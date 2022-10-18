Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 106.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 106 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 106 heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om pdf-documenten te bewerken, heeft een privaat scherm een ander uiterlijk gekregen en kan deze nu ook in Windows 10 of 11 op de taakbalk worden vastgepind, en kunnen macOS-gebruikers nu tekst in afbeeldingen herkennen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • It is now possible to edit PDFs: including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures.
  • Setting Firefox as your default browser now also makes it the default PDF application on Windows systems.
  • You can now pin private windows to your Windows taskbar on Window 10 and Windows 11 for simpler access. Also, private windows have been redesigned to increase the feeling of privacy.
  • Swipe-to-navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) now works for Linux users on Wayland.
  • Text Recognition in images allows users on macOS 10.15 and higher to extract text from the selected image (such as a meme or screenshot).
    Extracted text is copied to the clipboard in order to share, store, or search—without needing to manually retype everything.
    • This feature is compatible with “VoiceOver,” the built-in macOS
      screen reader.
    • For more information, check out our SUMO article.
  • Firefox View” helps you get back to content you previously discovered. A pinned tab allows you to find and open recently closed tabs on your current device, access tabs from other devices (via our “Tab Pickup” feature), and change the look of the browser (with Colorways).
  • With the launch of the “Independent Voices” collection, Firefox is introducing 18 new “Colorways.” You can now access a “Colorways” modal experience via “Firefox View”; each new color is accompanied with a bespoke graphic and a text description that speaks to its deeper meaning. The collection will be available through Jan 16.
Fixed Developer Web Platform
  • A major upgrade to our WebRTC capabilities (libwebrtc library upgraded from version 86 to 103) brings multiple improvements:
    • Better screen sharing for Windows and Linux Wayland users.
    • Lower CPU usage and increased frame rates during WebRTC screen capture on macOS.
    • RTP performance and reliability improvements.
    • Richer statistics.
    • Cross-browser and service compatibility improvements.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 106.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 106.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 18-10-2022 21:27 68

18-10-2022 • 21:27

68

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

bvdbos 18 oktober 2022 21:49
"Setting Firefox as your default browser now also makes it the default PDF application on Windows systems" ???

Een browser is geen pdf-reader....
youridv1 @bvdbos19 oktober 2022 08:43
Vertel dat tegen microsoft. De default windows pdf applicatie is Edge. 99% van de gebruikers installeert helemaal geen pdf-reader, dus browsers doen het.

Gezien edge bijvoorbeeld ook de mogelijkheid heeft een beetje op PDF's te scribblen en te markeren en typen, is de niche van gebruikers die enige voordelen zouden ervaren van een dedicated pdf programma nog kleiner

Ik vind een pdf reader persoonlijk tegen bloatware aan zitten voor thuis gebruik. Het voegt eigenlijk niets toe tov moderne browsers en je moet het toch geinstalleerd hebben staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

iDrone @youridv119 oktober 2022 19:24
Browsers hebben vooral moeite met PDF formulieren, die werken in mijn ervaring vaak niet in de browser, waarvoor dan toch Adobe (of welke voorkeur je ook hebt) PDF Reader nodig is.
youridv1 @iDrone19 oktober 2022 20:20
betekent dat niet gewoon dat dat formulier zich niet helemaal netjes aan de pdf standaard houdt? het idee van pdf is dat je je alleen maar aan de standaard hoeft te houden als reader en dat alles dan werkt, zonder dependencies aan de client
estej @bvdbos18 oktober 2022 22:06
Mwoah, mijn persoonlijke voorkeur is toch de browser om snel een odfje te bekijken.
Als ik een pdf tevoorschijn tover is het meestal omdat ik hem download, dus als ik hem meteen kan openen zonder een andere applicatie te openen ben ik allang blij (scheelt een andere applicatie starten)

