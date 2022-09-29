Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta 3

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 7.0 van VirtualBox en heeft de derde bèta uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0 wordt Windows 11 nu officieel ondersteund. De changelog voor versie 7.0 bèta 3 ziet er als volgt uit:

This is a major update. The following major new features were added:
  • Virtual machines can be fully encrypted now, including the VM config logs and saved states (CLI only for now)
  • OCI: Cloud virtual machines can be added to Virtual Machine Manager and controlled as local VMs
  • OCI: Cloud networks can now be configured via Network Manager tool same way as it is done for Host-only and NAT networks
  • GUI: Added a new utility similar to "top" or "resource monitor" which lists peformance statistics (CPU usage, RAM usage, disk I/O rate, etc.) of running guests
  • GUI: Reworked the new vm wizard to integrate the unattended guest OS installation and to have a more streamlined work flow
  • GUI: Added a new help viewer widget which enables the user manual to be navigated and searched
  • GUI: Adding new notification center unifying most of running progresses and error reporting around the GUI
  • GUI: Improved theme support on all platforms. Linux and macOS got native engine while Windows host got it separately implemented.
  • GUI: Large icon update.
  • Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.
  • Audio: Added "default" host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the "default" driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.
  • Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests
  • Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage
  • VBoxManage: Added Guest Control "waitrunlevel" sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level
  • Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)
  • macOS hosts: Dropped all kernel extensions. VirtualBox relies fully on userland frameworks provided by Apple now.
  • Linux Guest Additions: Reworked guest screen re-size functionality, added basic integration with some of guest Desktop Environments
  • Devices: Implemented new 3D support based on DirectX 11 (and DXVK on non Windows hosts)
  • Devices: Added virtual IOMMU devices (Intel and AMD variant)
  • Devices: Added virtual TPM 1.2 and 2.0 devices
  • Devices: The EHCI and XHCI USB controller devices are now part of the open source base package
  • EFI: Added support for Secure Boot
  • Debugging: Added experimental support for guest debugging through GDB and highly experimental support for guest debugging through KD/WinDbg
In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added:
  • OCI: Cloud networking functionality is enhanced for local VMs, now local VMs could be connected to cloud networking
  • GUI: Improved behavior of the virtual machine list and various VM related tools in case multiple items are selected
  • GUI: On available platforms, added a new option to disable the host's screensaver
  • GUI: Reworked global preferences, machine settings and the wizards to improve stability and usability
  • GUI: Improving mouse handling in multi-monitor case on X11 platform
  • GUI: Medium enumeration engine was reworked to improve permormance
  • GUI: NAT Network stuff was moved from global preferences to global Network Manager tool
  • GUI: Extension Pack Manager was moved from global preferences to global tools
  • GUI: Improved overall accessibility
  • GUI: Migrating to recent Qt versions.

Versienummer 7.0.0 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.0.0_BETA3/
Licentietype GPL

29-09-2022

djfox741 29 september 2022 19:38
@WOteB2 Wie ik aan moet spreken weet ik niet maar vraag het aan jou.

Zou ik met deze VirtualBox 7.0.0 of een andere VM WindowsXP kunnen draaien, waarom XP is een heel verhaal om uit te leggen, nu is XP 32bitt en omdat ik er nog niet zoveel kaas daar van heb gegeten is dat mijn vraag.

Ben toch toe aan een nieuwe configuratie, heb nog een PC met een i7 eerste uitgave, dus dacht ik aan een hele snelle.

Maar gaat dit in de 1e instantie wat ik vraag.
Grt.
Jogai @djfox74129 september 2022 22:23
Ja, dat kan, je hebt zelfs de mogelijkheid om windows 3.1 te kiezen. Hier is een image die je direct kan importeren voor het gemak: https://github.com/lucianoferrari/winxpimage

off-topic: maar ben wel nieuwsgierig waarom je xp nodig zou hebben.


Verder hoef je niemand te taggen om een reactie te geven, of af te sluiten met groeten, zie het beleid: https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/faq/beleid#groeten
3raser @Jogai30 september 2022 08:53
Misschien dat hij een game of andere software heeft die alleen op XP draait?
djfox741 @3raser30 september 2022 23:49
Dat klopt wat het spelletje betreft namelijk “DXBall2” speel dat al 30 jaar eerst op de Amiga later op de PC en is niet op 7 dan wel Windows 10 te spelen maar ga verder met mijn verhaal bij @Jogai.
3raser @djfox7411 oktober 2022 13:52
Fantastisch spel. En ik heb een keer een versie gevonden die wel op Windows 7/10 werkte. Ik heb natuurlijk geen linkje meer...

