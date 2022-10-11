Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.0

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft versie 7.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0 wordt Windows 11 nu officieel ondersteund. De complete changelog voor versie 7.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

The following major new features were added:
  • Virtual machines can be fully encrypted now, including the VM config logs and saved states (CLI only for now)
  • OCI: Cloud virtual machines can be added to Virtual Machine Manager and controlled as local VMs
  • OCI: Cloud networks can now be configured via Network Manager tool same way as it is done for Host-only and NAT networks
  • GUI: Added a new utility similar to "top" or "resource monitor" which lists peformance statistics (CPU usage, RAM usage, disk I/O rate, etc.) of running guests
  • GUI: Reworked the new vm wizard to integrate the unattended guest OS installation and to have a more streamlined work flow
  • GUI: Added a new help viewer widget which enables the user manual to be navigated and searched
  • GUI: Adding new notification center unifying most of running progresses and error reporting around the GUI
  • GUI: Improved theme support on all platforms. Linux and macOS use native engine while for Windows host it is separately implemented.
  • GUI: Large icon update.
  • Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.
  • Audio: Added "default" host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the "default" driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.
  • Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests
  • Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage
  • VBoxManage: Added Guest Control "waitrunlevel" sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level
  • Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)
  • macOS host: Dropped all kernel extensions. VirtualBox relies fully on the hypervisor and vmnet frameworks provided by Apple now. At the moment the implementation lacks "Internal Networking" functionality. This will be provided at a later date.
  • macOS host: Providing a Developer Preview package for systems with an Apple silicon CPU. This is unsupported work in progress, and is known to have very modest performance.
  • Linux Guest Additions: Reworked guest screen re-size functionality, added basic integration with some of guest Desktop Environments
  • Devices: Implemented new 3D support based on DirectX 11 (and DXVK on non Windows hosts)
  • Devices: Added virtual IOMMU devices (Intel and AMD variant)
  • Devices: Added virtual TPM 1.2 and 2.0 devices
  • Devices: The EHCI and XHCI USB controller devices are now part of the open source base package
  • EFI: Added support for Secure Boot
  • Debugging: Added experimental support for guest debugging through GDB and highly experimental support for guest debugging through KD/WinDbg
In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added:
  • OCI: Cloud networking functionality is enhanced for local VMs, now local VMs could be connected to cloud networking
  • GUI: Improved behavior of the virtual machine list and various VM related tools in case multiple items are selected
  • GUI: On available platforms, added a new option to disable the host's screensaver
  • GUI: Reworked global preferences, machine settings and the wizards to improve stability and usability
  • GUI: Improving mouse handling in multi-monitor case on X11 platform
  • GUI: Medium enumeration engine was reworked to improve permormance
  • GUI: NAT Network stuff was moved from global preferences to global Network Manager tool
  • GUI: Extension Pack Manager was moved from global preferences to global tools
  • GUI: Improved overall accessibility
  • GUI: Migrating to recent Qt versions.

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (27)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
11 oktober 2022 08:19
Virtual machines can be fully encrypted now, including the VM config logs and saved states (CLI only for now)
Dat werd tijd. VirtualBox is een mooi product maar ik blijf het minder handig en stabiel vinden als het VMware alternatief. Ik heb ook het idee dat de ontwikkelingen bij Virtualbox, ondanks de regelmatige updates, minder hard gaan en men vooral nog met een inhaalslag bezig is.
PageFault @Bor11 oktober 2022 08:53
Als je Windows (Pro) gebruikt, kun je ook HyperV gebruiken toch?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@PageFault11 oktober 2022 09:03
Dat kan zeker maar dan mis je wel features zoals LAN segementen met configureerbare latency, packet loss en andere eigenschappen welke bijvoorbeeld voor een netwerk lab interessant zijn.
Luchtbakker @PageFault11 oktober 2022 10:02
Met een omweg ook op Home: https://www.itechtics.com/enable-hyper-v-windows-10-home/
satya @Bor11 oktober 2022 11:36
Op Windows pro of Enterprise is de schijfencryptie daarvan toch voldoende, anders is het encryptie over encryptie?
HolaGanz 11 oktober 2022 16:34
macOS host: Providing a Developer Preview package for systems with an Apple silicon CPU. This is unsupported work in progress, and is known to have very modest performance.
Iemand dit al eens getest? Mijn nieuwe werklaptop had een M1 CPU en ik moest toen dus op zoek naar een alternatief.
PrimusIP @HolaGanz11 oktober 2022 16:43
Zowel UTM als Parallels werken prima op Apple Silicon processor. Wel zit je uit bij in ieder geval Parallels wel vast aan ARM geschikte OS-en.

