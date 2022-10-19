MikroTik heeft versie 7.6 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.6: bgp - added support for BGP advertisement displaying (CLI only)

bgp - fixed reporting of session uptime

bgp - improved session establishment speed after bootup

bonding - fixed ARP monitor packets with bond's MAC address

bonding - improved interface stability on slave configuration changes

bonding - reduce "actual-mtu" according to interface "l2mtu"

branding - execute "autorun.scr" file when installing branding package

capsman - fixed RADIUS accounting when EAP is used

certificate - fixed SHA1 certificate name lookup

certificate - improved certificate management, signing and storing processes

certificate - restricted maximum retry attempt window for Let's Encrypt certificate to 60 minutes

container - added "start-on-boot" parameter for automatic container startup

container - allow changing container related parameters while it is running

container - fixed usage of non-authenticated registries

dhcpv4-server - fixed matcher functionality

dhcpv4-server - fixed RADIUS accounting for local leases

dhcpv4-server - improved service stability when removing dynamic leases

dhcpv6-client - fixed false error status reporting when server offers T1 or T2 value as 0

dns - added "match-subdomain" option for static entries (CLI only)

dot1x - fixed incorrect error when using "mac-auth"

ethernet - added "5Gbps" option for speed setting

firewall - added "src/dst-address-type" parameter under "IPv6/Firewall/Mangle" menu

firewall - disable IRC NAT helper on upgrade

firewall - fixed IPv6 filtering with "in/out-interface" matcher that is in VRF

firewall - fixed IRC NAT helper (CVE-2022-2663)

firewall - fixed usage of "netmap" action for IPv6 source NAT

health - fixed fan speed and temperature reporting on CCR1072

health - improved voltage reading on RBmAP-2nD

hotspot - fixed service initialization when HTML directory configured on an external disk

hotspot - fixed SSL usage on all HotSpot pages

hotspot - improved stability when receiving bogus packets

hotspot - limit maximum allowed connections based on free RAM resources

hotspot - removed "routerboard.com" URL from default HotSpot advertise

interface - added warning when interface has configured "mtu" higher than "l2mtu"

ipsec - added "invalid-packets" counter for Installed SA's menu

ipsec - fixed packet processing by hardware encryption engine on MMIPS devices

l3hw - added "l3hw-settings" sub menu under the switch menu

l3hw - added support for IPv6 route offloading (disabled by default)

l3hw - fixed "H" flag presence for accelerated connection tracking entries

l3hw - fixed possible packet loss when using HW offloaded NAT

l3hw - improved connected host offloading on startup

l3hw - improved connected IPv6 host offloading when routing table is nearly full for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips

l3hw - improved system stability

l3hw - made route offloading selection work only on unicast

lte - added interface name in MTU debug logging message

lte - added periodic IPv6 RS to trigger IPv6 adress acquisition for non-MBIM modems

lte - added support for Neoway N75-EA

lte - added support to perform FOTA upgrade from local file for EG12-EA, EG18-EA, RG502Q-AE, EG06-A, EP06-A modems

lte - disabled RPLMN on Chateau 5G

lte - fixed at-chat on Telit FN980m

lte - fixed handover from UMTS to LTE when PS activation had failed for MBIM modems

lte - fixed MBIM modem initialization

lte - fixed re-attaching on PS detach for MBIM modems

lte - removed reconnect delay after receiving DETACH notification for MBIM modems

macsec - added configuration support with VLAN, ARP, DHCP and bridge tagging/untagging

macsec - added logging support with "debug" and "dot1x" topics

macsec - added support for MTU and L2MTU

macsec - fixed interface after Ethernet link down

macsec - fixed interface statistics and missing properties

macsec - fixed interface status

macsec - fixed multiple interface creation on different Ethernet ports

macsec - improved interface stability

macsec - improved system stability for TILE and RB5009 devices

macsec - removed interface from SMIPS devices

mac-telnet - respect interface MTU setting when sending packets for MAC-Telnet and MAC-WinBox

netwatch - fixed string variable values in script

ntp - improved initial synchronization speed after bootup

ospf - added SHA hashing for authentication

ospf - fixed area "no-summary" setting

ospf - fixed checksum calculation

ospf - fixed displaying of VRF interface in related logs

ospf - fixed transmit of LSA/ACK's on p2p interfaces

ospf - improved logging when invalid configuration is detected

ospf - refresh OSPFv3 interface configuration when IPv6 network becomes available

