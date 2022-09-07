Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.4 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:
OPNsense 22.7.4 released
This update addresses more issues with the somewhat unfortunate phpseclib 3 migration. WAN IPv6 SLAAC mode now works more reliably and TLS 1.3 web GUI configurations will enforce the expectations by software clients regarding interoperability.
Last but not least the "assign VLAN parent and enable" migration note from 22.1 is no longer required as the boot will attempt to configure all existing hardware devices once with the selected defaults.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: enforce RFC 8446 by requiring TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 for TLS 1.3
- system: consider CRL end dates after 2050 as "lifetime" in GeneralizedTime format
- system: revert the default CRL hashing back to what it was in phpseclib 2
- system: match TLS cipher suites and commands in web GUI settings (contributed by kulikov-a)
- system: improve error message of CRL validation failure (contributed by kulikov-a)
- system: fix phpseclib 3 use for CSR parsing on certificates page
- system: add the default "-c" option to backend pluginctl invokes for consistency
- system: rework console port assignment regarding wireless handling
- interfaces: configure all hardware features for present devices
- interfaces: bring up IPv6 device manually since SLAAC will not do that automatically
- interfaces: merge DHCPv4 / DHCPv6 buttons on overview page (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- interfaces: add support for requesting DNS info via stateless DHCPv6 (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- dnsmasq: restart during "newwanip" event
- ports: curl 7.85.0
- ports: libxml 2.10.2
- ports: sqlite 3.39.2
- ports: syslog-ng 3.38.1