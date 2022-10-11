Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.15.215

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New:
  • Improved updating functionality
  • Performance improvements
  • Detection and remediation improvements
Some Issues now addressed:
  • Fixed: Links in Scan results no longer redirect to a higher level of detection names
  • Fixed: After Update mbam.exe unable to launch: 'this app cannot run on this PC' mbam.exe -0- bytes. Under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: FundEZ14 application and network drives not accessible
  • Fixed: Windows 11 periodic mbamtray 'not responding' after coming out of sleep mode
  • Some UI Issues now fixed:
    • UI will be closed if the user will not continue with the update process
    • RTP card\Security news feed display has a blank area in Dark Mode
    • Trial expired notification showing repeatedly

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.15.215
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-10-2022 08:03 12

11-10-2022 • 08:03

12

Bron: Malwarebytes

Reacties (12)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
11 oktober 2022 08:18
Een weinig spannende update deze keer. Jammer dat de releasenotes vrij vaag worden opschreven. Wat mogen we bijvoorbeeld verwachten van "Detection and remediation improvements"? Ik zie dit product steeds minder gebruikt worden om mij heen, mede doordat andere alternatieven steeds beter worden.
WildemanM @Bor11 oktober 2022 08:29
En wat zijn de alternatieven?
Bielie993 @WildemanM11 oktober 2022 09:14
Bitdefender is in mijn ogen by far het beste. Kost wel wat knaken, maar dan heb je wel zekerheid.

Malwarebytes is in mijn ogen echt niet meer van deze tijd. Detecteert te weinig.

Kaspersky en Norton zijn ook goed.

Maar kaspersky maaar ff niet gebruiken nu ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bielie993 op 25 juli 2024 01:56]

Rumblebumble @Bielie99311 oktober 2022 09:38
Avast premium, ook een optie of doet die niet zoveel als Bitdefender en malwarebytes?
Bielie993 @Rumblebumble11 oktober 2022 23:58
Geen ervaring met avast helaas.
RobbyTown @Bielie99311 oktober 2022 13:11
Bitdefender is toch anti virus (zoals ook een Norton en nod32)

Malwarebytes richt zich op anti malware.

Mijn ogen 2 verschillende 'sporten'. Maar wel een 'sport'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 25 juli 2024 01:56]

rain2reign @RobbyTown11 oktober 2022 20:52
Persoonlijk, vind ik de beschrijving van Emsisoft een stuk nauwkeuriger voor dit soort software tegenwoordig.
Why is it called "Anti-Malware" instead of "Antivirus"?
Our lab has determined that classic viruses only make up less than 0.5% of total threats (in 2016). Using “Antivirus” would therefore be wrong by definition. We’re perfectionists so we have elected to use the broader term “Malware” as it stands for all kinds of online threats.
anzaya @WildemanM11 oktober 2022 13:46
HitmanPro
cool1971 @anzaya11 oktober 2022 14:32
Gebruikte ik toen het nog gratis was, ineens werd het betaald en logger en zwaarder (en duurder). Toendertijd overgestapt naar MB (toen nog lifetime) en heb sindsdien 0.0 problemen gehad het haalt de rommel er keurig uit, zeker samen met Defender.
anzaya @cool197111 oktober 2022 14:38
20 euro is niet zo duur toch, tenminste als je malware of virussen hebt, en het programma is maar 10MB.

Edit: Malwarerbytes is pas log, v2 was stukken lichter in gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door anzaya op 25 juli 2024 01:56]

Radiodurans @Bor11 oktober 2022 09:21
‘Detection and remediation improvements’ staat er bij elke update. Waarschijnlijk een standaard proces wat ze tekens doorlopen en op deze manier ‘verkopen’ in de release notes.
prinsvlad @Bor11 oktober 2022 14:47
Ik zie dit product steeds minder gebruikt worden om mij heen, mede doordat andere alternatieven steeds beter worden.
In perspectief?. U kijkt bij 3 of 3000 mensen om u heen?.

Welke alternatieven?

