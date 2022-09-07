Firmware-update: Sony PlayStation 5 22.02-06.00.00

Sony PlayStation logo (75 pix)Sony heeft nieuwe firmware voor de PlayStation 5 uitgebracht. De firmware draagt versienummer 6.00 en is iets meer dan een gigabyte groot. Downloaden gebeurt bij voorkeur vanuit het updatemenu van de spelconsole zelf, maar kan ook via de website van Sony. De update voegt onder meer 1440p HDMI output toe en de mogelijkheid om eigen gamelijsten aan te maken. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Version: 22.02-06.00.00
  • In Game Library, you can now create custom gamelists to better organize your games.
    You can create your gamelist within the Game Library by selecting the [Your Collection] tab.
    Select games to add to your gamelist, and then decide what to name it.
  • We've updated the following for the Game Help feature:
    Game Help now informs you when there's help available, on both PS5 and mobile via PlayStation App.
    You can adjust whether the Game Help notifications are displayed. On PS5, select [Settings] > [Notifi cations] > [Game Help]. On PlayStation App, select [Settings] > [Push Notifications] > [Game Help].
  • 1440p HDMI video output is now supported.
    Before use, run a test to see if your HDMI device supports 1440p output by going to [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > [Video Output] > [Test 1440p Output].
  • We've updated the following in Game Base:
    You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay.
    Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].
  • When you join a party, and a party member is playing a game that you can join, you'll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.
  • When you receive a message, you can now view the sender's profile by selecting the message and pressing the options button.
  • We've updated the following for [Friend Requests].
    When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend's profile in [Accepted Requests].
  • In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.
  • The following features are added to game hubs:
    In-progress activities can now be shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off.
    If Game Help is available for an activity, the [View Hints] button will appear.
    In the [Videos based on your recent gameplay] section, you'll see labels for why the videos are recommended for you, such as "Fast Play", "High Score", or "performance".
  • While using the web browser, you can now select between two types of zoom functions.
    "Zoom" lets you increase the size of the elements on the page while adjusting their layout so everything fits without having to scroll left and right.
    "Magnify" increases the size of everything on the page without layout adjustments.
    The maximum zoom/magnification rate is now 500%.
  • We've reorganized the 3D audio settings.
    These settings are now under [3D Audio for TV Speakers] and [3D Audio for Headphones] in [Settings]> [Sound].
    You can now listen and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen.
  • Voice Command now supports searching for content in YouTube using voice. Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with PSN accounts in the US and UK.
    From anywhere on the PS5, including during gameplay, you can say "Hey PlayStation, search for [keyword] to YouTube." The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown.
    The way you enter text using voice input has changed. Previously, if you had the screen reader turned on, you had to wait for the instructions to be read aloud before speaking into the controller to enter text using voice input. Now, you can skip the instructions by pressing the cross button.
  • The following improvements have been added to the screen reader feature.
    When controller button shortcuts for on-screen buttons are displayed, the screen reader now reads them aloud.
  • We've updated the following for Remote Play.
    It's now easier to use the keyboard on your PC or Mac when using PS Remote Play. We've removed the text entry box so you can use your keyboard to type directly onto your PS5 or PS4. In addition to typing, you can also now use the keyboard to control games that support it.
  • Custom button assignments are now enabled in the passcode input screen.
  • We've updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.
  • An issue causing system software errors during rest mode in some PS5 consoles was resolved.

