Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows en vanaf versie 8.0 ook voor Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 8.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Now you can control the appearance of web pages right from Lunacy. We introduced the concept of addressable content that you can update in the app and then apply the changes to the web page. Addressable content includes:

Texts

Images

Layer and text styles

Color variables

Switching to addressable content might slightly impact your standard practices at the beginning, but will save you lots of time and efforts later on:

Copy the link to the CSS file in Lunacy and add it to your HTML document. Stick to the CSS styles and color variables in the code.

Write a JS script for fetching the JSON file with text content key/value pairs and a function that will output text by key values. Add texts to your HTML document using this function and respective keys.

Add graphic content as PNG/SVG links to our Lunacy cloud (covered by CDN).

That’s it! Now your graphic designers can update the page by themselves.

After you’ve made changes to any addressable content, go to the Code panel and click next to the CSS file, JSON file, or links to graphic content depending on what you’ve changed. That’s it! The changes will immediately appear on the web page.

You no longer have to download the 500+ MB icon pack to start working with icons in Lunacy. Now, they upload in real-time as you scroll the gallery in the right panel. What’s more, now you have access to all the latest icons available at icons8.com.

Now you can instantly add meaningful texts without racking your brain. When you create a text block by dragging it over the canvas, Lunacy suggests different types of text content depending on the text block size: time, date, people names, professions, headings, paragraphs, and more. If you’re OK with the suggested text, you can leave it and go on working. If not, simply enter the required copy.

When you duplicate or copy and paste layers with auto-generated data (texts or avatars), Lunacy replaces current instances with new ones. To disable the refresh of generated content, in the top menu, go to Layer > Content Generation and uncheck the AutoRefresh option.

When you select two or more layers or layer groups, you’ll see next to the lower-right corner of the bounding box. By dragging it you can create any grids of similar elements. If the original elements include auto-generated data, newly created elements will appear with refreshed data, provided that the AutoRefresh (see above) option is enabled. This can save you lots of time when designing things like customer testimonials, user cards, and similar UI elements.