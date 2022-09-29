Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Sinds Lansweeper uitgave 10.2.3.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 10.2.5.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 570 Fixed: LAN-14010 Windows software history is updated on each scan, even if there is no change.

Fixed: LAN-14082 Software is removed and re-added on consecutive scans. Lansweeper 10.2.4.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 570 Changed: LAN-10499 To facilitate accurate device identification, added close to 18,000 new entries to the SNMP OID lookup list under Configuration\Asset Mapping

Fixed: LAN-14051 Scanning servers query the database too frequently to check for configuration changes.

Fixed: LAN-13957 Model “HP Printer” erroneously detected during OID lookup instead of more specific models.

Fixed: LAN-13402 Older CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are not properly recognized as operating systems when performing a Linux scan.

Fixed: LAN-13380 Large memory consumption and slow performance of the processing and persistence of the scan results of any Linux scan. LsAgent Mac 10.2.0.0 Changed: LAN-11731 The framework used by LsAgent for Mac was upgraded to .NET 6.0 from .NET Core 3.1. The previous version of the Mac LsAgent client in