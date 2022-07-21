Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.0

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft na zes bètareleases nu de final van versie 18 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. Hieronder is de lange lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen die we in versie 18 aan kunnen treffen:

Key Features
  • Blackmagic Cloud to host and manage cloud-based project libraries.
  • Collaborate securely over the internet using Blackmagic ID.
  • Support for intelligent path mapping to relink files automatically.
  • Vastly improved project library performance for network workflows.
  • Improved project performance, especially when working with large projects.
  • New Proxy Generator app for auto-creating proxies within watch folders.
  • Ability to choose between prioritizing proxies or camera originals.
  • Proxy files in subfolders are automatically assigned in the media pool.
Media & Edit
  • Stabilize Blackmagic Pocket Camera clips with camera gyro metadata.
  • New subtitle improvements including:
    • Support for timed text TTML, XML and embedded MXF/IMF subtitles.
    • Ability to view and import subtitles from media storage.
    • Support for relinking subtitle clips from the media pool.
    • Subtitle region support with multiple simultaneous captions per track.
    • Set individual presets, text positions and intuitively edit between regions.
    • Add, rename and manage regions from the timeline context menu.
    • Ability to export TTML subtitles from the track header context menu.
    • Ability to import, export and embed multiple subtitle tracks as TTML.
  • Support for reversing shape, iris and wipe transitions in the edit page.
  • Support for showing up to 25 simultaneous multicam angles on the viewer.
  • Edit Index now shows clip duration.
  • Ability to navigate keyframes outside trimmed clip extents.
  • Ability to navigate retime keyframes using hotkeys.
  • Smart bin filter for disabled timelines.
  • Render in place and open in Fusion actions can be assigned shortcuts.
  • Reset Fusion composition now works on multiple clip selections.
Color
  • New object mask capability in Magic Mask.
  • Adjustment clips and Fusion generators can bypass color management.
  • Support for syncing clip groups in remote grading sessions.
  • Ability to trigger bidirectional tracking from advanced and mini panels.
  • Support for matte finesse and 3D qualifier in advanced and mini panels.
  • Dolby Vision highlight clipping support in advanced panels.
  • Support for bypassing color outputs from advanced panels.
  • Add key mixers with auto-connected key outs from advanced panels.
  • Support for bidirectional tracking in advanced panels.
  • Support for fast review playback mode in advanced panels.
  • ACES support for Blackmagic Gen 5 camera formats.
  • Support for the HDR Vivid standard.
  • Reference gamut compression enabled by default in ACES 1.3.
Resolve FX
  • New Resolve FX Depth Map to generate 3D depth based keys in Studio.
  • New Resolve FX Fast Noise.
  • New Resolve FX Despill.
  • New Resolve FX Surface Tracker for tracking warped surfaces in Studio.
  • Improved Resolve FX Beauty with new ultra mode.
  • Improved edge strength and filter controls in Resolve FX Edge Detection.
  • Option to composite from a second input in Resolve FX Transform.
  • New bokeh preset for Resolve FX Lens Reflections.
  • Green-purple control for Resolve FX Chromatic Aberration.
  • Sizing awareness option in Resolve FX lens flare and radial & zoom blurs.
Fairlight
  • Ability to convert fixed bus projects to FlexBus in project settings.
  • Ability to freely order tracks and buses in the mixer via the track index.
  • Ability to nudge custom millisecond or sub-frame intervals in the timeline.
  • Improved quality for time stretched audio.
  • Improved Dolby Atmos immersive mixing, including binaural monitoring.
  • Native support for Dolby Atmos production for Linux and Apple silicon.
  • Independent controls to enable automation and expose parameters.
  • Improved behavior of automated tracks under VCA control.
  • Improved meters with configurable decay, peak hold and display modes.
  • Ability to ctrl-alt click to remove gain and elastic wave keyframes.
  • Ability to double click a clip in the timeline to rename.
  • Ability to set record clip name prefix at a per-track level.
  • Support for renaming underlying tracks when renaming a linked group.
  • Equalizers with improved Q controls and mouse wheel inputs.
  • Dynamics with enhanced metering, gain display and enable controls.
  • Dynamics with improved dry mix, soft knee and metering in FlexBus.
  • Improved plugin management with replace and copy settings in the mixer.
  • New built in presets for equalizers and dynamics.
  • Hold shift and double click clips to extend the edit selection range.
  • Support for applying audio gain on range selection.
  • Improved waveform display accuracy under crossfades.
  • Origination time metadata is now persisted when bouncing mix to track.
  • Option to trim from unity on the Fairlight Desktop Console.
  • Support for VCA and bus spill on the Fairlight Desktop Console.
  • Support for using the Fairlight Desktop Console on Linux systems.
  • Studio monitoring support for FlexBus on consoles.
  • Fairlight console option to mute speakers on timeline load.
  • Support for chasing timecode via Fairlight audio interfaces.
  • Support for user views in the Fairlight Desktop Console.
  • Improved mapping for audio effects on the Audio Editor panel.
  • Ability to use alt + solo to invoke solo safe in the Audio Editor panel.
  • Support for a new clear mutes action in the timeline menu.
  • Enabling track mixer controls brings window to focus if already open.
  • Grid and list modes are persisted for patch, bus and VCA assign.
Fusion
  • Multi-button mode selection in inspector for multiple tools.
  • Support for all modern and future python 3 versions for scripting.
  • Support for live previews when using the Text+ color picker.
  • Multiple new composition blend modes.
  • New expression animated Custom Poly modifier for masks and strokes.
  • Faster GPU accelerated paint tool with smoother strokes.
  • Faster duplicate tool with additional blur, glow and size controls.
  • Improved fade-on and text ripple title performance.
  • Improved performance for night vision, glitch, TV and other effects.
Codecs
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 2.6.
  • Support for video uploads to internet accounts using custom presets.
  • Support for encoding mono and stereo MP3 audio.
  • New HyperDeck export preset in the Quick Export and deliver page.
  • Ability to render individual clips with timeline effects.
  • Ability to embed Blackmagic RAW metadata in QuickTime renders.
  • Custom quality and profile media management options where available.
  • Support for rendering Dolby Vision compatible H.265 clips.
  • Support for decoding CMYK format TIFF files.
  • Support for retaining reel name metadata in rendered EXRs.
  • Support for record date and time metadata for JPEG stills.
  • Alpha channel support in the IO Encode Plugin SDK.
  • Support for RED SDK 8.3.
  • Support for the ARRI Alexa 35 camera.
  • New 1440p YouTube preset.
  • Render option to override ACES gamut compression for round trips.
  • Main10 is now the default H.265 encoding profile on Mac.
General
  • Support for 10-bit viewers on Windows and Linux in Studio.
  • Stream video output to remote monitoring in Windows and Linux in Studio.
  • Apple Neural Engine support for DaVinci Neural Engine on M1 and M1 Pro.
  • Support for Korean localizations in DaVinci Resolve.
  • PostgreSQL 13 is now bundled with Project Server.
  • Support for desktop notifications for collaboration chat.
  • User preference to import Finder tags as clip keywords on Mac.
  • Support for importing and exporting Final Cut Pro v1.10 XMLs.
  • Ability to unlink Dropbox comment and marker sync for timelines.
  • Playback and render now prevents Mac systems from sleeping.
  • Render jobs now show progress bars for uploads.
  • Support for per-system project working paths in collaboration and cloud.
  • Support for per-system render cache mode in collaboration and cloud.
  • Support for setting current project settings as default.
  • Drag and drop project archives to project manager to restore.
  • Scripting API support for creating Fusion compositions.
  • Scripting API support for exporting project archives.
  • Scripting API support to get and set timeline start timecode.
  • Scripting API support to detect stale media bins and refresh them.
  • Scripting API support for updating camera raw sidecar files.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (20)

