Software-update: Google Chrome 106.0.5249.62

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 106 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 106 is het onder meer mogelijk om alleen geselecteerde tekst middels de rechtermuisknop te vertalen in Google Translate. Dit moet wel eerst in chrome://flags#desktop-partial-translate ingeschakeld worden. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan op deze pagina en hieronder worden gevonden.

Origin Trials

This version of Chrome supports the origin trials described below. Origin trials allow you to try new features and give feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community. To register for any of the origin trials currently supported in Chrome, including the ones described below, visit the Chrome Origin Trials dashboard. To learn more about origin trials in Chrome, visit the Origin Trials Guide for Web Developers. Microsoft Edge runs its own origin trials separate from Chrome. To learn more, see the Microsoft Edge Origin Trials Developer Console.

Anonymous iframes

Anonymous iframes give developers a way to load documents in third-party iframes using new and ephemeral contexts. Anonymous iframes are a generalization of COEP, i.e. Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy: credentialless to support third-party iframes that may not deploy COEP. As with COEP: credentialless, it replaces the opt-in of cross-origin subresources with avoiding loading of non-public resources. This removes the constraint that third party iframes must support COEP in order to be embedded in a COEP page and unblocks developers looking to adopt cross-origin-isolation.

The origin trial is expected to last through Chrome 108. To sign up for the origin trial, visit its sign up page.

Pop-Up API

The Pop-Up API lets developers build transient user interface elements to display on top of other web app interface elements. This API is useful for creating interactive elements such as action menus, form element suggestions, content pickers, and teaching user interfaces.

This API uses a new popup content attribute to enable any element to be displayed in the top layer. This attribute's effect on the pop-up is similar to that of the <dialog> element, but has several important differences, including light-dismiss behavior, pop-up interaction management, animation, event support, and non-modal mode.

The origin trial is expected to last through Chrome 110. To sign up for the origin trial, visit its sign up page.

Client Hints persistency in Android WebView

Client Hints are now persisted on Android WebView, creating parity with the rest of the web platform. Previously, WebView did not persist the list of Client Hints a page requests, so the initial load of a website would never include Client Hints. Only subresources on a given page would receive them. This undermined the use of the Client Hints system, which is to empower websites to adapt content to the user agent. For more information on Client Hints, see HTTP Client hints.

CSS grid-template properties interpolation

In CSS Grid, the 'grid-template-columns' and 'grid-template-rows' properties allow developers to define line names and track sizing of grid columns and rows respectively. Supporting interpolation for these properties allows grid layouts to smoothly transition between states, instead of snapping at the halfway point of an animation or transition.

'ic' length unit

The 'ic' length unit expresses CSS lengths relative to the advanced measure of the water ideograph used in some Asian fonts such as Chinese and Japanese. This allows authors to size elements to fit a given number of full width glyphs for such fonts. Gecko and WebKit already support this unit. Adding this to Chrome is part of Interop 2022.

‘preserve-parent-color' value for the ‘forced-color-adjust' CSS property.

The 'preserve-parent-color' value has been added to the 'forced-color-adjust' CSS property. Previously, when the forced colors mode was enabled, the 'color' property was inherited. Now, when the 'preserve-parent-color' value is used, the 'color' property will use the value of its parent. Otherwise, the 'forced-color-adjust: preserve-parent-color' value behaves the same as 'forced-color-adjust: none'.

Unprefix -webkit-hyphenate-character property

Chrome now supports the unprefixed hyphenate-character property in addition to the -webkit-hyphenate-character property. The -webkit-hyphenate-character property will be deprecated at a later date.

JavaScript: Intl.NumberFormat v3 API

Intl.NumberFormat has the following new features:

  • Three new functions to format a range of numbers: formatRange(), formatRangeToParts(), and selectRange()
  • A grouping enum
  • New rounding and precision options
  • Rounding priority
  • Interpretation of strings as decimals
  • Rounding modes
  • Sign display negative (zero shown without a negative sign)

For more information, see the original proposal's README.

