Mozilla heeft versie 106 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 106 heeft Mozilla onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om pdf-documenten te bewerken, heeft een privaat scherm een ander uiterlijk gekregen en kan deze nu ook in Windows 10 of 11 op de taakbalk worden vastgepind, en kunnen macOS-gebruikers nu tekst in afbeeldingen herkennen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New It is now possible to edit PDFs: including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures.

Setting Firefox as your default browser now also makes it the default PDF application on Windows systems.

You can now pin private windows to your Windows taskbar on Window 10 and Windows 11 for simpler access. Also, private windows have been redesigned to increase the feeling of privacy.

Swipe-to-navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) now works for Linux users on Wayland.

Text Recognition in images allows users on macOS 10.15 and higher to extract text from the selected image (such as a meme or screenshot).

Extracted text is copied to the clipboard in order to share, store, or search—without needing to manually retype everything. This feature is compatible with “VoiceOver,” the built-in macOS

screen reader. For more information, check out our SUMO article.

Extracted text is copied to the clipboard in order to share, store, or search—without needing to manually retype everything. "Firefox View" helps you get back to content you previously discovered. A pinned tab allows you to find and open recently closed tabs on your current device, access tabs from other devices (via our "Tab Pickup" feature), and change the look of the browser (with Colorways). For more information, read our SUMO article.

With the launch of the “Independent Voices” collection, Firefox is introducing 18 new “Colorways.” You can now access a “Colorways” modal experience via “Firefox View”; each new color is accompanied with a bespoke graphic and a text description that speaks to its deeper meaning. The collection will be available through Jan 16. For more information, check out our SUMO article.

Fixed Various security fixes. Developer Developer Information Web Platform A major upgrade to our WebRTC capabilities (libwebrtc library upgraded from version 86 to 103) brings multiple improvements: Better screen sharing for Windows and Linux Wayland users. Lower CPU usage and increased frame rates during WebRTC screen capture on macOS. RTP performance and reliability improvements. Richer statistics. Cross-browser and service compatibility improvements.



