Software-update: RouterOS 7.6

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft versie 7.6 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.6:
  • bgp - added support for BGP advertisement displaying (CLI only)
  • bgp - fixed reporting of session uptime
  • bgp - improved session establishment speed after bootup
  • bonding - fixed ARP monitor packets with bond's MAC address
  • bonding - improved interface stability on slave configuration changes
  • bonding - reduce "actual-mtu" according to interface "l2mtu"
  • branding - execute "autorun.scr" file when installing branding package
  • capsman - fixed RADIUS accounting when EAP is used
  • certificate - fixed SHA1 certificate name lookup
  • certificate - improved certificate management, signing and storing processes
  • certificate - restricted maximum retry attempt window for Let's Encrypt certificate to 60 minutes
  • container - added "start-on-boot" parameter for automatic container startup
  • container - allow changing container related parameters while it is running
  • container - fixed usage of non-authenticated registries
  • dhcpv4-server - fixed matcher functionality
  • dhcpv4-server - fixed RADIUS accounting for local leases
  • dhcpv4-server - improved service stability when removing dynamic leases
  • dhcpv6-client - fixed false error status reporting when server offers T1 or T2 value as 0
  • dns - added "match-subdomain" option for static entries (CLI only)
  • dot1x - fixed incorrect error when using "mac-auth"
  • ethernet - added "5Gbps" option for speed setting
  • firewall - added "src/dst-address-type" parameter under "IPv6/Firewall/Mangle" menu
  • firewall - disable IRC NAT helper on upgrade
  • firewall - fixed IPv6 filtering with "in/out-interface" matcher that is in VRF
  • firewall - fixed IRC NAT helper (CVE-2022-2663)
  • firewall - fixed usage of "netmap" action for IPv6 source NAT
  • health - fixed fan speed and temperature reporting on CCR1072
  • health - improved voltage reading on RBmAP-2nD
  • hotspot - fixed service initialization when HTML directory configured on an external disk
  • hotspot - fixed SSL usage on all HotSpot pages
  • hotspot - improved stability when receiving bogus packets
  • hotspot - limit maximum allowed connections based on free RAM resources
  • hotspot - removed "routerboard.com" URL from default HotSpot advertise
  • interface - added warning when interface has configured "mtu" higher than "l2mtu"
  • ipsec - added "invalid-packets" counter for Installed SA's menu
  • ipsec - fixed packet processing by hardware encryption engine on MMIPS devices
  • l3hw - added "l3hw-settings" sub menu under the switch menu
  • l3hw - added support for IPv6 route offloading (disabled by default)
  • l3hw - fixed "H" flag presence for accelerated connection tracking entries
  • l3hw - fixed possible packet loss when using HW offloaded NAT
  • l3hw - improved connected host offloading on startup
  • l3hw - improved connected IPv6 host offloading when routing table is nearly full for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
  • l3hw - improved system stability
  • l3hw - made route offloading selection work only on unicast
  • lte - added interface name in MTU debug logging message
  • lte - added periodic IPv6 RS to trigger IPv6 adress acquisition for non-MBIM modems
  • lte - added support for Neoway N75-EA
  • lte - added support to perform FOTA upgrade from local file for EG12-EA, EG18-EA, RG502Q-AE, EG06-A, EP06-A modems
  • lte - disabled RPLMN on Chateau 5G
  • lte - fixed at-chat on Telit FN980m
  • lte - fixed handover from UMTS to LTE when PS activation had failed for MBIM modems
  • lte - fixed MBIM modem initialization
  • lte - fixed re-attaching on PS detach for MBIM modems
  • lte - removed reconnect delay after receiving DETACH notification for MBIM modems
  • macsec - added configuration support with VLAN, ARP, DHCP and bridge tagging/untagging
  • macsec - added logging support with "debug" and "dot1x" topics
  • macsec - added support for MTU and L2MTU
  • macsec - fixed interface after Ethernet link down
  • macsec - fixed interface statistics and missing properties
  • macsec - fixed interface status
  • macsec - fixed multiple interface creation on different Ethernet ports
  • macsec - improved interface stability
  • macsec - improved system stability for TILE and RB5009 devices
  • macsec - removed interface from SMIPS devices
  • mac-telnet - respect interface MTU setting when sending packets for MAC-Telnet and MAC-WinBox
  • netwatch - fixed string variable values in script
  • ntp - improved initial synchronization speed after bootup
  • ospf - added SHA hashing for authentication
  • ospf - fixed area "no-summary" setting
  • ospf - fixed checksum calculation
  • ospf - fixed displaying of VRF interface in related logs
  • ospf - fixed transmit of LSA/ACK's on p2p interfaces
  • ospf - improved logging when invalid configuration is detected
  • ospf - refresh OSPFv3 interface configuration when IPv6 network becomes available
  • ovpn - added IPv6 support
  • ovpn - added VRF support for client
  • ppp - fixed memory leak
  • ppp - improved service stability when multiple users disconnect simultaneously
  • pppoe - fixed MRU negotiation even when it is set to 1500
  • qsfp - added interface temperature warnings and shutdown
  • queue - improved stability for CAKE type queues