SerialPort BYOB reader support

The underlying data source for a ReadableStream provided by a SerialPort is now a readable byte stream. SerialPort "bring your own buffer" (BYOB) is backwards-compatible with existing code that calls port.readable.getReader() with no parameters. To detect support for this feature, pass 'byob' as the mode parameter when calling getReader(). For example:

port.readable.getReader({ mode: 'byob' });

Older implementations will throw a TypeError when the new parameter is passed.BYOB readers allow developers to specify the buffer into which data is read instead of the stream allocating a new buffer for each chunk. In addition to potentially reducing memory pressure, this allows the developer to control how much data is received because the stream cannot return more than there is space for in the provided buffer. For more information, see Read from and write to a serial port.

WebCodecs dequeue event

A dequeue event and associated callback have been added to the audio and video interfaces, specifically: AudioDecoder, AudioEncoder, VideoDecoder, and VideoEncoder.

Developers may initially queue encoding or decoding work by calling encode() or decode() respectively. The new dequeue event is fired to indicate when the underlying codec has ingested some or all of the queued work. The decrease in the queue size is already reflected by a lower value of encoder.encodeQueueSize and decoder.decodeQueueSize attributes. The new event eliminates the need to call setTimeout() to determine when the queue has decreased (in other words, when they should queue more work).

WebXR Raw Camera Access

Applications using the WebXR Device API can now access pose-synchronized camera image textures in the contexts that also allow interacting with other AR features provided by WebXR.

Deprecations, and Removals

This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of current deprecations and previous removals.

Remove non-ASCII characters in cookie domain attributes

To align with the latest spec (RFC 6265bis), Chromium now rejects cookies with a Domain attribute that contains non-ASCII characters (for example, éxample.com).

Support for IDN domain attributes in cookies has been long unspecified, with Chromium, Safari, and Firefox all behaving differently. This change standardizes Firefox's behavior of rejecting cookies with non-ASCII domain attributes.Since Chromium has previously accepted non-ASCII characters and tried to convert them to normalized punycode for storage, we will now apply stricter rules and require valid ASCII (punycode if applicable) domain attributes.

Remove HTTP/2 push

Chrome has removed the ability to receive, keep in memory, and use HTTP/2 push streams sent by the server. See Removing HTTP/2 Server Push from Chrome for details and suggested alternative APIs.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 106.0.5249.62
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-09-2022 08:38
16 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

28-09-2022 • 08:38

16

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Google Chrome

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
9
2
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Martinspire 28 september 2022 20:58
Devtools hebben ook een grote update gehad in 106, met name voor Angular devs, maar ik gok dat eigenlijk alle devs er wel profijt van hebben als je een beetje debugging in de browser doet: https://developer.chrome.com/blog/new-in-devtools-106/

Met name dit:
Improved stack traces
-Linked stack traces for asynchronous operations
-Automatically ignore known third-party scripts
RxTweak 28 september 2022 09:53
Fijn dat de changelog zo uitgebreid en gedetailleerd is, geeft een goed beeld van wat er nou écht anders is in deze nieuwe versie.

Ik kijk vooral erg uit naar de Pop-Up API functionaliteit. Het lijkt mij handig bij het bouwen van hybride apps in b.v. ionic framework. Je wil dan graag een "native" pop-up tonen en geen custom typescript pop-up die je zelf in elkaar hebt gesleuteld met custom CSS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RxTweak op 22 juli 2024 22:07]

youri_ajax @RxTweak28 september 2022 10:26
Voor Ionic etc is dat zeker een mooie toevoeging, voor de rest van het web ecosysteem totaal niet.

Wanneer je als developer gebruik maakt van zulke functionaliteit lock je de gebruiker dus in op een Chromium gebaseerde browser en zet hierbij Safari en Firefox direct mee buitenspel.

Hoe creeer je een Internet Explorer 2.0
Qalo @youri_ajax28 september 2022 12:08
Hoe creeer je een Internet Explorer 2.0
Ik vrees dat dit een niet te stoppen ontwikkeling is, en ik vrees het allerergste. Google heeft inmiddels zoveel invloed op zo'n beetje alles (dus ook op de manier hoe en met wat wij het internet gebruiken), dat het een onvermijdelijk iets is. Je ziet nu al dat bepaalde sites browsers als Firefox niet meer ondersteunen. Echt kwalijk.

Enigen die het tij kunnen keren zijn wij zelf. Door op Chrome/Chromium gebaseerde browsers niet meer te gebruiken en over te stappen op open source en/of vrije browsers. Om zo de tech giganten te dwingen om open standaarden te gebruiken om hun producten weer aantrekkelijk(er) voor ons te maken.

