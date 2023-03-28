Er is met versienummer 7.0.2 een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.882 titels wat er 55 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave treffen we geen nieuwe mogelijkheden aan, wel zijn er de nodige problemen verholpen:

Bugs fixed in 7.0.2 (total 43): #36711: Sid Meier's Civilization IV crashes while loading saved game (GOG.com complete, Colonization, Warlords, Beyond the Sword)('winetricks -q msxml3' is a workaround)

#39346: Lego Rock Raiders crashes on startup (d3drm_device_init doesn't handle device version 3 case)

#40444: Find doesn't jump to a found item in WinSCP when editing a file

#42751: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcr{100,110}.dll.?_Schedule@_StructuredTaskCollection@details@Concurrency@@QAEXPAV_UnrealizedChore@23@@Z (Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage, Clip Studio Paint, Cube World, Intel ACAT)

#42857: Can't select a fixture in FreeStyler's fixture editor

#44814: cygwin's bsdtar.exe needs a better ntdll.NtQueryEaFile stub

#46822: Edit control in ADL search dialog gets initially not drawn in DC++ 0.868, regression

#47375: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.?_Schedule@_StructuredTaskCollection@details@Concurrency@@QEAAXPEAV_UnrealizedChore@23@@Z (Photoshop C 2018, CLIP Studio Paint)

#48487: MSYS based Git 2.25 installer reports 'could not decode hex <hexstring>' (needs support for CryptStringToBinaryW CRYPT_STRING_HEX)

#48600: Bloomberg Terminal needs unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymSrvGetFileIndexInfo

#49285: PNotesPortable crashes inside WritePrivateProfileStructW

#50948: taskmgr.exe: wrong memory usage unit (GB => MB)

#51788: windowscodecs:wmpformat test_decode() fails randomly

#51842: include/winnt.h:403:50: error: size of unnamed array is negative

#52457: CNG Encryption Failure (BCryptEncrypt)

#52534: ListView: multi select never sends LVN_ODSTATECHANGED

#52545: ACE rights parser should allow octal and decimal formats

#52686: DateAdd not implemented

#52831: Kernel32::GetSystemPowerStatus returns invalid data if /sys/class/power_supply/BAT0 is missing

#52841: Leverless arcade controller SOCD cleaning does not work

#52972: wineusb.sys: add_usb_device erroneously releases critical section on failure path

#52975: VTFEdit fails to start: err:module:LdrInitializeThunk "MSVCP80.dll" failed to initialize, aborting

#53003: XM6 TypeG: some MIDI note-on messages aren't sent to MIDI devices (MIDI running status isn't supported in the MIDI mapper)

#53005: quartz:systemclock Fails after timeGetTime() wraps

#53027: Port Royale 4 crashes with wined3d_texture*

#53032: winedevice.exe segfaults on exit when built with GCC

#53051: Kvaser software crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExNotifyCallback

#53123: ListView: Ctrl+Shift+LMouse multiselect on LVS_OWNERDATA listviews erroneously sends LVN_ODSTATECHANGED

#53169: Rich edit control becomes unstable or trips assertion after ITextRange::SetFont is called

#53170: Rich edit control becomes unstable or trips assertion after changing TextFont properties

#53234: nsi:nsi - test_ndis_ifinfo() fails randomly on Windows 10 1507

#53310: Roblox Fails With HttpSendRequest

#53335: Crash when converting an rich text editor already containing text into a password input

#53455: shell32:recyclebin - test_query_recyclebin() gets unexpected recyclebin size in Wine

#53569: postgresql installer 9.3 needs correct string length returned from fso.GetTempName

#53587: comctl32 GetWindowSubclass crash in Notepad++ (v8.4.3 and 8.4.4 only)

#53614: KeePassXC crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?ReportUnhandledError@_ExceptionHolder@details@Concurrency@@AEAAXXZ

#53645: AIMP 3 causes memory leaks

#53706: NtDeviceIoControlFile() is quite slow when called with and invalid handle

#53714: SQLGetInfo(W) doesn't fill StringLength when InfoValue is NULL

#53800: CRYPT_GetBuiltinDecoder Unsupported decoder for lpszStructType 1.3.6.1.4.1.311.2.1.4

#53821: winbase.h: ReOpenFile declaration missing (and not available in any other header)

#53832: wbemprox: where-clause seems to be case-sensitive