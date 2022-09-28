Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 517.48 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Overwatch 2 en Microsoft Flight Simulator. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Overwatch 2. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including the addition of NVIDIA DLSS technology to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

[Advanced Optimus] Brightness setting is not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks in dedicated GPU mode [3795453]

[Windows 10][Advanced Optimus]: On certain notebook configurations, “NVIDIA GPU only” option does not persist on system reboot [3794921]

[Adobe Illustrator] Using Reduce Noise with Ray Tracing appears pixelated [3709309]

[Windows 11] Chaos Vantage fails to start when NVLink is enabled [3652930]

[Adobe Photoshop] Resolves random crashes in DirectML.dll [3749935]

[Fusion 360] Addresses performance issues when using variable refresh rate monitors [3724711]

On rare occasions, video playback in browser may result in bugcheck code: 0x116 [3508109]

[Jurassic World Evolution 2] Game may display shadow flickering [3682201]

Native resolution is not available on the Samsung U28R55/ ASUS VG249Q1A monitors [3703073] [3768670]

[Windows 11] Some UWP apps may display lag when G-SYNC is set to "Enable G-SYNC for windowed and full screen mode" and "Vertical sync" is changed from the default value [3753141]

Resolves incorrect wording for NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size in German language [3766571]

External displays connected to certain Razer notebooks via USB-C/Thunderbolt docks/dongles are not detected [3690673]

[Reallusion Hub] App will crash when launched on PC using a CPU with 32+ logical processors [3738397]

[DirectX 12] Microsoft Flight Simulator may display texture corruption after extended gameplay [3762763]