Versie 1.0.11 is uitgekomen van Strawberry Music Player. Deze mediaspeler is gebaseerd op broncode van Clementine, die op zijn beurt weer was gebaseerd op Amarok versie 1.4. Strawberry Music Player wordt niet alleen voor Linux ontwikkeld, maar ook voor Windows en macOS. De speler kenmerkt zich door zijn gebruiksgemak, snelheid en vele mogelijkheden. De Windows-versie is beschikbaar in twee smaken. Functioneel zijn ze gelijk, maar de ene is met Microsoft Visual C++ gecompileerd, de andere met MinGW. De changelog voor sinds versie 1.0.8 ziet er als volgt uit:

Strawberry 1.0.11 Bugfixes: Capitalize GLib application name so it appears nicely in GNOME and PulseAudio Volume Control (#1066).

Fixed missing application icon for PulseAudio Volume Control (#1066).

Ignore errors for missing albums when updating Tidal collection if there are results (#1061).

Only run periodic collection scan when moitoring collection setting is on.

Fixed an edge case where the context headline text was being cut short (#1067).

Made "Show in file browser" support SpaceFM filemanager (#1073).

Fixed incorrect tab order in edit tag dialog (#1075).

Changed "FMPS_PlayCount" to "FMPS_Playcount" when saving tag (#1074).

Fixed compilation tag read and write for MP4 (#1076).

Removed incorrect use of "TPE1" for performer when reading ID3 tags (#1076).

Disable tag fields for unsupported tags in tag editor.

Don't allow organizing files without unique tags (track or title) for filename (#1077).

Don't remove disc from album title when creating cover hash to allow different covers for each disc on an album (#1069).

Fixed incorrect relative paths for song filenames when saving playlists if the saved playlist location is a symablic link to the song filename (#1071).

Scrobble "Various Artists" as album artist (#1082). Enhancements: Use system volume instead of own software volume when available (#1037).

Improved Tidal and Qobuz support with timed requests.

Support MPRIS2 xesam:userRating. Strawberry 1.0.10 Bugfixes: Fixed "Could not open settings file for writing: No such file or directory" error before settings file is created.

Fixed visual glitch on currently playing track (#1051).

Fixed "Unknown error" on Tidal search (#1047).

Fixed incomplete lyrics from Genius.

Fixed icons not showing in the file view on some systems (#1024).

Fixed issues with context and playing widget stopping when using VLC (#1054).

(macOS) Fixed search field related crash when playlist toolbar is turned off. Enhancements: Fixed narrowing conversions in connects.

Fixed casts from QByteArray.

Removed subdir for generated dbus files

Removed use of fixed font in context (#1040).

Improve Musixmatch lyrics search. Strawberry 1.0.9 Bugfixes: Fixed parsing album title from radio stream metadata (#1023).

(macOS) Fixed Strawberry not starting, incorrect rpath for libgcc_s.1.1.dylib (#1025).

(macOS) Fixed HTTP streaming.