Versie 1.189.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes: Statusbar now reacts to caret moving/selection with a delay, like in 1.184; it is needed to avoid rendering speed regression since 1.185

Hide sidebar button "3 dots" when "ui_menu_show":true

Change default hotkeys in the Find dialog, e.g. Alt + O to Ctrl + Alt + O , to avoid conflicts with Alt + hotkeys of the menu bar

+ to + + , to avoid conflicts with + hotkeys of the menu bar Change default value of "lexer_folding_max_lines" from 10000 to 15000 Added: Option "minimap_scale" supports value<100 to show compact look

Option "renderer_tweaks" has sub-option to avoid 'space at line-end in selection', like in Kate

Auto-completion listbox must handle clipboard command hotkeys

Project Manager icons recolored from black to gray, to support dark ui-themes

Lexer C/C++: better code-tree

Word wrap: don't split chars '([' from word-chars

Better support plugin "Console Auto-Completion" so it is activated only on pressing Ctrl + Space ; and Console completion listbox stays visible on typing more text Fixed: After lexer installation, passive ui-tabs loose syntax highlighting

Regression: option "auto_fold_comments" was broken