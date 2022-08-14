Software-update: MKVToolnix 70.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 70 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v70.0.0 released

A new small release is ready, mostly fixing two annoying bugs in the GUI’s handling of color parameters that unfortunately slipped in in v69.

New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the user can now control where the job queue files & the preferences INI file are stored via environment variables. If set, the variable MKVTOOLNIX_GUI_STATE_DIR can point to a directory where the GUI stores both the job queue sub-directory and the preferences INI file. If you only want to relocate the preferences INI file, you can store the desired file name for the INI file in MKVTOOLNIX_GUI_CONFIG_FILE. Implements #3382.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: when adding directories via drag & drop/copy & paste the GUI will now offer the user the option to create one multiplex settings tab per directory & adding all files from that directory to the corresponding, newly created tab. Implements #3371.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AV1 OBU parser: fixed identifying files that only contain single frame. Fixes #3380.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when reading color parameters from identified files that are floating point numbers (minimum/maximum luminance, projection pitch/roll/yaw) the numbers will be formatted in floating-point notation instead of scientific notation as mkvmerge only supports the former. Fixes #3368.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: color parameters that are floating point numbers (minimum/maximum luminance, projection pitch/roll/yaw) will only be set to a value during identification if the identification actually contains the property, and not to 0 anymore if it doesn’t.
Build system changes
  • Several merge requests where accepted that improve compilation on MSYS2 on Windows. Note that this build type isn’t supported.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 70.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

MKVToolnix