ovpn - added IPv6 support

ovpn - added VRF support for client

ppp - fixed memory leak

ppp - improved service stability when multiple users disconnect simultaneously

pppoe - fixed MRU negotiation even when it is set to 1500

qsfp - added interface temperature warnings and shutdown

queue - improved stability for CAKE type queues

radius - require "policy" policy for "login" service configuration

rip - fixed passwordless MD5 authentication

route-filter - fixed filtering for multiple community routes

route-filter - fixed memory allocation when moving entries

route - fixed disappearance of inactive static routes after upgrade

route - fixed memory leak

routerboard - return router's short name in "model" parameter

routerboard - set "Delete" as default key to enter booter menu ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

serial - added support for newer PL2303 serial controllers

sfp - improved QSFP/SFP interface stability for 98DXxxxx and 98PX1012 switches

sms - added "status-report-request" parameter for "send" command

sms - fixed handling of SMS send attempts on unsupported modems

snmp - improved retrieval of routing related OID's

snmp - improved stability when receiving bogus packets

ssh - increased key generation timeout

sstp - added VRF support for client

supout - added tr069-client section

supout - removed duplicate "bridge-controller" section

switch - improved traffic forwarding at 5Gbps rate for 98DX8525, 98DX4310 switches

system - renamed error messages when trying to edit or remove dynamic entries

tile - improved system stability when processing packets

tr069-client - do not allow ":" symbols in username

tr069-client - fixed reporting of "X_MIKROTIK_MimoRSRP" parameter

user-manager - accept any username for outer authentication

user-manager - added "comment" parameter for batch user creation

user-manager - added support for multiple accounting sessions

user-manager - added variables to print profile name and end time in voucher templates

user-manager - allow specifying router's address as subnet

user-manager - fixed "migrate-legacy-db" command

user-manager - fixed session expiry when it is stopped by Disconnect-Request

user-manager - forced username verification against client's certificate for EAP-TLS

user-manager - use "Class" attribute to associate user's accounting session

user - removed unused "dude" policy

vrrp - fixed connection tracking synchronization on MMIPS and MIPSBE devices

vxlan - added IPv6 support for remote VTEPs (only IPv4 or IPv6 will be used at the same time, use "vteps-ip-version" property on VXLAN interface to change the version)

w60g - improved system stability (introduced in v7.5)

webfig - fixed creation of new IPv6 routes

webfig - fixed displaying of "Last Seen" parameter under "IP/DHCP Server/Leases" menu

webfig - fixed hex input for "Host Uniq" field

webfig - fixed unsetting of "endpoint-address" parameter under "WireGuard/Peers" menu

wifiwave2 - fixed enabling of unconfigured interfaces

wifiwave2 - fixed malfunction of WPA3 hash-to-element technique when enabled on multiple interfaces

wifiwave2 - fixed RADIUS accounting after fast-transition

wifiwave2 - fixed "WPA Key Data Length" value in EAPOL frame when FT-EAP-SHA384 AKM is used

winbox - added "Active" prefix for current remote and local session ID fields for L2TP-Ether interfaces

winbox - added "address-list" parameter under "IP/DNS/Static" menu

winbox - added "File Name" option for "Load Config" parameter under "System/SwOS" menu

winbox - added icon for TR069-client menu

winbox - added MACsec support

winbox - added quick filtering option for route list

winbox - added "Rapid Commit" parameter support under "IPv6/DHCP-Server" menu

winbox - added "Reset Traffic Counters" button for all interfaces

winbox - added "type" and "status-report-request" parameters under "Tools/SMS" menu

winbox - allow "timeout" value to be less than 1 under "Tools/Netwatch" menu

winbox - allow to rename mounted disks

winbox - changed order of tabs under "User Manager" menu

winbox - changed "uptime" parameter format when using the wifiwave2 package

winbox - do not show unavailable features on SMIPS devices

winbox - fixed interface traffic graph drawing on RB5009

winbox - fixed maximum allowed value for VRRP's "priority" parameter

winbox - fixed "Session Uptime" value for not established sessions under "Routing/BGP" menu

winbox - fixed "Session Uptime" value under "Routing/BGP" menu

winbox - fixed "System/SwOS" window refreshing after changes are detected

winbox - fixed "User Manager/User Profiles" window refreshing after changes are detected

winbox - made "backup.swb" the default value for SwOS backup

winbox - made sessions removable in "User Manager" menu

winbox - show "F" flag for failed entries under "Interfaces/VRRP" menu

winbox - show "Switch" menu on Chateau LTE18 ax

winbox - show "System/Health" only on boards that have health monitoring

winbox - show "System/RouterBOARD/Mode Button" on devices that have such feature

wireguard - strip whitespaces from keys

wireless - disallowed using "default" as scan list or channel names

wireless - fixed incorrectly applied ingress priority to non-wireless packets

wireless - fixed missing wireless interface on some RB921GS-5HPacD devices

www - improved stability when receiving bogus packets

x86 - improved ixgbe driver support To upgrade, click "Check for updates" at /system package in your RouterOS configuration interface, or head to our download page.