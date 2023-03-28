Software-update: Strawberry Music Player 1.0.16

Strawberry Music Player logo (79 pix)Versie 1.0.16 is uitgekomen van Strawberry Music Player. Deze mediaspeler is gebaseerd op broncode van Clementine, die op zijn beurt weer was gebaseerd op Amarok versie 1.4. Strawberry Music Player wordt niet alleen voor Linux ontwikkeld, maar ook voor Windows en macOS. De speler kenmerkt zich door zijn gebruiksgemak, snelheid en vele mogelijkheden. De Windows-versie is beschikbaar in twee smaken. Functioneel zijn ze gelijk, maar de ene is met Microsoft Visual C++ gecompileerd, de andere met MinGW. De changelog voor sinds versie 1.0.13 ziet er als volgt uit:

Strawberry 1.0.16

Bugfixes:
  • Fixed lyrics from Musixmatch.
  • Fixed possible file corruption when saving both tags and embedded cover using the tag editor (#1158).
  • Fixed compile without GStreamer.
  • Fixed context and playing now album art rendering on High DPI displays (#1161).
  • Fixed setting source properties (device, user-agent, ssl-strict) with GStreamer 1.22 (playbin3) and higher (#1148).
  • Fixed rescan songs feature not ignoring mtime.
  • Search lyrics by artist instead of album artist by default.
Code improvements:
  • Replace use of deprecated QSqlDatabase::exec().
Added features:
  • Added backend setting for strict SSL mode.
  • Read AcoustID and MusicBrainz tags.
  • Submit MusicBrainz tags with ListenBrainz.

Strawberry 1.0.15

Bugfixes:
  • Fixed playlist column showing invalid last played date for streams.
  • Fixed crash when the audio bin failed to initialize (#1123, #1133).
  • Fixed duplicated filename when organizing files using dot in the filename (#1136).
  • Fixed tag inline editing for streams (#1130).
  • Fixed resetting play statistics using tag edit dialog (#1124).
  • Fixed compilation songs not showing if group by was set to other than (Album) Artist / Album (#1140).
Enhancements:
  • Added lyrics from stands4 (lyrics.com).
  • Added Sonogram analyzer.
  • Use GStreamer playbin3 with GStreamer 1.22.0 and higher.
Code improvements:
  • Use C++11 enum class where possible.
  • Use new QNativeIpcKey based QSharedMemory constructor with Qt 6.6 and higher.

Strawberry 1.0.14

Bugfixes:

  • Fix initial volume not set when using Auto as output (#1104).
  • Fix saving moodbar if the URL contains host, ie.: UNC paths for SMB (#1101).
  • Fix CollectionBackendTest compile error (#1100).
  • Remove explicitly enabling debug messages (#1106).

Strawberry Music Player

Versienummer 1.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Strawberry Music Player
Download https://strawberrymusicplayer.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-03-2023 10:03 5

28-03-2023 • 10:03

5

Bron: Strawberry Music Player

Update-historie

03-'23 Strawberry Music Player 1.0.16 5
01-'23 Strawberry Music Player 1.0.13 15
12-'22 Strawberry Music Player 1.0.11 3
08-'22 Strawberry Music Player 1.0.8 2
07-'22 Strawberry Music Player 1.0.6 2

Lees meer

Strawberry Music Player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Anoniem: 1839988 28 maart 2023 10:07
Is dit qua search en library mogelijkheden een beetje vergelijkbaar wat Winamp vroeger was?
E Pericoloso 28 maart 2023 11:15
Verwijst dit naar Strawberry Fields Forever (Beatles 1967)?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @E Pericoloso29 maart 2023 17:27
De naam van het pakket heeft geen relatie tot de Beatles en ook de vergelijking "Een clementine is een vrucht. Een aardbei is een vrucht" is niet de reden voor de naam:
You might think that Strawberry music player is named after the fruit. However, its creator claims that he has named the project after the band Strawbs.
E Pericoloso @Bor30 maart 2023 01:37
Tja, 't was niet de bedoeling dat, door aan je been te trekken, het ook zou loskomen.
;) ;)
The Zep Man @E Pericoloso28 maart 2023 14:05
Versie 1.0.16 is uitgekomen van Strawberry Music Player. Deze mediaspeler is gebaseerd op broncode van Clementine,
Een clementine is een vrucht. Een aardbei is een vrucht.

De verschillen tussen Clementine en Strawberry Music Player.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 18:35]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq