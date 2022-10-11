Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New: Improved updating functionality

Performance improvements

Detection and remediation improvements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Links in Scan results no longer redirect to a higher level of detection names

Fixed: After Update mbam.exe unable to launch: 'this app cannot run on this PC' mbam.exe -0- bytes. Under certain circumstances

Fixed: FundEZ14 application and network drives not accessible

Fixed: Windows 11 periodic mbamtray 'not responding' after coming out of sleep mode

Some UI Issues now fixed: UI will be closed if the user will not continue with the update process RTP card\Security news feed display has a blank area in Dark Mode Trial expired notification showing repeatedly

