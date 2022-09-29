Oracle is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 7.0 van VirtualBox en heeft de derde bèta uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0 wordt Windows 11 nu officieel ondersteund. De changelog voor versie 7.0 bèta 3 ziet er als volgt uit:

This is a major update. The following major new features were added: Virtual machines can be fully encrypted now, including the VM config logs and saved states (CLI only for now)

OCI: Cloud virtual machines can be added to Virtual Machine Manager and controlled as local VMs

OCI: Cloud networks can now be configured via Network Manager tool same way as it is done for Host-only and NAT networks

GUI: Added a new utility similar to "top" or "resource monitor" which lists peformance statistics (CPU usage, RAM usage, disk I/O rate, etc.) of running guests

GUI: Reworked the new vm wizard to integrate the unattended guest OS installation and to have a more streamlined work flow

GUI: Added a new help viewer widget which enables the user manual to be navigated and searched

GUI: Adding new notification center unifying most of running progresses and error reporting around the GUI

GUI: Improved theme support on all platforms. Linux and macOS got native engine while Windows host got it separately implemented.

GUI: Large icon update.

Audio recording: Now using Vorbis as the default audio format for WebM containers. Opus is no longer being used.

Audio: Added "default" host driver type to make it possible to move VMs (appliances) between different platforms without the need of changing the audio driver explicitly. When the "default" driver is selected, the best audio backend option for a platform will be used. This is the default for newly created VMs.

Guest Control: Implemented initial support for automatic updating of Guest Additions for Linux guests

Guest Control: Implemented ability to wait for and/or reboot the guest when updating Guest Additions via VBoxManage

VBoxManage: Added Guest Control "waitrunlevel" sub-command to make it possible to wait for a guest to reach a certain run level

Windows hosts: Added experimental support of running autostarted VMs in session 0, to allow running VMS even when a usser is not being logged in (disabled by default, please consult the manual)

macOS hosts: Dropped all kernel extensions. VirtualBox relies fully on userland frameworks provided by Apple now.

Linux Guest Additions: Reworked guest screen re-size functionality, added basic integration with some of guest Desktop Environments

Devices: Implemented new 3D support based on DirectX 11 (and DXVK on non Windows hosts)

Devices: Added virtual IOMMU devices (Intel and AMD variant)

Devices: Added virtual TPM 1.2 and 2.0 devices

Devices: The EHCI and XHCI USB controller devices are now part of the open source base package

EFI: Added support for Secure Boot

Debugging: Added experimental support for guest debugging through GDB and highly experimental support for guest debugging through KD/WinDbg In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: OCI: Cloud networking functionality is enhanced for local VMs, now local VMs could be connected to cloud networking

GUI: Improved behavior of the virtual machine list and various VM related tools in case multiple items are selected

GUI: On available platforms, added a new option to disable the host's screensaver

GUI: Reworked global preferences, machine settings and the wizards to improve stability and usability

GUI: Improving mouse handling in multi-monitor case on X11 platform

GUI: Medium enumeration engine was reworked to improve permormance

GUI: NAT Network stuff was moved from global preferences to global Network Manager tool

GUI: Extension Pack Manager was moved from global preferences to global tools

GUI: Improved overall accessibility

GUI: Migrating to recent Qt versions.