UTM is gratis en Parallels niet. Maar Parallels werkt wel ontzettend goed vind ik.
dutchnltweaker 11 oktober 2022 08:57
Gaan ze bij oracle eens een nieuwe set video drivers neerzetten? Die huidige drivers zijn zo oud dat VMware player soms lekkerder Werkt.
Toeter1145 11 oktober 2022 10:08
Eindelijk werkt 3D acceleratie weer op mijn Ubuntu 22.04 virtuele machine. Deze crashte met de vorige versie bij het weergeven van bepaalde grafische effecten (transparantie). De host draait op Windows 11 en IGP van Intel.

En een mooi donker thema!
Qalo 11 oktober 2022 14:24
Ik ben eigenlijk net pas met VirtualBox in de weer, maar ik vind sommige dingen een hoop gedoe. Ik krijg bijvoorbeeld mijn resolutie onder VB niet hoger dan 800x600. Wat ik ook probeer... :?

Anders is mijn recente ervaring met Boxes onder GNOME. Twee weken geleden besloot ik Fedora 37rc eens te proberen op één van mijn experimenteerbakken. Ik was nooit een fan van GNOME geweest, maar dat even terzijde. Standaard staat Boxes geïnstalleerd op elke GNOME installatie, en die heb ik dus onder de laatste Fedora ook geprobeerd. En ik was meteen verkocht! Hoe simpel dát is, dat verbaasde me zeer. Geen gedoe met instellingen, maar simpelweg een ISO aanwijzen op je harde schijf en rollen maar. Fantastisch! Echt véél gebruiksvriendelijker dan VB.

Ik weet dat Boxes een frontend is van Qemu/KVM, voor diegenen die dat nog even aan willen stippen. Qemu/KVM is volgens mij ook niet voor beginnelingen, maar Boxes lost dat probleem op door de frontend zó simpel te maken dat zelfs mijn digibete oma daarmee overweg kan.
GekkeRipper @Qalo11 oktober 2022 14:27
Heb je de Guest Additions wel geïnstalleerd in de machine?
Qalo @GekkeRipper11 oktober 2022 15:40
Yep! VirtualBox is volledig geïnstalleerd, inclusief de guest additions. :)
Yamaki @Qalo11 oktober 2022 20:07
Ik veronderstel dat je: Apparaten -> Invoegen Guest additions CD-Image hebt uitgevoerd.
Heb je daarna de Guest additions ook geïnstalleerd via de opdracht prompt of via het openen van de 'CD' drive en de setup voor je OS gerund?.
Ik gebruik VB al jaren en op diverse systemen geplaatst zonder problemen na installeren vh extension pack en de guest additions.
Qalo @Yamaki11 oktober 2022 23:17
Ik heb VirtualBox met alle afhankelijkheden en alle verdere benodigde pakketten in één keer geïnstalleerd. Dus niet alleen VirtualBox, maar ook alle pakketten zoals guest-additions-iso, guest-utils en guest-x11 erbij mee geïnstalleerd. En niet eens via de terminal, maar deze keer netjes via Synaptic (onder Linux Mint 20.3). Pas daarna, dus nadat alles geïnstalleerd was VB voor het eerst opgestart. Maar de schermresolutie wil zich maar niet aanpassen hoger dan 800x600 bij het laden van een distro.

Maakt verder ook niets meer uit hoor, want met Boxes onder Fedora 37rc lukt het ook om te virtualiseren. Ik zit dit bericht op de laptop te tikken waar ik deze problemen met VB ervaarde (Linux Mint 20.3). Ik zie net in Synaptic dat onder Linux Mint GNOME Boxes ook beschikbaar is. Ik probeer het op een later tijdstip wel even daarmee. VB is voor mij geen must. ;)
Rataplan_ @Qalo11 oktober 2022 23:24
Maar... Heb je je guest additions ook wel IN de guest geïnstalleerd? Op je host heb je er weinig aan.
sus @Qalo13 oktober 2022 08:38
Je moet - als je VM gestart is, via Apparaten -> Invoegen Guest additions CD-Image de .iso toevoegen aan je VM en dan binnen je VM de setup starten. Wat @Yamaki ook al zegt.

Pas *dan* worden de tools en drivers in je VM geinstalleerd en heb je dus o.a. een hogere resolutie.
Qalo @sus13 oktober 2022 14:30
Yep, geprobeerd, maar zonder succes. Er klopt iets niet, en misschien mis ik een stap. Ik vogel het later wel uit.

Dank voor de hulp in ieder geval. :)
elinsen @Qalo21 oktober 2022 20:36
Ik neem aan dat je de extentions bedoeld die je geïnstalleerd hebt. Maar heb je in het guest OS ook de drivers geïnstalleerd? Je kan het menu de VM ISO inladen om die drivers in het guest OS te installeren. Pas daarna zullen hogere resoluties mogelijk zijn.
Qalo @elinsen21 oktober 2022 20:55
Nee, ik ben er niet mee verder gegaan. Alle schermproblemen die ik had met VirtualBox heb ik niet met Boxes onder Fedora. Daar lukt het ook uitstekend mee en kan ik zonder gedoe virtualiseren. Ik laat het zo.

Toch bedankt voor je reactie. :)
The Third Man @Qalo22 oktober 2022 09:28
Klinkt als te weinig videogeheugen.
Qalo @The Third Man23 oktober 2022 00:44
Nee hoor, videogeheugen genoeg. Enne... anders zou Boxes ook tegen deze beperking aanlopen, mocht die bestaan. ;)
UTMachine 11 oktober 2022 10:44
Mooie update, maar ik blijf nog even op 6.x ... Gezien dat ik VirtualBox voor het werk gebruik :+ Vanaf 7.1 ga ik proberen te upgraden.
Troepje @UTMachine12 oktober 2022 09:01
Verstandig idd, ik gebruik het voor wat klooidingen, dus ik ga upgraden en zal het voor je testen hoor ;)
UTMachine @Troepje12 oktober 2022 09:07
Dank je _/-\o_ ik hou het nieuws van updates wel in de gaten, maar bij grote dingen zoals OS updates en VirtualBox, dan wacht ik altijd een paar weekjes/maanden. Als er een nieuwe versie zoals iOS 16 is, dan wacht ik altijd op de .1 release. Dit geldt ook voor Home Assistant :+ Ik wil gewoon geen vloek moment hebben, dat er is simpels stuk is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UTMachine op 24 juli 2024 11:41]

Troepje @UTMachine12 oktober 2022 09:17
En helemaal als het voor je werk is. Ik heb onder andere mn ESP32 dev omgeving in VB draaien en een netwerk labje om wat tunnel / vpn development te doen. Als ik dr achter kom dat het niet werkt, schrijf ik een fout rapport, vloek ik ff en ga ik Overwatch spelen.
Terry A Davis 12 oktober 2022 20:43
Op een zelfde systeem tegelijk Virtmanager (QEMU) en VirtualBox draaien kan ik alleen maar afraden. Er kunnen vreemde situaties ontstaan. Niet alleen tegelijk maar ook om en om gebruiken geeft vreemde resultaten. Dus uiteindelijk maar 1 virtualisatie programma in gebruik per systeem hier.

Het begint bijvoorbeeld met dat virtuele machines heel langzaam zijn. VirtualBox is heel makkelijk in gebruik. KVM/Qemu is heel snel, en als je een 2e monitor hebt kan je op GNU/Linux een hele videokaart passthrough doen.

In de praktijk vind ik VirtualBox handiger.
Rob Meerwijk 17 oktober 2022 23:03
Ik heb een Windows guest op VirtualBox 6.1 draaien met encrypted virtual disk. Dat ging altijd prima. Kon ik werk en privé mooi gescheiden houden. Dacht vandaag over te stappen op 7.0. Dat lukte mooi niet. VM wilde niet starten want VB kon geen encryptiesleutel vinden.

Foutmelding:
VM: Raising runtime error 'DrvVD_DEKMISSING' (fFlags=0x6)'
Kon ik ook niet veel relevants over vinden. Dus gauw weer terug naar 6.1. Dat werkte direct weer. En dan nu maar wachten op 7.1

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