[edit]
@djfox741 Dit is je geluksdag. Laat die VirtualBox maar zitten. Je kunt DX Ball 2 hier downloaden. Die versie werkt op Windows 10.

En voor de liefhebber heb ik hier ook nog DX Ball (versie 1) te downloaden. Werkt ook op Windows 10.

Beide versies zijn trouwens potable. Dus uitpakken en spelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3raser op 24 juli 2024 12:43]

djfox741 @3raser1 oktober 2022 17:37
3Raser fantastich, heb ze gedownload, zit alles op mijn Tablet te doen dus ga ze op de PC uitpakken en proberen.

Die VirtualBox toch ook doen want mijn huidige PC heb ik wat jaartjes geleden gebouwd met de 1e i7 met een 1366 soc en mijn USB poorten zijn 2.0 en heb 2 kaartjes met 3.0 erin gezet maar het moederbord is denk ik gaar en ziet die 3.0 niet meer ook op W10 niet, dus kopiëren en verplaatsen is een aanslag op je geduld, dus omdat ik graag met XP wil werken is een snelle, nieuwe configuratie toch nodig en mooi meegenomen dan die VirtualBox of een andere VM voor mij een goeie oplossing.

Er was vroeger ook nog een spel (Amiga) dat was zoiets als "Breaking Out" of wat er op leek, was ook in die zelfde trant als die DXBall2

Als er een lampje gaat branden, lees ik het graag _/-\o_ Doei.
djfox741 @Jogai1 oktober 2022 00:00
Dank voor de Image van XP en voor de regels van Tweakersnet nu wilt je weten waarom ik voornamelijk werk met Windows XP.

Alles heeft te maken dat Microsoft in Windows 7, 8 en 10 (11 heb ik nog niet) het Register en met name de Bags en BagsMRU niet voor elkaar heb kunnen krijgen, ze hebben het toen maar gelaten wat inhoud dat er geen enkele map in de submappen onthouden kunnen worden, dus anders gezegd is “Automatisch schikken” de hoofdmoot geworden.

Uitlijnen op raster kan dus niet meer, of alles van A naar Z of andersom je kan domweg geen enkele map met een A in het midden zetten.

Nu is het zo dat ik veel series volg/download en ook bewerk, als ik dan in W10 een Temp mapje aanmaak om even een paar filetjes op te bergen die ik op dat moment niet nodig heb of in de weg staan en weet (op dat moment) waar alles staat, kom ik terug zoek ik mij weer een ongans waar wat staat.

Als ik een .srt uit een aflevering haal en na bewerking er weer inzet, kan ik geen 2 dezelfde namen hebben dus haal ik (in XP) de voorste letter even weg maar doe dat niet met die andere versies want geheid dat je de verkeerde weggooit omdat met dat &@?!” Automatisch schikken alles weer van a-z of andersom staat.

Heb in totaal 61TB. Opslag dus heel wat mappen en als ik met W10 dat moet doen en zo moet opletten, zoeken en weet ik niet meer, dan is het niet leuk meer, heb niet alleen de lopende series maar meerdere veelvoud aan mini-series en series die al afgelopen zijn maar die ik nog wil/moet bewerken.

Heb toen Windows XP de layout zelf bewerkt en omdat ik ben begonnen met een Computer in 1988 en ook zelf (toen en nu) iconen zelf maak heb ik in XP heel wat tijd zitten en vind het ook fijn werken dan 10 of 7, misschien omdat ik er zelf veel aan heb gedaan, nouja weet ik veel 🤔

Nu heb ik ooit eens een sleutel die iemand had gemaakt om in de submappen “uitlijnen op raster” te maken maar dat zag er niet uit was van het buroblad overgenomen en dat werkte helaas niet, als het mij lukt dan zet ik 2 afbeeldingen neer zodat je iets kan zien hoe een map er bij mij uitziet.

Ja, wat ook een . is, is het spelletje “DXBall2” speelde dat al op de Amiga en gelukkig hebben ze dat voor de PC beschikbaar gemaakt maar op 7 of 10 is het niet te spelen, dat kan je vergelijken als je online een spelletje speelt ‘s morgens een kogel afvuurd die dan ‘s middags aankomt .

Maar goed, ik hoop dat het met een VM en een hele snelle (nieuwe) PC goed mee te werken is, kijk ik doe geen bankzaken of andere gevoelige zaken op XP zo dom ben ik ook niet, ik heb overigens een hele goeie maar oude Firewall “Sygate” en die mij trouw verteld wat en wie naar buiten of naar binnen wil of toegang wilt hebben en allang niet meer bestaat.