+1guidogast

21 juli 2022 10:38
Hoewel ik veel mensen hoor klagen over instabiliteit van concurrenten van Resolve, ervaar ik zelf het issue dat Resolve vaak niet goed wilt starten (of dat dat heel lang duurt). Ik heb al meerdere dingen geprobeerd, alleen het lijkt niet te werken en het opstarten blijft heel instabiel bij mij.

In m'n vakantie ga ik m'n pc opnieuw installeren, hopelijk ben ik dan van het probleem af. (Had het ook al met Resolve 17.x en bleef het doen met de beta's van 18)

Heeft iemand anders ook deze ervaring?

Edit: Met opstarten bedoel ik zodra je een project aanklikt in de Project Manager. Dan blijft het gewoon hangen en doet het niks meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 21 juli 2022 10:40]

Reageer
+1xKeito
@guidogast21 juli 2022 10:52
Ik heb er zelf geen last van en gebruik Resolve al sinds v13 - maar ik moet wel zeggen dat Resolve toch vaak beter werkt op de "recommended" hardware uit de handleiding.

Wat altijd helpt zijn stabiele drivers - voor nvidia dus bv. de Studio drivers ipv Geforce/Gaming.

Hoop dat een verse install werkt!
Reageer
+1guidogast

@xKeito21 juli 2022 11:03
Thanks! Had zelf nog niet gedacht aan Studio drivers. Dit ga ik nog wel even proberen voordat ik een clean install van Windows ga doen :)
Reageer
0nevyn67
@guidogast21 juli 2022 12:23
Studiodrivers zijn echt belangrijk voor de stabiliteit! Maar dat geld eigenlijk dan ook voor de concurrenten.

Maar voor mij is Resolve (Studio) echt veel stabieler.
Premiere heeft het bij mij nooit goed gedaan met H265 10-bit videomateriaal.
Reageer
0brushaway
@nevyn6721 juli 2022 14:11
H265 materiaal is natuurlijk ook niet bepaald een edit friendly format.
Reageer
0DutchEZmoder
@guidogast21 juli 2022 12:48
Studio drivers heeft mij ook geholpen, daarvoor elke paar minuten een crash en renderen lukte 9 van de 10 keer niet, zelfs niet op 50% snelheid etc.
Reageer
+1DeComponeur
@guidogast21 juli 2022 10:58
Als je via een snelkoppeling opstart (van uit een map) gaat het wel goed?
Heb je misschien iets externs er aan hangen, geluidskaart of iets dergelijks?
Reageer
+1guidogast

@DeComponeur21 juli 2022 11:01
Heb het nog niet op die manier geprobeerd. Wat uiteindelijk wel werkt is: Als je Dubbelklikt op het project wat je wilt openen (dit lijkt niks te doen), en vervolgens een nieuw project aanmaakt, loopt Resolve een soort van 'vast', als je dan maar lang genoeg wacht opent het project waar je op had gedubbelklikt. Heel bizar en irritant.

Ik gebruik wel een externe geluidskaart. Maar ik gebruik Resolve al een hele lange tijd met die kaart. Dus ik verwacht niet dat daar het issue ligt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 21 juli 2022 11:03]

Reageer
+1dieAndereGozer
@guidogast21 juli 2022 11:09
Geen probleem mee. Maar mijn video files staan ook op een T5, misschien probeert hij wat in te laden?
Reageer
+1carbidsjitter
@guidogast21 juli 2022 11:13
Nee, dat heb ik niet, alleen heb ik soms tijdens het bewerken dat hij vast loopt.
Reageer
+1basseytje
21 juli 2022 12:01
Gebruik v17 nu anderhalf jaar en zeer tevreden hierover. In de changelog zie ik niet echt dingen waarom ik over zou stappen. maar als mijn grotere projecten klaar zijn ben ik wel van plan te upgraden.

Iemand ervaring met het hosten van projecten op een synology nas zodat je met meerdere systemen tussen projecten kan switchen?
Reageer
+1guidogast

@basseytje21 juli 2022 12:32
Je bedoeld met de Project Server correct ingericht? Ik heb hier niet directe ervaring mee, maar dit is juist ook wat Resolve 18 fixed met Resolve Cloud. Kost per Library (database) 5 euro in de maand, die je met een x-aantal mensen kan delen en dus ook tegelijkertijd mee kan werken aan hetzelfde project.

Resolve heeft niet echt project files die je kunt delen, los van het feit dat je ze wel kan exporteren en importeren.
Reageer
+1basseytje
@guidogast21 juli 2022 12:49
Als er een cloud oplossing mogelijk is, hoopte ik ook dat er een selfhosted oplossing mogelijk zou zijn
Reageer
+1guidogast

@basseytje21 juli 2022 13:11
Volgens mij heet dat Resolve Project Server inderdaad. Er zijn vast wel tutorials te vinden over hoe je dit goed moet opzetten. Succes!

Edit: Hier is een YouTube tutorial

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 21 juli 2022 13:28]

Reageer
+1basseytje
@guidogast21 juli 2022 13:28
Hartelijk dank, hier ga ik eens naar kijken!
Reageer
+1Matpocalyps
@basseytje21 juli 2022 12:56
Je kunt inderdaad een resolve server installeren. Postgresql database, project server installeren, en gaan. Vrij simpel
Reageer
+1Xymox
21 juli 2022 10:28
Uitmuntende video editor. Alhoewel de gratis versie vrijwel alles kan wat ik nodig heb toch de betaalde Studio versie "gekregen" toen de speed editor in de aanbieding was. Wellicht zijn er nog aanbiedingen her en der te vinden.

Tijdje Premiere gebruikt, maar is veel te duur voor het weinige en onregelmatige videowerk wat ik doe EN uitermate veel instabiliteit en veelal erg traag vergeleken met DaVinci Resolve.

Het "koop eens" en "levenslange licentie" model van DaVinci is uiteraard ook doorslaggevend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xymox op 21 juli 2022 10:31]

Reageer
+1nevyn67
@Xymox21 juli 2022 12:28
Hoewel de gratis versie redelijk goed is, mis je dan toch wel een aantal belangrijke functies wat voor mij reden was om de studio versie aan te schaffen (toen nog 300,- incl speededitor)

- 10 bit video
- H265
- Veel meer hardware accelaratie.
- Veel uitgebreidere multi-monitor support (Ik gebruik 3 monitoren ,waarvan eentje gekalibreerd.

En ik heb de studio al vanaf versie 16, maar sinds kort:
- Magic Mask
- 3D depth mask
- Surface tracker

Ik ben het dus met je eens, maar de betaalde versie heeft toch wel een aantal zeer belangrijke extra's.
Reageer
+1guidogast

@nevyn6721 juli 2022 13:26
Zeker eens! Ik heb ook de Studio versie incl. Speed Editor, maar voor een gemiddeld persoon die even een filmpje wilt monteren is de gratis versie meer dan prima :)

Voor de echte enthousiastelingen of professionals zou ik zeker Studio aanraden!
Reageer
+1dieAndereGozer
21 juli 2022 11:11
Vroeger gebruikte ik premiere, totdat dit een abo werd. Toen naar alternatieve gezocht. Resolve werkt fijner en sneller naar mijn idee.
Ik gebruik inmiddels ook de studio versie.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