Het enige wat ik tot nu toe miste is het maken van notities in pdfjes in een browser
.MaT @estej18 oktober 2022 22:39
Natuurlijk heeft iedereen zijn persoonlijke voorkeur.
Thuis gebruik ik ook de browser om dezelfde reden: het zijn zowat altijd gedownloade eenvoudige pdf'jes, zoals facturen, attesten, uitnodigingen,..., die ik meestal niet lang nodig heb.
Op het werk gebruik ik dan weer liever een aparte reader met meer en geavanceerdere functionaliteiten voor handleidingen, schema's, ellenlange regelgevingen, etc.. . Dit zijn veel en grote documenten, blijven vaak voor langere tijd open en hebben baat bij geavanceerdere zoekfuncties, bewerking en weergaveopties.

Punt is dat andere programma's mijn voorkeuren niet hoeven te wijzigen (zonder te vragen) en al zeker niet als het niet hun hoofddoel is. Ik zie ook niet in waarom een keuze voor een standaard browser gelijk staat aan een keuze voor weergeven van PDF's.
estej @.MaT18 oktober 2022 22:49
Wat betreft het niet aanpassen van defaults; absoluut mee eens!
Ik ben sterk van mening dat het installeren van software geen onverwachtse side effects moet hebben op andere programma/os (een browser die ineens de standaard pdf viewer is).
Ik vind dat een gebruikers altijd gevraagd moet worden of de verandering aan het OS iets is wat ze willen of niet!

Mijn reactie was vooral op de op die vond dat een browser geen pdf viewer zou moeten zijn. Waar ik het niet perse mee eens ben.
Wildfire @bvdbos18 oktober 2022 22:04
Precies wat ik ook al dacht. Het is een browser. Voor PDF-bestanden gebruik ik SumatraPDF, Firefox heeft zich daar niet mee te bemoeien.
jaaoie17 @Wildfire19 oktober 2022 00:18
Van mij mag de browser alles wel vervangen.
Wildfire @jaaoie1719 oktober 2022 01:27
Dan koop je een Chromebook of stap je over naar ChromeOS :)
GertMenkel
@bvdbos18 oktober 2022 22:21
De default op Windows is tegenwoordig MS Edge. Dat is wat Firefox wil vervangen. Niet de goede richting, maar beter dan dat Edge opent als je een keer een PDF download...
JWL92 @bvdbos19 oktober 2022 09:56
& toch doet edge hier t zelfde
Bas_f @bvdbos19 oktober 2022 10:52
Ideaal; hoef ik niet een apart programma te installeren voor het zeldzame geval ik een PDFje wil bekijken.
William_H @bvdbos19 oktober 2022 12:44
Ik vind het wel tof dat ze notities, invullen en handtekening zetten er nu in hebben zitten. Dat was voor mij de redenen om nog een apart PDF programma te gebruiken, maar nu hoeft dat meer.

Dat men daarentegen de standaard aanpast van het standaardprogramma vind ik ook te ver gaan.
Dat zou opt-in moeten zijn, niet opt-out.
beerse
@bvdbos19 oktober 2022 15:51
Dat de browsers pdf kunnen laten zien is voor mij al jaren een 'eindelijk', dat hadden ze in 1999 al mogen doen van mij.

Dat browsers al hun functies en mogelijkheden aan het os kenbaar maken vind ik prima, zodat bij de betrokken bestanden en zo ook deze mogelijkheid onder 'open-in' terecht komt