Moet wel zeggen dat ik niks Upload en wat ik download voor eigen gebruik is.

https://drive.google.com/...KuTUFfK/view?usp=drivesdk

https://drive.google.com/...2gmN8sv/view?usp=drivesdk

[Reactie gewijzigd door djfox741 op 24 juli 2024 12:43]

Jogai @djfox7411 oktober 2022 09:44
Goed verhaal lekker kort ook ;)

Ten eerste moet je zelf weten hoe je je eigen workflow inricht, desondanks heb ik wel een paar bedenkingen/adviezen.

Het lijkt er erg op dat je jezelf helemaal hebt ingegraven in de manier zoals xp werkt. Hoe dieper je dat doet hoe vaster je zit. Veel microsoft gebruikers hebben last van vendor-lock-in, maar jij hebt last van XP-lock-in :D

Ik zou sterk aanraden om alternatieven te zoeken waarmee je toch je workflows kan behouden of dicht kan benaderen zodat je bij-de-tijd blijft. Ik heb even wat geprobeerd met explorer++, en had al vrij snel hetzelfde resultaat als jij had, zie https://snipboard.io/C91b4Z.jpg En er zijn nog meer alternatieven zoals files of OneCommander, Nimi Places (Elements can be individually arranged and their order will be preserved).

Qua theming is er ook veel mogelijk: https://github.com/niivu/Windows-11-themes/wiki (al ben ik niet zo'n voorstander van allerlei custom patches omdat het niet altijd de updates overleeft).

Dat spel staat ook op steam, dus lijkt me gewoon wel speelbaar op een modern os.

Als je nog meer vrijheid wil is linux misschien een optie voor je. Misschien is de overstap van xp naar linux wel net zo makkelijk als xp naar win11 :)

Als je bij de VM setup blijft dan zou ik in elk geval XP niet meer aan het internet koppelen. Gewoon een shared folder aanmaken en je basic bestandsoperaties zou ik dan op de host doen, en dan kan je XP in om volgens je eigen workflow te werken. Bijkomend voordeel is dat je XP image ook niet steeds groeit omdat je bestandsruimte steeds opgerekt wordt.
Gaming zou ik ook op de host doen, waarschijnlijk presteren ze nog beter ook.
djfox741 @Jogai1 oktober 2022 18:09
Dankjewel voor het meedenken, heb je linken bekeken en snap wel dat er tools/programma's zijn die enigsinds mijn mappen benaderen.

Weet dan niet of die programma's werken wat betreft het automatisch schikken. Dat ik volgens jou vast gebakken zit aan XP zou kunnen kloppen maar dat Win7 en 10 vind ik ook de Grafische schil zo groot 2 mappen tegelijk open en je scherm is vol.

Ook weer zoiets dat een map een bepaalde grote geven, en je opent de volgende map is heel je structuur van de inhoud pleite omdat die volgende map de afmeting van de vorige map aanneem wat ook met XP niet zo is kan elke map een andere afmeting geven en dat word dus ook weer onthouden, nee vind 7 en 10 wat dat aangaat helemaal niks, kan ik wel vast gebakken zitten aan XP dan maar vastgebakken daarom ben ik blij met de mogelijkheid waar ik de vraag mee ben begonnen.

Oke neem niet weg dat ik blij ben met je antwoorden waarvoor ik ook dank, groet.
Jogai @djfox7413 oktober 2022 11:27
Weet dan niet of die programma's werken wat betreft het automatisch schikken.
Daarom moet je even moeite steken in het uitzoeken wat jouw workflow ondersteunt. Dat is ook erg persoonlijk, dus ik kan je geen direct alternatief aanwijzen, vandaar de verschillende opties.

Win7 en 10 vind ik ook de Grafische schil zo groot 2 mappen tegelijk open en je scherm is vol.
In de jaren sinds XP zijn de schermen ook wel gegroeid. Dus als je toch een nieuw systeem wil aanschaffen, doe jezelf een lol en investeer in een wat groter scherm (tip: uitvoering: Lenovo D32q-20 Zwart)

dan maar vastgebakken
Vastgebakken in unsupported software, daar gaan mijn nekharen een beetje van overeind staan. (zelfs zover dat mijn reacties langer dan hier gebruikelijk zijn ;) ) En ik denk dat ook op een modern systeem je workflow ook te volgen is (met misschien een aanpassing hier en daar, maar dat hoeft niet negatief voor de productiviteit te zijn).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jogai op 24 juli 2024 12:43]

djfox741 @Jogai4 oktober 2022 13:20
Dankje, heb een aantal jaren geleden een 27inch. monitor gekocht 1080x1920 als ik nog groter zou gaan kan ik haast de TV uit de slaapkamer van de muur halen, vind deze groot genoeg en zo'n grote van 32inch is al geen gezicht meer op mijn eettafel in de kamer. https://drive.google.com/...ousF_Fc/view?usp=drivesdk

