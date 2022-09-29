Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.14

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.14 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security

A Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability has been discovered. The CVE number is to be assigned. We thank Daniel Elkabes from Mend for reporting this vulnerability to us.

SameSite Policy

The SameSite policy on the AdGuard Home session cookies has been upgraded to Lax. Which means that the only cross-site HTTP request for which the browser is allowed to send the session cookie is navigating to the AdGuard Home domain. Note: users are strongly advised to log out, clear browser cache, and log in again after updating.

Removal Of Plain-Text APIs (BREAKING API CHANGE)

We have implemented several measures to prevent such vulnerabilities in the future, but some of these measures break backwards compatibility for the sake of better protection.

The following APIs, which previously accepted or returned text/plain data, now accept or return data as JSON. All new formats for the request and response bodies are documented in openapi/openapi.yaml and openapi/CHANGELOG.md.

  • GET /control/i18n/current_language;
  • POST /control/dhcp/find_active_dhcp;
  • POST /control/filtering/set_rules;
  • POST /control/i18n/change_language.
Stricter Content-Type Checks (BREAKING API CHANGE)

All JSON APIs now check if the request actually has Content-Type set to application/json.

Other Security Changes
  • Weaker cipher suites that use the CBC (cipher block chaining) mode of operation have been disabled (#2993).
Added
  • Support for plain (unencrypted) HTTP/2 (#4930). This is useful for AdGuard Home installations behind a reverse proxy.
Fixed
  • Incorrect path template in DDR responses (#4927).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.14
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13

AdGuard Home

tdn135 29 september 2022 22:26
Ik hoop dat dit de extreem trage DNS requests op iOS 16 apparaten oplost. Na de update naar iOS 16 duurde het vele seconden (10-20 seconden) per site om er naar toe te navigeren. Ik heb tijdelijk mijn Lets Encrypt HTTPS certificaat uitgezet en beveiligde DNS uitgezet en daarmee is het probleem verholpen. Ik zou wel weer encryptie willen aanzetten. De onderste twee oplossingen zouden het probleem moeten verbeteren voor mijn situatie.
Anoniem: 58485 @tdn13529 september 2022 22:39
Is dat niet gewoon een slechte IPV6 implementatie intern op je netwerk?
tdn135 @Anoniem: 5848529 september 2022 22:41
Nee, dat lijkt me niet. Gebeurt ook als ik alleen IPV4 gebruik. Zie https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/issues/4927 voor meer details.
Anoniem: 58485 @tdn13530 september 2022 04:05
Ik heb het soms thuis ook, en ik gebruik niet eens adguard hiervoor. Soms is het op het ene wlan vs de andere. Zo sporadisch. Maar meestal als ik over 2.4Ghz verbind gevolgd met intern een IPV4 verbinding gaat het 9 van de 10 keer gewoon goed.
vrow @tdn13529 september 2022 23:33
De afgelopen dagen waren er meer gekke dingen aan de hand.
Zo beantwoorde die van mij opeens geen requests meer en dat bleek (na heel veel zoeken) doordat de Adguard browsing security aan stond en die dienst onbereikbaar was.
Daarnaast waren ook alle forward resolvers van Adguard onbereikbaar.
Dat aangepast en toen werkte het weer, totdat later opeens 8.8.8.8 overal ‘refused’ op antwoordde. Dit had er blijkbaar genoeg van en mij geblokkeerd.
Daarna was zelfs de hele Adguard vastgelopen en onbereikbaar.

Heeft maanden en maanden goed gedraaid, geen idee hoe dit allemaal zo kwam.
Inmiddels lijkt alles weer stabiel.

Edit:
Even bijgewerkt naar de laatste versie van nu, en als ik bij settings > general in het bovenste blokje één van de onderste drie opties probeer aan te zetten, krijg ik:
Error: control/safebrowsing/enable | only application/json is allowed | 415
(Of vergelijkbaar met iets andere tekst voor die andere twee opties)

[Reactie gewijzigd door vrow op 22 juli 2024 21:15]

iDrone @vrow30 september 2022 19:23
Heb je deze opmerking opgevolgd? "Note: users are strongly advised to log out, clear browser cache, and log in again after updating."
vrow @iDrone1 oktober 2022 00:45
Ja, zelfs privé tab geprobeerd, zelfde melding.
Bedankt voor de tip!
WRT54G @vrow30 september 2022 09:14
Ik heb precies dezelfde foutmelding!
Glassertje
@vrow1 oktober 2022 17:21
https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/issues/4970

een oplossing voor dit probleem is inmiddels ook daar te lezen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Glassertje op 22 juli 2024 21:15]

Jeffrey87 30 september 2022 07:42
Ik heb AdGuard Home inmiddels 1.5 maand met alle tevredenheid op mijn Raspberry Pi draaien.

Geen gekke dingen tegengekomen en een zeer duidelijke interface.
DarthKZ @Jeffrey8730 september 2022 08:00
Same here! Werkt voor mij als noob beter dan pihole doordat DoT zo makkelijk is te configureren.
Keiran 30 september 2022 08:42
Het is een hele tijd stil geweest en komen er weer een aantal updates. Fijn!

Al een jaar Adguard aan het draaien op de NAS en werkt top! Fijn programma, als je eenmaal alles goed ingesteld hebt.

edit: Is niet helemaal waar wat ik zeg. Ik heb gewoon een aantal kleine updates gemist, gezien de update geschiedenis zijn ze toch wel maandelijks met updates gekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keiran op 22 juli 2024 21:15]

codeblack 30 september 2022 20:16
Pi hole kun je ook gebruiken is open source

