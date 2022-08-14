Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 70 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

A new small release is ready, mostly fixing two annoying bugs in the GUI’s handling of color parameters that unfortunately slipped in in v69.

MKVToolNix GUI: the user can now control where the job queue files & the preferences INI file are stored via environment variables. If set, the variable MKVTOOLNIX_GUI_STATE_DIR can point to a directory where the GUI stores both the job queue sub-directory and the preferences INI file. If you only want to relocate the preferences INI file, you can store the desired file name for the INI file in MKVTOOLNIX_GUI_CONFIG_FILE . Implements #3382.

can point to a directory where the GUI stores both the job queue sub-directory and the preferences INI file. If you only want to relocate the preferences INI file, you can store the desired file name for the INI file in . Implements #3382. MKVToolNix GUI: when adding directories via drag & drop/copy & paste the GUI will now offer the user the option to create one multiplex settings tab per directory & adding all files from that directory to the corresponding, newly created tab. Implements #3371.

mkvmerge: AV1 OBU parser: fixed identifying files that only contain single frame. Fixes #3380.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when reading color parameters from identified files that are floating point numbers (minimum/maximum luminance, projection pitch/roll/yaw) the numbers will be formatted in floating-point notation instead of scientific notation as mkvmerge only supports the former. Fixes #3368.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: color parameters that are floating point numbers (minimum/maximum luminance, projection pitch/roll/yaw) will only be set to a value during identification if the identification actually contains the property, and not to 0 anymore if it doesn’t.