CudaText logo (79 pix) Versie 1.189.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes:
  • Statusbar now reacts to caret moving/selection with a delay, like in 1.184; it is needed to avoid rendering speed regression since 1.185
  • Hide sidebar button "3 dots" when "ui_menu_show":true
  • Change default hotkeys in the Find dialog, e.g. Alt+O to Ctrl+Alt+O, to avoid conflicts with Alt+ hotkeys of the menu bar
  • Change default value of "lexer_folding_max_lines" from 10000 to 15000
Added:
  • Option "minimap_scale" supports value<100 to show compact look
  • Option "renderer_tweaks" has sub-option to avoid 'space at line-end in selection', like in Kate
  • Auto-completion listbox must handle clipboard command hotkeys
  • Project Manager icons recolored from black to gray, to support dark ui-themes
  • Lexer C/C++: better code-tree
  • Word wrap: don't split chars '([' from word-chars
  • Better support plugin "Console Auto-Completion" so it is activated only on pressing Ctrl+Space; and Console completion listbox stays visible on typing more text
Fixed:
  • After lexer installation, passive ui-tabs loose syntax highlighting
  • Regression: option "auto_fold_comments" was broken

CudaText

Versienummer 1.189.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://cudatext.github.io/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: CudaText

