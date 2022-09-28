Software-update: Pale Moon 31.3.0

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 31.3.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes/fixes:
  • Implemented .at(index) JavaScript method on built-in indexables (Array, String, TypedArray).
  • Implemented the use of EventSource in workers.
  • Enabled the sending of the Origin: header by default on same-origin requests.
  • Changed how Pale Moon is built. We are now using Visual Studio 2022 on Windows, and have made build system changes to reduce build times and pressure on the linker on all platforms.
  • Changed how Pale Moon handles standalone wave audio files (.wav). See implementation notes.
  • Improved string normalization.
  • Updated the handling of CSS "supports" to now accept unparenthesized strings (spec update).
  • Updated the handling of flex containers in web pages for web compatibility.
  • Fixed various issues when building for Mac OS X.
  • Fixed various C++ standard conformance issues in the source code.
  • Fixed several issues building on SunOS and Linux with various configurations and gcc versions.
  • Fixed an issue with regular expressions' dotAll syntax and usage. See implementation notes.
  • Switched custom hash map to std::unordered_map where prudent.
  • Cleaned up and updated IPC thread locking code.
  • Removed spacing for accessibility focus rings in form controls to align styling of them with expected metrics.
  • Removed the unnecessary control module for building with non-standard configurations of the platform.
  • Removed the -moz prefix from min-content and max-content CSS keywords where it was still in use.
  • Security fixes: CVE-2022-40956 and CVE-2022-40958.
  • UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 2 fixed, 11 not applicable.
Implementation notes:
  • Pale Moon would previously send standalone wave audio files (.wav) to the system-configured media player if they would be opened standalone (i.e. not inside a <media> HTML element in a page). This was done due to the historical use of rather exotic codecs in .wav files that would not be broadly supported in the browser. In the current day, however, this is much less of a concern. If you prefer to retain the old behavior and send .wav files to whatever the configured system media player is, then you should set the preference media.wave.play-stand-alone to false in about:config.
  • There was a spec compliance issue with the dotAll regular expression implementation, causing it to not work properly. Specifically, using the new RegExp() constructor would not accept "s" as a flag, and the .dotAll property was not cased properly (all lowercase) causing compatibility issues.

submitter: 1DMKIIN

Vordreller 28 september 2022 08:21
Cool dat ze dit blijven ontwikkelen.
Commandor1961 28 september 2022 16:37
update info nieuwe versie(31.3.0.1) https://www.palemoon.org/
1DMKIIN @Commandor196128 september 2022 18:27
update info nieuwe versie(31.3.0.1) https://www.palemoon.org/
Om het iets concreter te maken, want info is niet echt duidelijk binnen deze algemene link:

Changes in v31.3.0.1

This is a small update to back out the changes to handling of flex containers in 31.3.0 since it caused severe usability issues on several websites.
Breppo 28 september 2022 10:53
Tot voor kort gebruikt met veel plezier.
Ben afgehaakt omdat steeds meer websites niet goed laden.
Bijvoorbeeld bij Ideal-betalingen. De website van de bank wordt dan niet geladen.
Schijnt met bepaalde keuzes van de ontwikkelaar te maken te hebben.
crazyboy01 @Breppo28 september 2022 14:41
Volgens mij zijn er weinig mensen die Pale Moon (of alternatieven) als dagelijkse standaardbrowser gebruiken, voor dingen als iDeal dus. Op dat gebied was het sowieso al jaren niet "ideaal ;)" meer. De populariteit komt vooral door de ondersteuning voor oude addons en vooral oude 'onveilige' losse plugins als Silverlight, Flash Player, Shockwave Player, Java Runtime in de browser etc etc. Vaak voor oude games en websites die juist nog goed draaien omdat Pale Moon zich niet (snel) aanpast aan de nieuwe standaarden.
RoestVrijStaal
@Breppo28 september 2022 17:45
Schijnt met bepaalde keuzes van de ontwikkelaar te maken te hebben.
Nee, het is twee-ledig.

tl;dr:

1) Website-ontwikkelaars testen en ontwikkelen enkel met Chromium-based browsers. Een dozijn zullen Firefox ook meenemen. Google bepaald uiteindelijk met Chromium wat de standaard gaat worden. W3C andere standaardisatie-organisaties zijn een farce geworden.

2) Mede door een "toxische" medeontwikkelaar (die inmiddels zijn eigen weg is gegaan) zijn er maar mondjesmaat nieuwe "Chromium-standaarden" geïmplementeerd en zijn andere medeontwikkelaars "weggepest". Nu die toxische ontwikkelaar weg is, gaat het de betere kant op. Ik merk iig dat sommige websites die na een paar releases terug niet werkten, het nu weer wel doen. Maar o.a. WebComponents is nog wel een dingetje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 24 juli 2024 03:47]

Breppo @RoestVrijStaal28 september 2022 23:25
Dan zal ik de ontwikkelingen in de gaten houden.