  • radius - require "policy" policy for "login" service configuration
  • rip - fixed passwordless MD5 authentication
  • route-filter - fixed filtering for multiple community routes
  • route-filter - fixed memory allocation when moving entries
  • route - fixed disappearance of inactive static routes after upgrade
  • route - fixed memory leak
  • routerboard - return router's short name in "model" parameter
  • routerboard - set "Delete" as default key to enter booter menu ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)
  • serial - added support for newer PL2303 serial controllers
  • sfp - improved QSFP/SFP interface stability for 98DXxxxx and 98PX1012 switches
  • sms - added "status-report-request" parameter for "send" command
  • sms - fixed handling of SMS send attempts on unsupported modems
  • snmp - improved retrieval of routing related OID's
  • snmp - improved stability when receiving bogus packets
  • ssh - increased key generation timeout
  • sstp - added VRF support for client
  • supout - added tr069-client section
  • supout - removed duplicate "bridge-controller" section
  • switch - improved traffic forwarding at 5Gbps rate for 98DX8525, 98DX4310 switches
  • system - renamed error messages when trying to edit or remove dynamic entries
  • tile - improved system stability when processing packets
  • tr069-client - do not allow ":" symbols in username
  • tr069-client - fixed reporting of "X_MIKROTIK_MimoRSRP" parameter
  • user-manager - accept any username for outer authentication
  • user-manager - added "comment" parameter for batch user creation
  • user-manager - added support for multiple accounting sessions
  • user-manager - added variables to print profile name and end time in voucher templates
  • user-manager - allow specifying router's address as subnet
  • user-manager - fixed "migrate-legacy-db" command
  • user-manager - fixed session expiry when it is stopped by Disconnect-Request
  • user-manager - forced username verification against client's certificate for EAP-TLS
  • user-manager - use "Class" attribute to associate user's accounting session
  • user - removed unused "dude" policy
  • vrrp - fixed connection tracking synchronization on MMIPS and MIPSBE devices
  • vxlan - added IPv6 support for remote VTEPs (only IPv4 or IPv6 will be used at the same time, use "vteps-ip-version" property on VXLAN interface to change the version)
  • w60g - improved system stability (introduced in v7.5)
  • webfig - fixed creation of new IPv6 routes
  • webfig - fixed displaying of "Last Seen" parameter under "IP/DHCP Server/Leases" menu
  • webfig - fixed hex input for "Host Uniq" field
  • webfig - fixed unsetting of "endpoint-address" parameter under "WireGuard/Peers" menu
  • wifiwave2 - fixed enabling of unconfigured interfaces
  • wifiwave2 - fixed malfunction of WPA3 hash-to-element technique when enabled on multiple interfaces
  • wifiwave2 - fixed RADIUS accounting after fast-transition
  • wifiwave2 - fixed "WPA Key Data Length" value in EAPOL frame when FT-EAP-SHA384 AKM is used
  • winbox - added "Active" prefix for current remote and local session ID fields for L2TP-Ether interfaces
  • winbox - added "address-list" parameter under "IP/DNS/Static" menu
  • winbox - added "File Name" option for "Load Config" parameter under "System/SwOS" menu
  • winbox - added icon for TR069-client menu
  • winbox - added MACsec support
  • winbox - added quick filtering option for route list
  • winbox - added "Rapid Commit" parameter support under "IPv6/DHCP-Server" menu
  • winbox - added "Reset Traffic Counters" button for all interfaces
  • winbox - added "type" and "status-report-request" parameters under "Tools/SMS" menu
  • winbox - allow "timeout" value to be less than 1 under "Tools/Netwatch" menu
  • winbox - allow to rename mounted disks
  • winbox - changed order of tabs under "User Manager" menu
  • winbox - changed "uptime" parameter format when using the wifiwave2 package
  • winbox - do not show unavailable features on SMIPS devices
  • winbox - fixed interface traffic graph drawing on RB5009
  • winbox - fixed maximum allowed value for VRRP's "priority" parameter
  • winbox - fixed "Session Uptime" value for not established sessions under "Routing/BGP" menu
  • winbox - fixed "Session Uptime" value under "Routing/BGP" menu
  • winbox - fixed "System/SwOS" window refreshing after changes are detected
  • winbox - fixed "User Manager/User Profiles" window refreshing after changes are detected
  • winbox - made "backup.swb" the default value for SwOS backup
  • winbox - made sessions removable in "User Manager" menu
  • winbox - show "F" flag for failed entries under "Interfaces/VRRP" menu
  • winbox - show "Switch" menu on Chateau LTE18 ax
  • winbox - show "System/Health" only on boards that have health monitoring
  • winbox - show "System/RouterBOARD/Mode Button" on devices that have such feature
  • wireguard - strip whitespaces from keys
  • wireless - disallowed using "default" as scan list or channel names
  • wireless - fixed incorrectly applied ingress priority to non-wireless packets
  • wireless - fixed missing wireless interface on some RB921GS-5HPacD devices
  • www - improved stability when receiving bogus packets
  • x86 - improved ixgbe driver support
To upgrade, click "Check for updates" at /system package in your RouterOS configuration interface, or head to our download page.