Sony PlayStation 5

Versienummer 22.02-06.00.00
Releasestatus Final
Website Sony
Download https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/support/hardware/ps5/system-software/
Bestandsgrootte 1,01GB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 07-09-2022 15:02
12 • submitter: Anoniem: 30722

07-09-2022 • 15:02

12

Submitter: Anoniem: 30722

Bron: Sony

Update-historie

09-'22 Sony PlayStation 5 22.02-06.00.00 12

Sony PlayStation 5

vanaf € 469,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Reacties (12)

ZeromaNoiS 7 september 2022 15:06
Ik ben benieuwd of het laatste puntje gefixed is
An issue causing system software errors during rest mode in some PS5 consoles was resolved.
Mijn PS5 wil soms niet uit rest mode komen, ik lees dat deze bug er al vanaf dag 1 in zit.
Anoniem: 306567 @ZeromaNoiS7 september 2022 15:09
Heb je geprobeerd de database opnieuw te construeren?
Step @Anoniem: 3065677 september 2022 15:41
Tip dat doet ie bij deze update automatisch viel me op. :)
ZeromaNoiS @Anoniem: 3065677 september 2022 17:34
Nee ik heb eigenlijk nooit echt lang gezocht naar een oplossing. :)

Ik heb juist een console staan omdat ik geen zin heb om in de avond te troubleshooten.

Maar Tx, voor de tip, zal het eens proberen.
cazzie 7 september 2022 21:00
De laatste system update staat er op, ik dacht ga 1140p testen:

uw hdmi kabel ondersteunt de geselecteerde resolutie niet.

>duh<
Vyo @cazzie7 september 2022 21:41
Je hebt volgens mij minimaal hdmi 2.0 nodig voor 1440p, al zie ik hier en daar ook 1.3+ genoemd worden.

Tis ook niet echt een heel lekkere standaard, licensing fees en optionele implementatie van features.
Most monitors, TVs and graphics cards feature at least an HDMI 1.4 port which is enough for 144Hz at 1080p, 75Hz at 1440p and 30Hz at 4K.

HDMI 2.0 is also fairly standard and can be used for 240Hz at 1080p, 144Hz at 1440p and 60Hz at 4K.
en daar dan de juiste kabel bij:
For HDMI 2.0, you’ll need a cable rated for at least 18 Gb/s and labeled as ‘Premium Certified Cable‘ or ‘Premium High Speed.’
Een nieuwere 48gbps kabel kan ook, die zijn uiteraard backwards compatible. Let wel, veel "oudere" schermen/monitoren met een hdmi versie ouder dan 2.0 hebben nog wel eens beperkte bandbreedte, hetzelfde probleem wat zich nu ook weer voordoet bij de 2.1 specificatie.

edit:
In a nutshell, when you see a monitor with HDMI 2.1, it does not automatically mean it supports the full 48 Gbps bandwidth or features such as DSC, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). The actual maximum bandwidth and the supported features should be specified by the manufacturer
edit: ik heb zelf nog een TV uit het PS3 tijdperk, dus pin me er alsjeblieft niet op vast. Zou me ook niet verbazen als het zonder een 2.1 compliant keten niet werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vyo op 23 juli 2024 06:55]

thakgrandka 7 september 2022 15:07
Eindelijk 1440p, heeft een flinke tijd geduurd maar het is er nu dan toch.
Dark Angel 58 7 september 2022 16:07
Ik hoop dat er nog twee opties komen:
mute lamp uitschakelen en led kleuren veranderen.
thakgrandka @Dark Angel 587 september 2022 16:28
Welke led kleur bedoel je? Die op de console zelf zit aan de voorkant? Lijkt me niet dat daar meer kleuren in zitten dan de wit, blauw en rood die ik heb gezien helaas.
starfight @thakgrandka7 september 2022 22:35
Daar kan je toch lichtblauw, roze en paars mee maken? :+
Dark Angel 58 @thakgrandka8 september 2022 00:17
Welke led kleur bedoel je? Die op de console zelf zit aan de voorkant? Lijkt me niet dat daar meer kleuren in zitten dan de wit, blauw en rood die ik heb gezien helaas.
Oh sorry ik bedoelde kleuren van controllers. Sommige games konden de kleuren van controller zelf aanpassen… dat vond ik fijn. Als ik uit de spel verlaat wordt de kleur weer gereset :(

