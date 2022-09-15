De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update voor versie 7.4.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 7.4 voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor webp-afbeeldingen, heeft documentatie voor de ScriptForge scripting library en verbetert de prestaties en compatibiliteit. Versie 7.4.1 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal tachtig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht

cid#1509215 using a moved object

ofz#49713 heap-use-after-free

tdf#77964 FILEOPEN: WPS DOC - Image wrapped Optimal instead of No Wrap

tdf#82087 FORMATTING: (Hyphenation) "Paragraph Styles > Text Flow > Characters at line end" lower limit is wrong for Greek language

tdf#91764 RTL: Arabic, Hebrew diacritics cant be found using search dialog

tdf#103492 Arabic words not formed well in textboxes when sentence begins with English word

tdf#114790 In dialogboxes, currency fields value can't be aligned on right

tdf#119246 Dimensions dialog has wrong values in fields "Line distance", "Left guide" and "Right guide"

tdf#120972 Columns created using decimal point tab in ruler become misaligned in docx files

tdf#124076 preview for horizontal alignment of object in frame border has left and right image exchanged

tdf#126754 FONT FEATURES DIALOG: Wrong OpenType tag for fractions in "font features" dialog

tdf#129631 FILEOPEN: RTF: paragraph borders deduplicated away if color changes

tdf#130795 FILEOPEN: Spreadsheet takes long to open

tdf#133123 Python module uno.py overrides import, resulting in failure of subsequent import cairosvg module

tdf#133299 Option to set the default anchor mode for images in Calc

tdf#135991 Hebrew Text Randomly Disappears and Reappears (see comment 17)

tdf#141652 FILESAVE: DOCX: Image distorted after RT

tdf#142628 Wrong Icons for "Field"and "Field by type in Navigator's Navigate By Drop Down Menu

tdf#143703 --convert-to epub triggers sw/source/core/undo/unattr.cxx:105: SwUndoFormatAttr::SwUndoFormatAttr(const SfxItemSet &, SwFormat &, bool): Assertion `m_sFormatName.getLength()' failed

tdf#147466 Crash swlo!SwDoc::InvalidateNumRules+0x657 (track changes involved)

tdf#147782 Macro recorder: After start windowlet takes keyboard focus. Keystrokes don't go to the document.

tdf#148289 line break attribute "clear" renders wrong in tb-rl (CJK) writing mode

tdf#148291 line break clear="right" renders wrong for floating object left in RTL

tdf#148360 FILEOPEN: Incorrect indent of first line

tdf#148518 FILEOPEN RTF Dropdown field does not read all items

tdf#149115 Accessibility Checker does not check for title property containing only white space

tdf#149388 deleting 'the' tracks the change as 'moved (deletion)'

tdf#149548 CRASH: copying and pasting tracked content

tdf#149768 Template Manager dialog too small

tdf#149858 Formula object is not displayed properly in formula editor when text editor zoom level <1

tdf#149915 It is not possible to delete an embedded database

tdf#149916 Seeing _RefHeading_ in cross-ref field listing in Navigator

tdf#149921 WebDAV TLS not working with self signed CA and host cert

tdf#149943 Pixelated PDF export and print for a rotated image

tdf#150034 LibreOffice Calc hangs on opening the particular file with pathological chart

tdf#150100 UI Calc Double cell border has minimum width at import

tdf#150138 FILEOPEN: Writer crashes when opening ODT file

tdf#150151 pasting text from writer misses a lot of characters When pasted into impress!

tdf#150162 Trying to download a sample document from Fourier Analysis online help page fails

tdf#150166 Interoperability does not work accurate, when I save as DOCX an existing DOCX file.

tdf#150176 FILEOPEN PPTX: extraneous borders around chart objects

tdf#150197 number lost (after assigning numbering to style) when exporting to DOCX

tdf#150203 Impossible to call RANDBETWEEN using FunctionAccess when UI language is not English

tdf#150219 EDITING: Crash when cutting trace dependent with precedent on different sheet

tdf#150222 REPORTBUILDER - Starting to set font for a text box crashes whole LO

tdf#150232 Form Properties dialog becomes black on Datasource/Content type change

tdf#150235 Separator line in columned section

tdf#150236 Does not open full screen, ooSetupFactoryWindowAttributes not being filled ( steps in comment 21 ) ( LibreOffice 7.4 only )

tdf#150241 Crash in: void rtl::str::assign<_rtl_uString>(_rtl_uString**, _rtl_uString*)

tdf#150247 XML files are not imported when placed in a directory path containing Japanese

tdf#150249 Crash in Fontworks applying style after undo

tdf#150253 XCell::setFormula() for AddIn functions works only with programmatic name

tdf#150267 FILEOPEN DOCX RTF Unused document variable not imported

tdf#150269 FILEOPEN RTF Single line breaks hidden property not imported

tdf#150278 Form control Property Browser dialog doesn't remember last used tab (differently wrong in gtk3 and gen)

tdf#150288 Aug. 1st becomes Jan. 8th when using DD/MM/YYYY date format

tdf#150293 Section column separator - more (line width)

tdf#150323 SVG: marker-mid and marker-end not supported properly

tdf#150331 EDITING: AutoCorrect without "Show as tip" always fills in rest of word regardless of next key stroke

tdf#150336 Shift + Up/Left no longer works to select cells in LO 7.4 beta 2 (using the Tabbed UI)

tdf#150382 FILEOPEN RTF Paragraph border from style turned off with DF is still visible

tdf#150394 LibreOffice is crashing with long hyperlink on the last position (Don't hyphenate the last word)

tdf#150407 ODF: invalid attribute "writing-mode" in case ODF 1.3 strict for frame style with bottom-top left-right

tdf#150443 Track changes: Crash rejecting a grouped change

tdf#150452 Crash in: libc.so.6

tdf#150496 gtk3: Orca no longer announces Writer text

tdf#150507 VIEWING: Text in Writer 7.4.0 appears smeared

tdf#150499 CRASH: deleting sheet

tdf#150506 Synonyms context menu is gone

tdf#150577 Form Controls: "Input Required" in Form Controls won't do anything

tdf#150594 LO 7.4: crash when I update a chapter index (swlo!SwDoc::SetTOXBaseName+0x5cd:)

tdf#150599 FILEOPEN .dif files in LibreOffice Calc

tdf#150618 Serious performance regression: it takes 5min+ for SUMIFS formula recalculation when switching sheet (while it only takes 30s in 7.3)

tdf#150629 LibreOffice Writer crashes, when editing a page break

tdf#150689 The Spreadsheets (Calc) > Miscellaneous folder can't be opened in Help

tdf#150770 FILEOPEN: PPtX: Read error - Error reading file

tdf#150832 FILEOPEN: charts cannot be seen (only white boxes)

tdf#150846 Converting txt files to pdf fails with a ERRCODE_IO_CANTWRITE error code