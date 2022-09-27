TechSmith heeft versie 2022.2.0 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cursor Image Replace Added the ability to navigate between cursor image changes to the Properties Panel.

Added ability to replace the recorded cursor image with a different cursor image from the recording.

Added ability to replace the recorded cursor image with a vector system cursor image.

Added the ability to choose the cursor image used with the Cursor Path Creator effect.

Added Recorded Cursors Set to the Cursor Image Replace combo box in the Properties Panel.

Added Mac and Windows System Cursors Sets to the Cursor Image Replace options in the Properties Panel.

Added the ability to insert a new cursor image at the Playhead position of a Camtasia Recording.

Added the ability to insert a new cursor image at the Playhead position when using the Cursor Path Creator effect.

Added Current Cursor Indicator Element.

Added Cursor Image Keyframe Indicator.

Delete Cursor Image Keyframes.

Add New Cursor Image Keyframes.

Added Cursor Replace Operations.

Replace Current Cursor.

Replace All Similar Cursors.

Replace All Cursors. Transitions Added Search Bar to Transitions Tool Panel. Audiate Sync Added Edit in Audiate options to properties panel when media is selected on the Timeline. Editing Added Remove All Stitches to menu bar and media context menus.

Set WAV as default format for Audio Narration. Added Customizable Shortcuts: Remove All Stitches Deprecated / Removed Removed Vimeo Output. Bug Fixes Updated crash reporting dialog to include a hyperlink to TechSmith tech support.

Updated the End User License Agreement with new TechSmith physical address.

Changed the mouse cursor opacity in the Camtasia 2022 Default Template to 100%.

Fixed audio / video sync issues with OBS and Reincubate Camo virtual cameras.

Fixed a crash that could occur when deleting properties after deleting a Marker.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using mp4s with very large dimensions.

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing project frame rates.

Fixed a bug that could prevent users from modifying the Extend Frame duration.

Fixed a bug that could prevent users from renaming quizzes on the timeline.

Fixed a bug that could create apparent gaps in the timeline when combining Clip Speed with Magnetic Tracks.

Fixed a bug that prevented Audiate-generated captions from being trimmed out.

Fixed a hang that could occur when adding a marker to Audiate-generated captions.