Dat browsers (en andere applicaties) zich als de default applicatie voor een tool aanmelden zou per groep instelbaar (aanvinkbaar) moeten zijn. Dat de default daar op aan staat in plaats van op uit vind ik niet erg. Als een browser in 1 keer voor alle mogelijkheiden zich als default applicatie in stelt zou verboden moeten worden.
Carlos0_0 @bvdbos19 oktober 2022 09:44
Browser is een prima pdf reader voor alleen pdf readen, of te wel alleen bekijken en eventueel printen.
Dit is wat het gros met een pdf sowieso doet, wellicht bewerk jij wel eens een pdf. dan kan ik het snappen.
horizon1978 18 oktober 2022 22:23
Heeft Firefox eigenlijk een goede add on voor verticale tabs?
Hoe edge het doet is geweldig.
Jazco2nd
@horizon197818 oktober 2022 23:57
Zeker: sidebery

https://addons.mozilla.org/nl/firefox/addon/sidebery/

Waarschuwing: je wilt nooit meer anders!!
Het is echt top: werkt vrij eenvoudig maar heeft enorm krachtige features, zoals meerdere tabbladen (met elk dus hun verticale tabs) containers, cookies wissen per tab etc.
RuddyMysterious @Jazco2nd19 oktober 2022 10:02
norm krachtige features, zoals meerdere tabbladen (met elk dus hun verticale tabs) containers
Wat bedoel je daarmee?

Bedoel je windows met elk enkele tabs? Want dat kan zonder die add-on ook al.
cookies wissen per tab
Dat kan perfect met Cookie AutoDelete.
Jazco2nd
@RuddyMysterious19 oktober 2022 10:50
Wat dat laatste betreft: die heb je dus niet nodig, zit ingebakken in Sidebery.

Wat het eerste betreft: Firefox heeft standaard een zijbalk die je aan kan zetten, voor je bookmarks of history. Sidebery zit op deze plek, maar heeft bovenin ook "pinned tabs" en daarboven weer knopjes die elk een lijstje tabs voorstellen. Of bijvoorbeeld je bookmarks.

Het maakt het zo erg makkelijk om bijvoorbeeld 1 vertical tabbar voor werk en 1 voor prive te hebben, of 1 voor een reis die je aan het plannen bent en 1 "lege" voor alledaagse dingen.
RuddyMysterious @Jazco2nd19 oktober 2022 14:37
Wat dat laatste betreft: die heb je dus niet nodig, zit ingebakken in Sidebery.
CAD kan véél meer dan dat, dus die add-on heb je voor die specifieke functionaliteit wel nog nodig.

Voor de rest, ik heb het net geprobeerd en het is leuk om in één venster meerdere tabgroepen te hebben. Ik los dat in standaard-Firefox op door gewoon meerdere vensters open te hebben, wat ook wel de enige manier is als je gebruikmaakt van Virtual Desktops om je onderwerpen gescheiden te houden.
Jerie @Jazco2nd19 oktober 2022 02:31
Ik gebruik tree style tab (TST) https://addons.mozilla.or...fox/addon/tree-style-tab/ die is al wat ouder en heeft extensies. Werkt ook prima @GekkePrutser

Sterker nog hij was eventjes stuk voor mij (qua hoe het eruit zag vooral) en toen heb ik Sideberry geprobeerd, ben weer teruggegaan. Waarom weet ik niet meer :P
Mark_88 @Jerie19 oktober 2022 09:18
Ik ben ook van de Tree Style Tabs maar zal Sideberry ook eens een kans geven. Kan die tabs ook groeperen? Dat is wel een must voor mij.
William_H @Mark_8819 oktober 2022 12:40
Ja, volgens mij kan je bij die ook groeperen / containeriseren.
horizon1978 @Jazco2nd19 oktober 2022 08:13
thnx!
GekkePrutser @horizon197818 oktober 2022 22:51
Vroeger zat dit er gewoon in maar dat is er helaas ook uitgesloopt.

Of er een goede addon is weet ik helaas niet. Ik vind het tegenwoordig ook steeds handiger worden.
Jazco2nd
@GekkePrutser18 oktober 2022 23:57
Zie hieronder :)
WCA @horizon197818 oktober 2022 22:56
Sidebery werkt goed :)
prinsvlad 18 oktober 2022 21:30
Uitschakelen van de nieuwe functie Firefox View : in about:config > browser.tabs.firefox-view op false zetten.
GertMenkel
@prinsvlad18 oktober 2022 22:17
Of, zoals de gelinkte changelog aangeeft:
How do I remove Firefox View from the tabs bar?

