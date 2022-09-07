Software-update: OPNsense 22.7.4

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.4 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 22.7.4 released

This update addresses more issues with the somewhat unfortunate phpseclib 3 migration. WAN IPv6 SLAAC mode now works more reliably and TLS 1.3 web GUI configurations will enforce the expectations by software clients regarding interoperability.

Last but not least the "assign VLAN parent and enable" migration note from 22.1 is no longer required as the boot will attempt to configure all existing hardware devices once with the selected defaults.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: enforce RFC 8446 by requiring TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 for TLS 1.3
  • system: consider CRL end dates after 2050 as "lifetime" in GeneralizedTime format
  • system: revert the default CRL hashing back to what it was in phpseclib 2
  • system: match TLS cipher suites and commands in web GUI settings (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • system: improve error message of CRL validation failure (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • system: fix phpseclib 3 use for CSR parsing on certificates page
  • system: add the default "-c" option to backend pluginctl invokes for consistency
  • system: rework console port assignment regarding wireless handling
  • interfaces: configure all hardware features for present devices
  • interfaces: bring up IPv6 device manually since SLAAC will not do that automatically
  • interfaces: merge DHCPv4 / DHCPv6 buttons on overview page (contributed by Maurice Walker)
  • interfaces: add support for requesting DNS info via stateless DHCPv6 (contributed by Maurice Walker)
  • dnsmasq: restart during "newwanip" event
  • ports: curl 7.85.0
  • ports: libxml 2.10.2
  • ports: sqlite 3.39.2
  • ports: syslog-ng 3.38.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: OPNsense

Reacties (6)

Fairy 7 september 2022 17:38
Dit is wel heel snel na de vorige update. Zijn hier echt zaken zo dringend dat er nog een update nodig is binnen een week?
pvrantwijk @Fairy7 september 2022 18:31
Lees de release notes en oordeel zelf. Ik vind het (zeker voor een security appliance) toch wel prettig als eventuele issues snel worden opgelost en er een patch voorhanden is. Of die voor jou van toepassing is, kun je het beste zelf beoordelen. Maar dit is wel een van de dingen die ik mis bij pfSense, daar is de update frequentie nou weer net iets te laag...
appollonius333 @pvrantwijk7 september 2022 19:28
Ik zit op PFsense en dit valt mij ook op... Ik heb sinds de upgrade naar PFsense 2.6.0 CE begin dit jaar nog geen enkele update gehad (naast de package updates zoals acme, bind etc). Dat valt me toch wel tegen. Dan zie ik hier op Tweakers bijna wel iedere maand een update van OPNsense voorbij komen met de nodige security patches. Dan denk ik 'waarom lost Netgate deze niet op?'.

Dus ik zit ook sterk te overwegen om te migreren naar OPNsense, zodra de mogelijkheid hiertoe staat.
Ghandi @appollonius3337 september 2022 19:32
Ik zit in dezelfde situatie. Voor een projectje heb ik PFSense of OPNSense nodig. de huidige PFSense 2.6.0 router heeft inderdaad weinig updates gehad (2 of 3 packages) en ik lees nog niks over een volgende versie (update).

In de huidige PFSense (CE) zit een vervelende bug met betrekking tot OSPF over IPSec VTI Tunnels.
Fairy @pvrantwijk7 september 2022 18:33
Juist in de release notes kwam ik geen spannende dingen tegen, dus vandaar dat ik het wel gek vond dat er zo snel alweer een nieuwe release is. Niets op tegen hoor, maar het viel me gewoon op.
gbspeel @Fairy7 september 2022 22:01
Het kan ook zijn dat ze bepaalde security updates uit de vorige release dermate belangrijk vonden dat ze die z.s.m. hebben aangeboden en deze updates even hebben uitgesteld. Of de vorige release lag iets achter op schema en dat hebben ze nu ingehaald.