Ach, ik zie het niet gebeuren. Mensen zijn hierin helemaal niet geïnteresseerd. Als het maar werkt zijn ze al tevreden. En dat weten de tech-giganten maar al te goed. Ze hebben ons en het hele internet in de tang. Dat is een trieste constatering. Maar dat verhindert mij niet om te roepen: "Mensen, gebruik Chrome niet meer als het vrije internet, voor wat het nog waard is, je lief is!"
Jorick @Qalo28 september 2022 16:42
Door op Chrome/Chromium gebaseerde browsers niet meer te gebruiken en over te stappen op open source en/of vrije browsers
Je weet hopelijk wel dat Chromium open source en vrij te gebruiken is? Dat is ook de reden dat er tal afgeleide browsers zijn zoals Edge, Brave, Opera et cetera. Dat was met internet explorer nooit mogelijk omdat die browser niet open source was.

Google probeert het web als platform nog vooruit te brengen maar dat kun je van veel van die andere techreuzen helaas niet zeggen. Die zijn vooral bezig om een eigen platform te creëren waar je met de browser niet eens meer fatsoenlijk bij kunt komen omdat ze liever zien dat je hun app en/of besturingssysteem gebruikt.
Qalo @Jorick29 september 2022 13:24
Je weet hopelijk wel dat Chromium open source en vrij te gebruiken is? Dat is ook de reden dat er tal afgeleide browsers zijn zoals Edge, Brave, Opera et cetera.
Dat weet ik inderdaad. Maar als er maar één engine is (Blink) waarop alle beschikbare browsers draaien, creëer je wel het probleem die je in de IE-periode had, namelijk dat alle webcontent alleen juist wordt weergegeven als je browsers gebruikt die op deze engine draaien. Dat probleem steekt weer de kop op als je een andere browser gebruikt die Blink niet als engine hebben. Dát bedoelde ik ermee te zeggen.

Het moet gewoonweg niet uitmaken met welke browser je over het internet surft. Webcontent zou idealiter moeten voldoen aan de open webstandaarden in plaats van "een engine van een browser". Dat geeft bepaalde partijen téveel macht. Dat heeft het verleden al aangetoond. Maar ondanks dat gegeven begint de geschiedenis zich straks weer te herhalen. En we stonden erbij en we keken ernaar....
desalniettemin
@Qalo28 september 2022 19:28
Vanaf januari werkt je adblocker niet meer op Chrome wanneer de update van Manifest V2 naar V3 klaar is. Misschien dat mensen dan op zoek gaan naar een andere, maar ik denk het niet.
lilmonkey @desalniettemin28 september 2022 23:22
Niet misleiden. Ad-blockers blijven gewoon werken, maar afhankelijk van de hoeveelheid requests die behandeld moet worden kan het zijn dat niet alles afgevangen wordt. Een zorgelijke ontwikkeling, maar lang niet hetzelfde als wat jij beweert.
desalniettemin
@lilmonkey29 september 2022 18:50
Ik gebruik toch Firefox, dus wat kan mij Chrome schelen ;)
Rumblebumble 28 september 2022 12:42
Ik vind Google chrome een prachtige browser maar vertrouw Google met hun data honger voor geen haar. Momenteel gebruik ik daarom brave of Firefox.
youri_ajax @Rumblebumble28 september 2022 13:35
Je zou ook ungoogled chromium kunnen gebruiken.

Zoals de naam het al zegt, is het Google Chrome zonder Google.
batjes
@youri_ajax28 september 2022 14:24
Chromium is ook compleet in handen van Google.

Je kan dan beter Firefox gebruiken, desnoods met Google Chrome themaatje eroverheen.
lilmonkey @batjes28 september 2022 23:23
Chromium is ook compleet in handen van Google.
Vandaar dus 'ungoogled'…
batjes
@lilmonkey29 september 2022 07:33
Ook Ungoogled Chromium zal Manifest V3 krijgen, waarmee het blokkeren van ads en trackers (o.a. van Google) een stuk lastiger wordt. Ook die browser is afhankelijk van de grillen van Google en is niet zo ungoogled als de naam doet blijken.

Oftewel: Firefox.

[Reactie gewijzigd door batjes op 22 juli 2024 22:07]

Jukebox @youri_ajax29 september 2022 07:15
https://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium
TiSneu 28 september 2022 12:54
die partial translate werkt voor geen meter

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq