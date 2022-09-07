Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.4 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

This update addresses more issues with the somewhat unfortunate phpseclib 3 migration. WAN IPv6 SLAAC mode now works more reliably and TLS 1.3 web GUI configurations will enforce the expectations by software clients regarding interoperability.

Last but not least the "assign VLAN parent and enable" migration note from 22.1 is no longer required as the boot will attempt to configure all existing hardware devices once with the selected defaults.