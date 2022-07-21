Versie 5.11 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5,5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.11: TV Mode: TV Series and Collections did not always show content.

TV Mode: TV Series with seasons with over 20 episodes did not show correctly.

Backups: Improved restoring a single database backup in one of the non default databases.

Backups: Improved reloading after restoring a backup (no need for a restart anymore).

Backups: Improved messages for restoring single or multiple database backups.

User Interface: Added keyboard shortcut F7 for selecting a random movie. This also works in full screen and TV Mode.

User Interface: Title Search in the top bar now also searches alternative titles.

Database: csv export and column display will now show tv / movie for TheMovieDb ids.

Database: Added an option to remove drive labels.

User Interface: search result screen in add from hard disk did cut of long file names.

User Interface: moved Mediainfo Update to the Media Files tab in the Batch Update Options page.

User interface: Sorting was reset after opening a collection."

Database: editing a movie and adding it to an existing collection shows an extra collection on the shelf

Search: Fixed search missing TV Series episodes on external drives.

Translations Updated: Catalan Czech Dutch French German Russian Simplified Chinese Slovenian Spanish Swedish