To remove the Firefox View pinned tab from your toolbar, right-click the Firefox View icon and select Remove from Toolbar.
Carlos0_0 @GertMenkel19 oktober 2022 09:39
Precies waarom moeilijk doen naar about config te gaan, gewoon rechts klikken op icoontje en remove.
R4gnax
@Carlos0_019 oktober 2022 19:12
Precies waarom moeilijk doen naar about config te gaan
Omdat via about:config je de hele feature echt compleet uitschakelt; en je anders alleen de gepinde tab weghaalt.
The Milkman @prinsvlad18 oktober 2022 21:47
Ahhh, probeer ut eens :)
ronaldvr 18 oktober 2022 21:34
Waarom toch Microsoft en Google na-apen? Ik wil helemaal niet mijn default PDF viewer veranderen, niemand vraagt daarom, er wordt je gewoon iets door de strot gedouwd.
The Milkman @ronaldvr18 oktober 2022 21:50
Is gewoon aanpasbaar lieve mensen :)

Settings > General > Applications > PDF Instelling

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Milkman op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

R4gnax
@The Milkman19 oktober 2022 19:19
Dat is een andere instelling.
Deze bepaalt hoe Firefox zich gedraagt als je een PDF download.

Deze is ook een aantal versies lang fundamenteel stuk geweest en het heeft heel veel moeite -- lees: klagen van power-users -- gekost om dat gefixt te krijgen, want de verantwoordelijke persoon die de wijzigingen initieel gemaakt had, vond het schijnbaar een erekwestie en voelde zich op de pik getrapt.

Maar het is niet waar het hier om gaat.
Waar het hier om gaat is dat met ingang van versie 106 Firefox zich bij Windows ook registreert als capabel om PDFs te openen. Door nu in Windows Firefox als default browser programma in te stellen, zullen reeds op disk opgeslagen PDFs die je met Windows opent -- ook in Firefox openen.

De 'default programs' koppeling wordt daarnaast, indien deze bestaat, vziw geprefereerd boven de extensie-specifieke koppeling. (Ja; tegen-intuitief. Maar dat komt omdat MS dat oude systeem als geheel als legacy gelabeld heeft.)

Mogelijk biedt het nog een uitweg als je per gebruikersaccount zelf expliciet kiest om PDFs met een ander programma te openen en dat daarna als default te gebruiken. Rechts-klik op PDF file met shift toets ingedrukt -> Open With -> Selecteren uit lijst -> Use as default aanvinken.

Of via de centrale settings app de applicatie gaan kiezen voor files met de .pdf extensie.
Maar; dat geeft je alleen de keuze uit applicaties die met het nieuwe mechanisme voor default apps werken om te publiceren welke file types ze ondersteunen. Applicaties die installeren zonder de benodigde registry-keys daarvoor aan te maken, verschijnen niet in de lijst.

Werkt dat dus niet voor jouw situatie; mag je fijn de betrokken registry-keys gaan opzoeken en met het handje gaan wegsnoeien. Oh joy! 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

Wildfire @The Milkman18 oktober 2022 22:05
Leuk en aardig, maar het had andersom moeten zijn. Dat je als gebruiker het zelf expliciet moet inschakelen. Een browser is een browser en geen PDF-reader.
tweak4all @Wildfire18 oktober 2022 23:10
Een browser is een browser, de mijne is ook een pdf reader, waarschijnlijk die van jou ook.
Ik hoef simpelweg geen extra programma's als mijn browser ook kan functioneren als een pdf reader.
Carlos0_0 @Wildfire19 oktober 2022 09:43
Om alleen pdf te kunnen lezen en niet te bewerken is de browser meer dan prima, wil je er nog wel eens iets mee bewerken dan snap ik het.
lenwar
@Wildfire19 oktober 2022 10:23
Begrijp me niet verkeerd. Ik ben het met je eens als het gaat om PDF-bestanden enzo, echter snap ik ook dat er zat mensen zijn die het wel fijn vinden dat ze niet ineens in een andere applicatie zitten als een website een documentje in PDF-formaat aanbiedt.

Maar wat noem je dan wel functionaliteit voor een browser en wat niet? HTML/Javascript/enz/enz zijn de inkoppers natuurlijk, maar zou een website pushberichten moeten kunnen sturen? Moet een browser videos kunnen afspelen? ("Daar heb je een mediaspeler voor"). En indien ja "Waarom wel een video, maar niet een PDF?"

Voor veel is wat te zeggen (Sommige dingen vind ik ook echt volstrekt onzin, maar dat is dan weer persoonlijk natuurlijk)
Frenziefrenz @ronaldvr18 oktober 2022 21:43
Inderdaad, het is al erg genoeg dat ze gedownloade pdf's onderscheppen. D.w.z. ik heb een default pdf-programma en dat wordt doodleuk door de browser genegeerd als je vanuit de downloadlijst een bestand probeert te openen, in zowel Chromia als Firefox. Maar dat was nog niet vervelend genoeg kennelijk.
GertMenkel
@Frenziefrenz18 oktober 2022 22:20
Ik geloof dat dat zo'n ding is dat je per ongeluk aanzet als je een keer een PDF opent in Firefox en de default laat staan.

Dit kun je oplossen in de instellingen ("applicaties" en dan bij "PDF" kiezen wat je met PDF's wilt doen). Wel irritant dat dit daar in de instellingen moet.

Aan de andere kant mis ik het wel op Android, de standaard-PDF-lezers doen allemaal moeilijk met downloaden omdat Firefox de headers en cookies natuurlijk niet zomaar doorgeeft aan die applicaties. Daardoor heb ik tig PDF's in mijn downloads staan die ik ooit een keer eens wilde lezen. Daar zou een PDF-lezer in de browser dan wel weer welkom zijn.
Frenziefrenz @GertMenkel18 oktober 2022 23:24
"System default application" lijkt idd te werken, maar ik zou toch zweren dat ik dat eerder al eens had aangepast.

Edit: sowieso snap ik niet dat sommige downloads geen gebruik zouden maken van de system default.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frenziefrenz op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

bvdbos @Frenziefrenz18 oktober 2022 21:50
Dat gebeurde mij tot op heden in FF niet, wel in Chrome...
dasiro @ronaldvr19 oktober 2022 08:01
da's het nadeel aan software-installaties: de ene keer wijzigen ze iets wat je wil, de andere keer niet. Windows weet dat verschil niet en er bestaat geen prompt voor om alle wijzigingen weer te geven of bepaalde te weigeren, tenzij de makers het specifiek in hun installatieproces voorzien.
T-men @dasiro19 oktober 2022 09:38
...tenzij de makers het specifiek in hun installatieproces voorzien.
Dát dus ! Ze horen er gewoon netjes om te vragen. Dat is het hele punt.
dasiro @T-men19 oktober 2022 17:48
niet volgens windows, dat was dan weer mijn punt :+
lenwar
@ronaldvr19 oktober 2022 10:27
Je default PDF viewer (van is OS) wordt niet veranderd. Firefox kan het ook zelf laten zien, zodat als je alleen maar naar een PDF-je wilt kijken tijdens het surfen, dat je dan niet per se een andere tool hoeft te openen en die weer moet afsluiten om verder te gaan.

