputs in Account Registration UI

Improved Address Book UI to allow login in place

Improved localizations AnyDesk 7.1.3 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed an issue where backend clipboard permissions restricted frontend clipboard permissions on the same machine

Fixed an issue where the Account icon disappeared temporarily after unlocking the global settings

Fixed an issue where "auto opening/switching" created a new session tab

Fixed an issue when logging in with Multi Factor Authentication

Fixed an issue when trying to add or manage Address Books

Fixed a crash when removing or adding license keys

Fixed a crash after updating on Windows 7

Fixed a crash when logging in or out of an account

Fixed a crash after first start when upgrading from 7.1.1 Other Changes The Address Book now closes on Account logout

Added Banner Links to buy/upgrade AnyDesk

Improved localizations

General Account Menu improvements AnyDesk 7.1.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed a crashes in Command Line Interface

Fixed a crash when creating more Permission Profiles

Fixed a crash when quitting AnyDesk while trying to establish a connection

Fixed a crash when changing "show remote cursor" setting during a running session

Fixed an issue with too small File Manager icons

Fixed an issue where the free license watermark did not disappear after disconnecting

Fixed an issue with outgoing sessions via Command Line Interface

Fixed issues with the expire tile

Fixed issues where licenses were reverting after restart

Fixed available Auto Update channels Other Changes Invitation dialogs in incoming only Custom Clients no longer always stay in the foreground

Some Popups no longer remain in foreground after Alt+Tab

General Account Menu improvements AnyDesk 7.1.1 (Windows) New Features Added a Software Keyboard Fixed Bugs Fixed a bug where the User Account icon disappeared

Fixed an issue with Multi Factor Authentication for org clients

Fixed an issue when manually registering license keys

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to create custom profiles when the client was installed

Fixed an issue where the "Clear previous session profiles" button disappeared after installation

Fixed an issue when inviting through context menu

Fixed an issue where connections only showed a grey picture when accepting an invitation

Fixed an issue where Previous Session Profiles weren't shown in the accept window

Fixed an issue where it was possible to create Custom Profiles when disabled

Fixed a crash when connecting with TCP Tunnels configured Other Changes Ticking "I agree with Terms & Conditions" is now mandatory when creating an account

Improved message when removing a license key

The Account Menu no longer remains in foreground on Alt+Tab

The default settings of the Screen Frame width have been changed (10 to 5)

The width of the Screen Frame is now dependent on the screen DPI

General improvements to the Account Menu AnyDesk 7.1.0 (Windows) New Features Added User Accounts

Added Telemetry

Screen Frame for non-watched screens

Added setting to automatically show/hide remote cursor

Added Custom Client setting to force users to login

Text Clipboard is now transitive across multiple sessions

Added Auto Update channel Main

Added Screen Frame support to Group Policies

Added Session Invitation support to Group Policies

Frontend is now able to request elevation in file transfer sessions Fixed Bugs Fixed scaling issues when switching AnyDesk between displays with different scales

Fixed issues with many backend monitors

When connecting to Android devices, the Menu Button is now available

Privacy Mode can now also be used, when permission is given after connection start

Fixed an issue with default language setting in custom clients

Fixed a crash when clicking Exit in Fullscreen Menu for custom clients

Fixed issues with settings not visible on small screens in Fullscreen

Fixed a crash in the File Manager when a folder and a file had identical names

Fixed a crash in the File Manager after deleting files

Fixed an issue with the File Manager that created zero sized files if files had special characters

Fixed an issue with the File Manager where remote devices folders weren't properly shown when connecting for the first time

Fixed an issue with the File Manager where the modify time of transferred files was incorrect

Fixed an issue with setting for Custom Clients that controls permission profile selection

Fixed an issue with transferring files via Clipboard

Auto-adapt resolution now has the correct aspect ratio with widescreen backends

Fixed several smaller Address Book issues

The Whiteboard Menu can no longer be opened without permission

Fixed an issue where a disconnected session could keep the backend alive

Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work with alternative background

Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work after switch sides

Fixed an issue where Privacy Mode didn't work after sign in

Screen Frame does now work after Remote Restart

Fixed a client freeze issue when navigating the language dropdown menu with the keyboard

Fixed a crash when changing the license key several times

Outgoing only Custom Clients can no longer Switch Sides

Fixed a crash when transmitting elevation credentials

Updating AnyDesk no longer automatically creates Start Menu and Desktop shortcuts

Fixed an issue with Permission Profiles where seemingly unchangeable permissions were changeable in the accept window

Fixed a missing dll prompt on first time startup with Windows XP Other Changes Improved Session Invitation Dialog

The screen frame settings were improved

All System Information is now shown when connecting to a Linux Backend

Power Licenses can now enable "On session close ask for comment"

Removed irrelevant functionality from outgoing only clients

Improved localization

Improved client awareness of license restrictions