nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 517.48 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Overwatch 2 en Microsoft Flight Simulator. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Overwatch 2. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including the addition of NVIDIA DLSS technology to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

  • [Advanced Optimus] Brightness setting is not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks in dedicated GPU mode [3795453]
  • [Windows 10][Advanced Optimus]: On certain notebook configurations, “NVIDIA GPU only” option does not persist on system reboot [3794921]
  • [Adobe Illustrator] Using Reduce Noise with Ray Tracing appears pixelated [3709309]
  • [Windows 11] Chaos Vantage fails to start when NVLink is enabled [3652930]
  • [Adobe Photoshop] Resolves random crashes in DirectML.dll [3749935]
  • [Fusion 360] Addresses performance issues when using variable refresh rate monitors [3724711]
  • On rare occasions, video playback in browser may result in bugcheck code: 0x116 [3508109]
  • [Jurassic World Evolution 2] Game may display shadow flickering [3682201]
  • Native resolution is not available on the Samsung U28R55/ ASUS VG249Q1A monitors [3703073] [3768670]
  • [Windows 11] Some UWP apps may display lag when G-SYNC is set to "Enable G-SYNC for windowed and full screen mode" and "Vertical sync" is changed from the default value [3753141]
  • Resolves incorrect wording for NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size in German language [3766571]
  • External displays connected to certain Razer notebooks via USB-C/Thunderbolt docks/dongles are not detected [3690673]
  • [Reallusion Hub] App will crash when launched on PC using a CPU with 32+ logical processors [3738397]
  • [DirectX 12] Microsoft Flight Simulator may display texture corruption after extended gameplay [3762763]
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update. [3685123]
  • [Marvel Spider-Man Remastered] Cutscene edges may appear blurry when DLSS is enabled on an ultra-wide monitor [3734989]
  • Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]

prutser001 28 september 2022 07:11
Zie niets over dat frameview probleem in 22h2?
Homme @prutser00128 september 2022 07:20
Ik kan me vergissen maar lag het probleem niet eerder bij GeForce Experience ipv de driver?
Anoniem: 111246 @Homme28 september 2022 07:51
Correct en die versie zit ook in deze driver.
Loste voor mij ook op dat games niet geoptimaliseerd konden worden in GFE.

Had idd wel in de changelog gemogen. Evenals officiële support voor 22H2.
Tweakwondo @Anoniem: 11124628 september 2022 08:34
werkt de optimalisatie tegenwoordig beter dan voorheen? ik heb ooit begin der tijden gebruikt en merkte dat de grafische instellingen te licht of juist te zwaar werden aangepast
CrazyJoe @Tweakwondo28 september 2022 10:10
De instellingen worden continue getweaked en met iedere versie van Geforce Experience weer ververst als dat nodig is. Het loont dus om af en toe een keer de instellingen in GE te reverten en dan opnieuw toe te passen.
dutchnltweaker @Anoniem: 11124628 september 2022 12:31
Kreeg net wel bij het opstarten van de GFE een update van dat programma, misschien is het nu opgelost?
Wat is er nieuw in GeForce Experience 3.26?

Nieuwe 8K 60 FPS HDR Shadowplay-opname

Shadowplay-opname biedt nu ondersteuning voor opname in 8K HDR met 60 FPS voor grafische kaarten van RTX 30-klasse. Druk op ALT + F9 om de opname te starten.

Ondersteuning voor optimale instellingen toegevoegd voor 51 nieuwe games, waaronder:

Battle Teams 2, Captain of Industry, Century: Age of Ashes, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Dinkum, Dolmen, Dread Hunger, Dune: Spice Wars, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, ELDEN RING, ELEX II, Evil Dead: The Game, Expeditions: Rome, EZ2ON REBOOT : R, F1 22, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, GhostWire: Tokyo, God of War, Grid Legends, Hell Pie, Hydroneer, LEAP, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Martha is Dead, Monster Hunter Rise, Mortal Online 2, My Time At Sandrock, Nightmare Breaker, No Man's Sky, Paradise Killer, Poppy Playtime, Post Scriptum, PowerWash Simulator, Propnight, Shadow Warrior 3, Sifu, Sniper Elite 5, Starship Troopers - Terran Command, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Stray, The Anacrusis, The Cycle: Frontier, The Planet Crafter, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Total War: WARHAMMER III, V Rising, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, Warstride Challenges

Opgeloste bugs!

Probleem opgelost voor minimalisering van games wanneer de in-game overlay werd ingeschakeld voor games zoals Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS en F1 2021.
Desktopmelding voor rewards opgelost.
Probleem opgelost waarbij de sneltoets Alt + F12 niet kon worden gebruikt in andere apps
Probleem opgelost waarbij de prestatieoverlay werd teruggezet naar Basic nadat het systeem opnieuw werd opgestart of een nieuwe game werd gestart
Probleem opgelost waarbij Reflex Analyzer ten onrechte renderlatentie weergeeft in plaats van pc-latentie.
Probleem opgelost waarbij het systeem opnieuw werd opgestart na automatische update.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 22 juli 2024 20:32]

ItalianStyle @dutchnltweaker30 september 2022 16:11
Eindelijk HDR opnames mogelijk. Ik heb het net even getest en het werkt goed met VLC media player.
Woesjah @Homme28 september 2022 07:29
Klopt, daar hebben ze eerder een bèta voor uitgebracht
CHKYBSTRD @Woesjah28 september 2022 07:34
Kopt en zou mee genomen worden in de nieuwe driver update. Volgende dan denk ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CHKYBSTRD op 22 juli 2024 20:32]

MeNTaL_TO 28 september 2022 07:49
Ik had voor het updaten van mijn drivers eerst een update voor de Experience center.
Dus dat zou ook opgelost moeten zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MeNTaL_TO op 22 juli 2024 20:32]

Okasha 28 september 2022 07:59
788mb :+
Het is natuurlijk appels met peren vergelijken met die hele poppenkast aan software die erbij komt, maar vroeger had je een diskette bij je AGP kaartje en dat was voldoende..
alexbl69 @Okasha28 september 2022 08:05
Dan hadden ze nu 548 diskettes mee moeten leveren :+
kid1988 @Okasha28 september 2022 08:26
Iemand heeft wel eens een cd voor me gebrand met een voodoo 2 driver van 2.5mb. Maar dat was natuurlijk geen agp kaart... Dit is vast de erfenis ervan :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door kid1988 op 22 juli 2024 20:32]

derx666 @Okasha28 september 2022 08:51
Tsja, de inflatie heeft ook bij de graphics drivers toegeslagen ;)
Yodocus @Okasha28 september 2022 15:25
De games die je met die kaart speelde pasten toen ook op een diskette.
Matthieu 6 oktober 2022 13:15
Er zijn nog steeds problemen met NVIDIA en Windows 11, ook na de fix stutter en framedrops op verschillende systemen.
Only_Pevede @miknic28 september 2022 08:25
3dfx 😉

Maar om geen minnetjes te krijgen. Ben het een beetje zat bij rdr2 dat je laptop freezed. Dus ik ben maar gestopt met dat spel. En ja heb gewoon optimale instellingen van experience en een frame cap van 60.
flashback1989 @Only_Pevede28 september 2022 22:28
Wellicht extra software van de laptop fabrikant wat in de weg zit ( power saving ? )

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