Ik zit er zelf ook niet op te wachten hoor, maar er is misschien best wel wat voor te zeggen toch? Ik kan me zo voorstellen dat er best een boel mensen zijn die het wel fijn vinden. Ze gaan dit soort dingen echt niet inbouwen als ze niet minimaal het idee hebben dat iemand hier wel op zit te wachten.
R4gnax
@lenwar19 oktober 2022 19:23
Je default PDF viewer (van is OS) wordt niet veranderd.
Dat is dus letterlijk wat het juist wel doet:
Setting Firefox as your default browser now also makes it the default PDF application on Windows systems.
Overigens; ook als je Firefox al als default browser had ingesteld, voordat je de update naar versie 106 installeerde.
Ik kan dat alvast bevestigen, want voorheen had ik PDFs standaard ingesteld om in Edge te openen; aangezien ik er veel moet verwerken die onder de reader van Firefox niet goed weergegeven worden en Chromium-based Edge een degelijkere reader heeft, die er geen moeite mee heeft.

Vanaf nu openen deze standaard vanaf disk dus weer in Firefox...
En bedankt Mozilla; in plaats van dubbel te klikken kan ik nu elke keer rechts-klik -> Open With -> Edge gaan gebruiken.


Overigens:
browser.shell.setDefaultPDFHandler
browser.shell.setDefaultPDFHandler.onlyReplaceBrowsers

Benieuwd of deze op false knallen ook retro-actief effect heeft.


[EDIT]
Geprobeerd: nee dus.
Als dit eenmaal doorgevoerd is; zit je er aan vast tenzij je een andere default app op file extensie kunt kiezen. Anders moet je zelf creatief gaan registry hacken om Windows weer te ont-leren dat Firefox PDFs kan openen als default program, zodat de legacy file type associaties waar sommige programma's nog steeds mee werken, weer herkend worden.
Fijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

GekkePrutser 18 oktober 2022 22:14
Also, private windows have been redesigned to increase the feeling of privacy.
Ummm... Wat moet ik me hierbij voorstellen? Een redesign voor een beter gevoel van privacy :?

Ik zie sowieso geen verschil in de private mode dan hiervoor. Nog steeds de paarsige look en het oogmaskertje.
With the launch of the “Independent Voices” collection, Firefox is introducing 18 new “Colorways.” You can now access a “Colorways” modal experience via “Firefox View”; each new color is accompanied with a bespoke graphic and a text description that speaks to its deeper meaning. The collection will be available through Jan 16.
Geinig maar tijdelijke functies zijn nutteloos. Ik ga niet ergens aan wennen als het er weer uitgeplukt wordt. Doe het of doe het niet maar niet even. Je bent Google niet, Mozilla.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

debroervanhenk @GekkePrutser18 oktober 2022 22:46
Privénavigatie heeft nu een heel donker thema waardoor ik nauwelijks het verschil kan zien tussen een actief en een niet-actief tabblad …
GekkePrutser @debroervanhenk18 oktober 2022 22:48
Ah okee, ik gebruikte altijd al een donker thema, vandaar.

Sowieso vind ik het overzicht veel verslechterd sinds de laatste redesign ("photon" geloof ik). De lijntjes tussen tabs zijn verdwenen en de actieve tab is ook in de gewone donkere theme moeilijk te zien (maar ik wil deze 's nachts toch hebben).

Grafisch is het echt een puinhoop geworden maar UI designers schijnen het prachtig te vinden :') Wat de gebruikers vinden is duidelijk niet van belang. :/

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

nicolaasjan @GekkePrutser19 oktober 2022 07:43
Sowieso vind ik het overzicht veel verslechterd sinds de laatste redesign ("photon" geloof ik). De lijntjes tussen tabs zijn verdwenen en de actieve tab is ook in de gewone donkere theme moeilijk te zien (maar ik wil deze 's nachts toch hebben).

Grafisch is het echt een puinhoop geworden maar UI designers schijnen het prachtig te vinden :') Wat de gebruikers vinden is duidelijk niet van belang. :/
Ben ik volledig met je eens.

Gelukkig is een en ander in Firefox volledig naar eigen voorkeur aan te passen. 8-)

https://github.com/Aris-t2/CustomCSSforFx
Keypunchie 18 oktober 2022 22:38
Ja, PDF's gaan bewerken is een beetje een suf idee en lijkt me ook nogal gaan afleiden (ook veel plezier met het oplossen van alle security bugs).

Maarrrr. text-herkenning integratie in plaatjes voor MacOS, da's wel fijn!

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/text-recognition

Gewoon, rechtsklikken "copy text from image". Top!
Jerie @Keypunchie19 oktober 2022 02:36
Ja, PDF's gaan bewerken is een beetje een suf idee en lijkt me ook nogal gaan afleiden (ook veel plezier met het oplossen van alle security bugs).
Misschien heeft het daarom zo lang geduurd, dat weten we niet.
Swipe-to-navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) now works for Linux users on Wayland.
Better screen sharing for Windows and Linux Wayland users.
Dit zijn mooie features, blij mee als Wayland touchpad gebruiker. Plus mogelijk werkt Teams screen sharing dan?
With the launch of the “Independent Voices” collection, Firefox is introducing 18 new “Colorways.” You can now access a “Colorways” modal experience via “Firefox View”; each new color is accompanied with a bespoke graphic and a text description that speaks to its deeper meaning. The collection will be available through Jan 16.
Wordt er nog net niet spiritueel van.

Lees nu trouwens (via je link) dat dat copy text from image niet in Nederlands werkt. Wel o.a. in Engels.

Dit zint me trouwens niet:
Data collection

We won’t collect any of your personal data apart from the following:

Whether or not you prompt the feature via the context menu.
Whether or not you use a screen reader for the feature.
Hou daar toch gewoon mee op. Het gaat je niets aan hoe ik je software gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

rjd22 @Jerie19 oktober 2022 07:01
Dit zint me trouwens niet:

[...]

Hou daar toch gewoon mee op. Het gaat je niets aan hoe ik je software gebruik.
Toch vindt ik dit een beetje krom. Het gaat ze juist wel aan hoe jij hun software gebruikt. Dit soort metrics zijn juist heel belangrijk om te kijken of de aannames die gedaan over hoe een feature gebruikt wordt correct zijn of bijgesteld moeten worden.

We willen allemaal een mooie goed werkende browser en klagen allemaal als het niet werkt of er iets aangepast wordt wat we niet leuk vinden maar we zijn ook niet bereid om Mozilla de data te geven om betere keuzes te maken...

[Reactie gewijzigd door rjd22 op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

Jerie @rjd2219 oktober 2022 12:03
Oh, jawel hoor, het is prima als mensen die data willen geven. Maar, opt-in...
84hannes 19 oktober 2022 07:15
en kunnen macOS-gebruikers nu tekst in afbeeldingen herkennen.
Werden afbeeldingen op macOS zo slecht gerenderd dat tekst onherkenbaar was? :*)
Keypunchie @84hannes19 oktober 2022 08:07
Haha.

Voor de duidelijkheid, je kunt nu dus text uit een plaatje “kopiëren/plakken”.

Het werkt verbazend goed. Ik heb nog geen vaste use case; maar in allerlei situaties komt het van pas. Kopiëren van een serienummer of paspoortnummer
84hannes @Keypunchie19 oktober 2022 08:48
Het lijkt me zeker nuttig. Ik had ook allang verwacht dat bijvoorbeeld Gmail zoiets zou kunnen. Regelmatig krijg ik mailtjes met slechts een plaatje met "Wij gaan verhuizen, dus wordt ons adres...". Als ik een paar maanden later het adres terug zoek kan ik natuurlijk niets vinden want Gmail zoekt nog steeds niet op plaatje. Toch is het realistiser dat dat binnenkort gaat veranderen dan dat mensen praktischere e-mails gaan sturen.
Keypunchie @84hannes19 oktober 2022 09:46
Niet helemaal zeker (ik heb indexing heel erg beperkt), maar volgens mij kan Spotlight ook al de text in plaatjes indexeren.