Ja en dat "uitlijnen op raster" ljjkt mij dat dit wel zal gaan omdat de VM het hele systeem/structuur overneemt en draaid anders hoef je geen ander OS te draaien, denk dat de VM juist ook daarvoor zijn diensten zal doen.

Maar jij hebt gelijk dat ik daar mijn info over moet proberen te krijgen. Koop ik een nieuwe configuratie van een paar duizentjes en de XP op de VM werkt niet zoals ik mij voorsteld, dan zal ik 2 kasten naast elkaar gaan krijgen want enkelt met die 10, 11 werken, dan hang ik mijn hobby aan de wilgen.

Zou terug kunnen gaan naar de Amiga (heb nog een A4000 tower staan :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door djfox741 op 24 juli 2024 12:43]

Jogai @djfox7414 oktober 2022 13:33
Qua centimeters valt dat heel erg mee. Een hogere resolutie levert wel meer werkruimte op (maar dan is alles wel kleiner uiteraard).

Je xp-vm zal wel werken, maar al je customizations overzetten zal wel enig werk kosten :*)
djfox741 @Jogai4 oktober 2022 16:52
Dankje, jammer dat het beoordelen hier op Tweakers veranderd is en heb het ff gekeken maar snap het nog niet zo, anders had ik je kunnen modereren, bij deze een +3 😉
MiKE_B 29 september 2022 22:10
> macOS hosts: Dropped all kernel extensions. VirtualBox relies fully on userland frameworks provided by Apple now.
Mooi hoor en dit is vast heel veel werk geweest. Maar zolang Virtualbox alleen maar op Intel-based Macs werkt (en dat gaat echt niet veranderen voorlopig) is het toch een beetje einde verhaal met Virtualbox op macOS
Johannes99 @MiKE_B30 september 2022 00:47
Als ik zo de VirtualBox website doorneem, wordt duidelijk dat het programma een hele hoop externe dependencies met zich meebrengt. Niet in de laatste plaats is Qt5, waar door de ontwikkelaars achter Qt geen nieuwe features meer aan toe worden gevoegd (ook geen Apple ARM support dus). VirtualBox zal dus over moeten op Qt6 (geen idee hoeveel werk dat zou zijn), of eigenhandig zorgen dat ze Qt5 zo aanpassen dat het ook Apple ARM draait (onrealistisch om zelf uit te voeren). En dat is dus nog maar één dependency...
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@Johannes9930 september 2022 10:21
Het is voor de VB ontwikkelaars relatief simpel om van Qt 5 naar Qt 6 te gaan, het is namelijk alleen het framework (toolkit eigenlijk) voor de GUI. Je hebt het voor de werking van het programma strikt gezien niet nodig, je kan namelijk via het VBoxManage commando al van alles doen en met vRDP heb je ook niet direct een GUI nodig voor beeld, dat is je ingebouwde RDP client al.

KDE is veel ingewikkelder om naar Qt 6 te gaan. ;)
Jogai @Johannes9930 september 2022 16:05
Zijn ze wel mee bezig denk ik hoor: https://www.virtualbox.or...box/trunk/Config.kmk#L781
MiKE_B @Johannes9930 september 2022 21:51
Het probleem is niet Qt6. Het probleem is dat Virtualbox een x86-virtualisatieplatform is die gebruik maakt van specifieke Intel-instructies om te virtualiseren. Het is niet geschikt voor 'Apple silicon' en gaat dat ook niet worden. Ik kan het nu dus nog op mijn 2017 Intel Apple MacBook draaien, maar mijn collega's met nieuwere Macs hebben *pech* en gebruiken dan maar andere oplossingen

zie https://forums.virtualbox.org/viewtopic.php?f=8&t=98742
Johannes99 @MiKE_B30 september 2022 23:38
Kijkaan, dat is interessant. Dat wist ik nog niet. Thanks!
psychicist 29 september 2022 18:04
In deze versie krijg ik Windows 11 22H2 nog niet met een hogere resolutie dan 1024x768 aan de praat, omdat ook na het installeren van de VirtualBox Guest Additions altijd de Microsoft Basic Display Driver geselecteerd wordt. Ik weet niet of die resolutie met activatie en de mogelijkheid om Windows 11 22H2 te personaliseren te maken heeft.

Voorlopig heb ik ook Windows 11 21H2 nog draaien in VMware Workstation 16, waarbij de volledige resolutie wel beschikbaar is. Ik heb dit overigens al bij de VirtualBox ontwikkelaars zelf gemeld op IRC en zal kijken of het wellicht in een toekomstige 7.0.0 versie verholpen wordt. Misschien is er wel iets anders aan de hand.
RoyTrenneman @psychicist29 september 2022 18:42
Ik heb Windows een beetje opgegeven in VirtualBox, nu gebruik ik de Windows VMs alleen voor test doeleinden en maakt het beeld niet zoveel uit en heb ik nu een soort ingezoomd en uitgerekt beeld. Ook loop ik tegen OpenGL compatibiliteitsproblemen aan.

Gelukkig kan ik de meeste testen kan ik ook met Ubuntu Desktop doen en dat werkt feilloos in VirtualBox.
WOteB2 @RoyTrenneman29 september 2022 19:02
Ik ga er vanuit dat je Linux gebruikt? Dan kan ik jou Qemu/KVM aanbevelen. Daar loopt Windows 10 en 11 feilloos op. Vlot omdat het zowat rechtstreeks op de hardware draait omdat het standaard in de Linux kernel zit. Voordeel is ook dat je geen linux-headers nodig hebt.

https://www.youtube.com/r...ch_query=qemu+chris+titus

Deze meneer legt goed uit hoe je dat aan moet pakken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 24 juli 2024 12:43]

RoyTrenneman @WOteB229 september 2022 19:25
Misschien moet ik dat inderdaad doen. Ik gebruik eigenlijk VirtualBox uit gewoonte en omdat ik deze ook gebruiken kan op Windows en macOS, maar in 99% van de gevallen werk ik vanaf Linux en slaat de hele crossplatform gedachte in dit geval nergens op voor deze specifieke situatie.

Als ik 4 keer per jaar een VM opstart in Windows of macOS, dan is het veel.

Ik heb in het verleden weleens Gnome Boxes gebruikt en momenteel heb ik Virtual Machine Manager nog geïnstalleerd staan en dat werkt eigenlijk prima, maar uit gewoonte blijf ik VirtualBox eigenlijk gebruiken.

Nu moet ik volgende maand allemaal schone VMs creëren, misschien wel het juiste moment om met overtuiging over te stappen en VirtualBox maar meteen te verwijderen. Doorgaans is dat de beste manier om over te gaan naar iets nieuws.
psychicist @RoyTrenneman29 september 2022 18:50
Ik doe er verder ook niets mee. Ik test alleen of mijn code gecompileerd kan worden in Visual Studio en draait zonder te crashen en dan gaat de virtuele machine weer uit. Windows 11 22H2 lijkt ondertekende stuurprogramma's te vereisen. Hopelijk kan daar in een toekomstige versie van VirtualBox iets aan gedaan worden.
xFeverr @psychicist29 september 2022 22:02
VBox had toch al ondertekende drivers? Het is al een hele tijd zo dat je via de opstartopties van Windows moet kiezen voor een aparte modus om niet-ondertekende drivers te installeren. En ik kan mij niet herinneren dat ik dat moest doen voor het installeren van de guest additions.

Moest dat sinds Windows 7 al? Ik weet het niet precies, maar het is zeker al lang dat je extra handelingen moet verrichten.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@xFeverr30 september 2022 10:23
Ik heb VB al langere tijd niet gebruikt, maar in het verleden was het iig alleen door Oracle ondertekend en waren het geen WHQL drivers. Dat is wat er nu dus blijkbaar wel nodig is en dat vereist dan weer hulp van MS.

Maar ik ken je opmerking over aparte opstartmodus gebruiken om niet-MS-ondertekende drivers te kunnen gebruiken. Dat heb ik echter alleen bij Windows Server gezien.
Jogai @RoyTrenneman29 september 2022 22:13
Doe al jaren windows vm's, en ik gebruik ze dagelijks, en zonder problemen. Win 11 nu ook, en wordt door virtualbox (6.1) ook netjes gerapporteerd als windows 11.

Nu speel ik misschien wel een beetje vals omdat ik een kant en klare vm van ms zelf pak: https://developer.microso...wnloads/virtual-machines/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

