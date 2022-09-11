Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.5

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze vierde update zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 11: 11.5 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the fifth update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.

PrimusIP 11 september 2022 21:04
Hoe verhouden nieuwe Debian releases zich tot Raspberry Pi OS released? Is daar nog iets over te zeggen? Bijvoorbeeld wanneer normaal gesproken daar een update van wordt doorgevoerd?
Eärendil @PrimusIP11 september 2022 21:40
Als je regelmatig je updates draait stelt een point-release van Debian niks voor, dat bestaat dan uit alle geüpdatete packages die je al hebt.
En Raspberry Pi OS gebruikt direct de Debian-repositories (plus een aantal eigen packages), dus als je een Raspberry Pi OS o.b.v. Debian 11 draait krijg je deze updates.
PrimusIP @Eärendil11 september 2022 21:43
Thanks 👍
beerse @PrimusIP14 september 2022 13:13
Volgens mij is RaspberryPiOS 1 van de linux distributies die zijn gebaseerd op Debian. Net zoals de andere genoemde distributies.
Voor zover ik weet zijn de aanpassingen van Debian naar RaspberryPiOS vooral dat ze gecompileerd is voor de RaspberryPi hardware. Zaken die niet op de RaspberryPi passen zijn er uit gehaald, er is wat toegevoegd voor de RaspberryPi hardware zoals de io-pinnen.

De grote reden dat RaspberryPiOS geen Debian heet is dat ze door de RaspberryPi organisatie wordt bijgehouden en niet door de Debian organisatie. Daarmee lopen de versies in de regel (iets) achter op Debian.

[toevoeging] Gezien de oorsprong van de RaspberryPy uit het onderwijs herinner ik mij dat er wat extra (wiskundige) software met de RPi mee komt dat bij Debian niet (vrij) beschikbaar is. De status daarvan heb ik niet scherp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 15:08]

nietes 12 september 2022 17:52
Ik draai op mijn vps al 12 :)