Als je dan dus zoekt, is het niet alleen in bestandsnamen en in de tekst van documenten, maar ook in de tekst van plaatjes.
Mangli @Keypunchie20 oktober 2022 09:16
Voor iedereen die deze functie mist ook graag op Windows wil gebruiken kan ik PowerToys (ook voor vele andere toevoegingen) van harte aanraden. Text Extractor werkt perfect.

En werkt ook gelijk voor alles. Niet alleen plaatjes/afbeeldingen, maar ook tekst uit UI elementen. Zeer handig bij foutmeldingen.

https://aka.ms/powertoys
Carlos0_0 19 oktober 2022 09:47
https://support.mozilla.o.../search-open-tabs-firefox

Dit icoontje is er ook bijgekomen bij mij(Pijltje op de tabbladen balk), enig idee of dit uit kan wat een verschrikkelijke icoontje is dat daar.

edit:

browser.tabs.tabmanager op disabled zetten, jammer dat dit niet gewoon in settings menu zit(Of rechts kan klikken en kan removen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 24 juli 2024 05:44]

R4gnax
@Carlos0_019 oktober 2022 19:43
Voornamelijk jammer dat deze feature weer eens flink gammel geimplementeerd is door mensen die de ballen verstand hebben van flow design in user interfaces.

Dit had direct in de adresbalk/zoekbalk geintegreerd moeten zitten door open tabs als een search engine te implementeren. Tik in 'tabs'; één keer pijltje naar beneden om de 'openstaande tabs' als engine te selecteren, tik verder zodat je een search query naar die engine gaat sturen.

Het domme is dat de infrastructuur er wel voor lijkt te zijn; want als je op de 'search' optie klikt in dat nieuwe menu opent dus gewoon de adresbalk met een 'tabs' search engine voorgeselecteerd.
Alleen... die engine is dus niet via het normale interactie-pad te bereiken.

Echt weer zooo--- Mozilla. 8)7
Het had vast geen meerwaarde voor hun testpanel om sneller filmpjes van katten te vinden op Youtube. :+
Johannes99 19 oktober 2022 00:59
Verschrikkelijke update.

Sinds 106.0 hebben ze ook besloten om private windows niet meer te groeperen met non-private windows, waardoor winkey+nummer om je window te selecteren niet meer werkt voor private tabs. Ook staat er nu "Private browsing" rechts bovenin in beeld in een private tab, wat weer onnodig extra horizontale ruimte inneemt.

Om uit te schakelen in about:config:
browser.privateWindowSeparation.enabled op false
browser.privatebrowsing.enable-new-indicator op false
RuddyMysterious @Johannes9919 oktober 2022 09:59
Ook staat er nu "Private browsing" rechts bovenin in beeld in een private tab, wat weer onnodig extra horizontale ruimte inneemt.
Bedoel je dat het extra verticale ruimte inneemt? Of dat het lege ruimte van de titelbalk inneemt die eventueel voor iets anders kan dienen, zoals tabs?
Johannes99 @RuddyMysterious19 oktober 2022 10:02
Dat laatste inderdaad. Het staat pal rechts van de drie knoppen om te minimaliseren e.d., waar er eerst gewoon een logo van InPrivate stond, staat nu het logo + rechts daarvan "Private browsing". Dit kost je ruimte die je anders voor extra tabs had kunnen gebruiken.
LucW2 19 oktober 2022 09:57
Gebruik firefox al zolang met tevredenheid maar met de update van vandaag had ik een soort microsoft achtige irritatie, gedwongen worden met veranderingen die ik niet wil ... had hem al op donker staan en dan die 'view' ..., was mijn Google startpagina kwijt, moest dat weer opnieuw instellen (gebruik veel Maps en Translate) .... View verwijderd via werkbalk aanpassen.

