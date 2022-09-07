Blackmagic Design heeft anderhalve maand geleden versie 18 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht en heeft daar nu een tweede update voor uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.0.2 Addressed an issue with large YouTube uploads failing.

Addressed some gallery still files being retained after deletion.

Addressed render in place using render cache instead of originals.

Addressed a track name metadata issue when performing audio sync.

Addressed potential loss of video elements with live save disabled.

Addressed incorrect trimming for some H.264 clips in media management.

Addressed an issue with trimming ARRI clips using media management.

Addressed an issue with reading trimmed ARRI clips from older versions.

Addressed an issue reading metadata from ARRI ProRes MXF files.

Addressed offline thumbs when importing many clips on Apple silicon.

Addressed media bin name and content sometimes loading as blank.

Addressed potential loss of clip retime when reloading the project.

Addressed an issue where copying some projects would cause an error.

Addressed an issue with incorrect timeline matte when pasting grades.

Addressed incorrect output colorspace in some upgraded RCM projects.

Addressed an issue with interlaced MXF clips from HyperDeck.

Addressed an issue with using proxies with subclips.

Addressed an issue with adding flags to clips on locked tracks.

Addressed an issue applying output sizing from saved project presets.

Addressed reel names being ignored for pre-conformed EDLs.

Addressed an issue with exporting multi-line subtitles.

Addressed an issue with using shared nodes on timeline node graphs.

Addressed an issue with pasting stereoscopic 3D grades in unmix mode.

Addressed incorrect aspect ratio when decoding some AVCHD clips.

Addressed an issue with Nvidia encoder quality settings.

Addressed HDR tagging issue when rendering to H.264 on Apple Silicon.

Addressed an issue where a render job would sometimes hang.

Addressed an issue with performing snapshots in Resolve Live.

Addressed an issue with upgrading PostgreSQL 9.2 project libraries.

Addressed an issue with gyro stabilization not blanking correctly.

Addressed an issue with importing FBX into a default comp.

Addressed an issue with scaling of the Fusion hue curves control.

Addressed an issue with bad edges on double polyline masks.

Addressed a repetitions issue with Mandelbrot on Apple silicon.

Addressed an issue where AMD renders would crash with some drivers.

Improved playback performance for ARRI Raw clips.

Updated DaVinci Resolve Panel setup utility.

General performance and stability improvements.