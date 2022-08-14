Er is met versienummer 7.15 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.609 titels wat er vijftien meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Command lists in Direct2D.

RSA encryption.

Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U.

Optional support for colors in test output. Bugs fixed in 7.15 (total 22): #40444: Find doesn't jump to a found item in WinSCP when editing a file

#47057: Call of Cthulhu fails to completely load levels and trigger cutscenes

#49461: Gridrunner Revolution: sound effects stop working after a while

#49678: Lost Chronicles of Zerzura hangs on startup

#49692: Multiple applications need a Media Foundation media source implementation

#50131: Remothered: Tormented Fathers crashes on video loading

#50546: Persona 4 Golden requires notification message XACTNOTIFICATIONTYPE_WAVEBANKPREPARED to play sounds.

#50593: Sforzando Sample Player don't draw text, needs font fallback support

#52448: Multiple visual novels display videos inside separate ActiveMovie window (Hoshi Ori Yume Mirai)

#52534: ListView: multi select never sends LVN_ODSTATECHANGED

#52601: The Settlers V: crashes when starting

#52610: Memory corruption in PE build, when using FIXME in krnl386.exe __wine_vxd_open() function

#52933: windows.media.speech:speech: The IAsyncInfo_Close() tests fail on Windows

#52957: Invisible pop-ups text in SeaMonkey 2.53.12

#53123: ListView: Ctrl+Shift+LMouse multiselect on LVS_OWNERDATA listviews erroneously sends LVN_ODSTATECHANGED

#53196: foobar2000: Crashes randomly when opening items in menu bar while playing audio

#53275: emule crashes with ntdll_set_exception_jmp_buf error

#53364: Mouse does not move scroll bar in multiple applications (Framemaker 8, Audacity, Visio 2003)

#53366: Can't compile AES-CCM support prior to GNUTLS version 3.4.0

#53483: CFB implementation partially missing

#53487: Keyboard input doesn't work for a multiple games (Witcher 3, Just Cause 4, Unravel Two)

#53495: "HP" text does not render in Vestaria Saga Non-Visual Battles