Versienummer 7.6
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download http://MikroTik.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-10-2022 • 07:52
Submitter: Anoniem: 30722

19-10-2022 • 07:52

20

Submitter: Anoniem: 30722

Bron: MikroTik

Reacties (20)

DigitalExorcist 19 oktober 2022 09:37
Wel een héél gaaf systeem, ben er ook erg tevreden mee. Maar wát een gehannes om iets werkend te krijgen als je niet 100% thuis bent in de materie.. ik ga toch al wel wat jaartjes mee in de IT (maar nooit echt infrastructuur gedaan..). Het kost me een arm, been en eerstgeborene om VLANs werkend te krijgen en zelfs dáár loop ik nog tegen dingen aan die ik niet thuis kan brengen of opgelost krijg..
Barsonax @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 09:51
Met veel moeite is het mij gelukt. Daarna config gebacked up en ga er niet meer aanzitten.

Idd qua concept klinken Vlans simpel maar wat een gedoe zeg om dat in te regelen.

Wel krachtig systeem verder. Je kan er alles mee.
DigitalExorcist @Barsonax19 oktober 2022 09:57
Ja, ik heb het nu zo ver dat al m'n devices de juiste IP-adressen krijgen van de juiste DHCP-servers in de individuele VLANs (port untaggen + taggen waar nodig voor de uplinks et cetera), dat werkt allemaal wel..

Maar...

Als ik vervolgens m'n werk-laptop of game-PC een ander IP-adres geef, handmatig, vindt het VLAN dat prima en doet ie net alsof er geen VLAN bestaat. Dussssss.... :|

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

nero355 @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 15:22
Als ik vervolgens m'n werk-laptop of game-PC een ander IP-adres geef, handmatig, vindt het VLAN dat prima en doet ie net alsof er geen VLAN bestaat.
Daar is toch niks mis mee :?

Of wil je vreemde IP adressen op je netwerk blokkeren ?
Dat soort dingen kan je vaak op een wat uitgebreidere Managed Switch regelen :)
DigitalExorcist @nero35519 oktober 2022 15:30
Nou nee maar als ik een VLAN heb met segment 10.0.4.0/24 voor m’n game-PC en een VLAN met 10.0.1.0/24 voor het WiFi moet het toch niet mogelijk zijn om m’n game-PC handmatig een IP “10.0.1.10” te geven waardoor ik gelijk overal bij het WiFi netwerk kan… 😑

Maar nu ik het zo typ denk ik dat ik misschien het 10.0.1.0/24 VLAN nog untagged op de andere poort (waar ook het 10.0.4.0-VLAN untagged is) heb zitten… PVID zal wel goed zijn want via DHCP krijg ik wel het juiste IP..

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

nero355 @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 15:36
Dan heb je inderdaad andere problemen en ergens iets niet helemaal goed afgeschermd! ;)

Verder kan je maar 1 VLAN Untaggen op een Poort en moet de rest Tagged zijn dus ik zou het vreemd vinden als dat het probleem is...
eborn @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 10:06
Vaak heet dat met ingress filtering op de poorten te maken.
KoalaBear84 @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 09:39
Ja, heb ook genoeg (programmeer/script) ervaring, maar dit is toch wat anders.

Heb het maar opgegeven om "dataverkeer per ip (of liever mac)" werkend te krijgen, het lijkt iets simpels, maar helaas. Ook zou het mooi zijn als je dataverkeer per dag kan zien.
MiesvanderLippe @KoalaBear8419 oktober 2022 09:50
Daar gebruik je meestal iets als LibreNMS of OpenNMS voor. Daar kun je ook veel meer analyse mee doen.
jvwou123 @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 11:10
Bij een Mikrotik kun je op 3 plekken VLAN's instellen.
  • Als interface
  • op de switch
  • op de bridge.
Als je VLAN's wilt hebben, en snel, dan moet je de VLAN's op de bridge gebruiken. Zodra je op de interface of op switch met VLAN's bezig gaat heb je geen hardware offloading meer, en zakt de snelheid in.

Als je een VLAN op de bridge aan maakt kun je daarna aangeven op welke poorten/interfaces deze moet komen, en tagged of untagged.
DigitalExorcist @jvwou12319 oktober 2022 11:52
Ja dat is het probleem een beetje met Mikrotik, je kunt alles op meerdere manieren doorvoeren en het is lastig te bepalen waarom je het één boven het ander zou verkiezen.

Dat van die snelheid snap ik, hoewel ik thuis relatief weinig apparaten heb en zeker intra-VLAN-communicatie beperkt zou moeten zijn (daarom wil ik VLANs ;) ). Dus die snelheid maak ik me niet zo heel erg druk om. Waarom zou ik dan op de bridge kiezen tov. op de switch of de interface..

Ik heb een lijstje met 42.000 regels met allerlei IP-blokken (gebaseerd op landen) die ik inkomend al wil tegenhouden. Even een CSV genereren, in Mikrotik uploaden en hoppa, dat werkt binnen een paar tellen.

Alléén Google-IP's mogen connecten met mijn HomeAssistant (vanwege de integratie met m'n Google Home Mini). Prima, werkt ook (even zoeken naar die IP-lijst maar ok). ZeroTier erop draaien? No problem. ZeroTier Agent op m'n iPhone en de default route over m'n huis-netwerk laten lopen? Geen enkel issue!

Ik heb vanaf buiten gezien praktisch geen poorten open staan nu en tóch alle functionaliteit die ik hebben wil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

Jerie @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 12:49
Geestig want dat vind ik dus totaal niet gaaf. Zoiets moet via de CLI op een OS altijd hetzelfde werken (dit is een fork van FreeBSD).

Overigens heb ik een beetje hetzelfde met OPNsense versus wat ik gewend ben (EdgeOS). Op de switch en router vind ik VLANs makkelijk maar dat komt omdat ik de interface van Ubiquiti gewend ben (UNMS/Unifi).

(OPNsense is trouwens ook op FreeBSD gebaseerd.)

Het zou dus op OPNsense, RouterOS, en FreeBSD hetzelfde moeten werken via de CLI. En ja, soms is CLI gewoon veel eenvoudiger dan een web GUI.
DigitalExorcist @Jerie19 oktober 2022 13:06
Dat is waar. Ik manage ook een OPNsense firewall (niet thuis, maar ok). De CLI gebruik ik eigenlijk nooit.. zou misschien wel moeten maar soms is grafisch zien welke opties je hebt iets handiger dan alle opties uit een command line options parametertje halen..

Het “gave” sloeg vooral op alle mogelijkheden die je hebt voor de prijs van de Mikrotik. Ik heb een Asus RT-AC86U of zo gehad die amper een tiende kon van wat de Mikrotik van €100 kan…
mdj84nl @DigitalExorcist19 oktober 2022 15:41
Ik vind het een erg hoog hobbybob gehalt hebben. Het kan vrij veel (en relatief voor heel weinig geld) maar als ik het vergelijk met grotere namen als pfsense, unifi, juniper, fortigate etc vind ik het echt super omslachtig en zeker de firewallregels ronduit onlogisch..

Heb thuis tijdje alles van mikrotik gedraaid, maar ben inmiddels terug naar opnsense en netgear switches, stuk makkelijker, mooier en te configureren zonder dat kansloze winbox. (of console)
FiberSam 19 oktober 2022 09:58
Miktrotik levert fantastische routers voor een relatief lage prijs. Maar idd, je moet wel even door een leercurve. Maar voor een beetje tweaker goed te doen. Niet iedereen hoeft aan de slag met BGP traffic shaping. Ik gebruik denk ik nog geen 1% van alle mogelijkheden die RouterOS te bieden heeft, en toch heb ik mijn huisnetwerk volledig customized naar mijn wensen.
Yarisken @FiberSam19 oktober 2022 10:36
Dat is bij mij ook zo. Ik gebruik ook misschien 1% van de mogelijkheden maar alles wat ik nu wil en in de toekomst kan ik klaar krijgen.
De kostprijs is laag en , mijn router toch, heeft een heel laag verbruik. Rond de 3-5 watt idle.
Ik wil geen andere router meer !
Blasterxp 19 oktober 2022 11:24
Geen zeroTier ondersteuning. Helaas alleen voor ARM devices; zo'n beperking.
CHR met zeroTier zou geweldig zijn!
Jerie @Blasterxp19 oktober 2022 12:45
Is er wel Tailscale ondersteuning?
Madcat 19 oktober 2022 08:07
ovpn - added IPv6 support;

Cool, dat ze nu IPv6 support hebben voor Open VPN, hopelijk binnenkort ook voor IKEv2.
UPPERKEES 19 oktober 2022 09:49
Is er al eens ed25519 support?

