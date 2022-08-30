Versie 1.0.8 is uitgekomen van Strawberry Music Player. Deze mediaspeler is gebaseerd op broncode van Clementine, die op zijn beurt weer was gebaseerd op Amarok versie 1.4. Strawberry Music Player wordt niet alleen voor Linux ontwikkeld, maar ook voor Windows en macOS. De speler kenmerkt zich door zijn gebruiksgemak, snelheid en vele mogelijkheden. De Windows-versie is beschikbaar in twee smaken. Functioneel zijn ze gelijk, maar de ene is met Microsoft Visual C++ gecompileerd, de andere met MinGW. De changelog voor sinds versie 1.0.6 ziet er als volgt uit:

Strawberry 1.0.8 Bugfixes: Fixed backslash being appended to filter text when switching playlist (#1005).

Fixed OSD notifications service registering taking too long to timeout when not available.

Fixed radio stream added twice when double-clicked (#1015).

Fixed translating undo and redo buttons (#1017). Enhancements: Use ICU instead of iconv to transliterate characters for filenames.

Make separating albums by grouping tag optional in collection group by album.

Added support for video game music formats VGM and SPC.

Added setting for explicitly turning on HTTP/2 for streaming. Strawberry will set the libsoup SOUP_FORCE_HTTP1 environment variable when the HTTP/2 is not checked (#1016).

(Windows|MSVC) Install Visual C++ runtime redistributable automatically in installer. Strawberry 1.0.7 Bugfixes: Fixed checking file extension case-insensitive when loading and saving playlists.

Fixed reading and saving rating with TagParser.

(macOS/Windows) Fixed playlist column text alignment. Applied patch for Qt bug QTBUG-103576 (#999).

(Windows|MinGW) Fixed HLS streaming.

(Windows|MSVC) Fixed MP3 encoding. Enhancements: Added option for selecting file extension when saving all playlists.