sluiten

Tweakers Awards: laatste kans om te stemmen

Laatste kans om op jouw favoriete technologie- en elektronicamerken te stemmen! Heb je nog niet gestemd maar wil je wel graag jouw stem laten gelden? Het is nog niet te laat, je kunt tot en met donderdag 28 juli stemmen.

Breng nu je stem uit

Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.22

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.22

General
  • Allow renaming of untitled pages (#1395)
File compare
  • BugFix: "Replace All" doesn't work when Replace in "Selection" and the new string contains the old string. (#1376)
  • BugFix: “Match case” in Search always enabled (#1380)
  • BugFix: vertical editing for .h file is quite slow (#1386)
  • BugFix: replace text using regular expressions behaves incorrectly if multiple matches on the same line (#1387, PR #1388)
  • Optimize snake function (PR #1411)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where paths with different case are not displayed correctly in the folder column of the folder compare window when comparing three directories. (PR #1372)
  • BugFix: Fix renaming process in folder compare window. (PR #1392)
  • BugFix: Elapsed time was no longer displayed in the status bar after folder comparison.
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where the folder column is not updated for child items after renaming a directory in the folder compare window. (PR #1408)
Plugins
  • Modify textbox behavior (CompareMSExcelFiles options dialog) (PR #1374)
  • Make wsc files available as plug-in (PR #1390)
Archive support
  • Update 7-Zip to 22.00
Project file
  • Add a feature to save/restore hidden items to/from a project file.(PR #1377)
Options dialog
  • New setting to decide when to save/restore hidden items when project is saved/loaded (PR #1377)
Translations Internals
  • Fix typo in SuperComboBox.cpp (PR #1379)

What Is New in 2.16.21 Beta

General
  • In windows 11 I have error 78 sidebyside with the winmerge manifest (#1312)
File compare
  • BugFix: Copy left/right different behavior (#1334)
  • BugFix: Line difference coloring in “Word-level” mode does not work correctly for Cyrillic-based languages (#1362)
  • BugFix: Syntax highlighting: SQL comments (#1354)
  • Request for updating code: a new language(ABAP) in "syntax highlighting" (PR #1340)
  • Added "none" diff algorithm
  • Enable mouse wheel scrolling on the location pane.
  • Backup files: Misleading error message when file cannot be written (#1326)
Binary compare
  • Allow the "Split Vertically" menu item to be unchecked.
Image compare
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where the pane was split vertically the next time the window was displayed, even though the "Split Vertically" menu item was unchecked.
  • Make patience and histogram diff algorithm selectable.
Webpage compare
  • BugFix: Fix text disappearing when pressing the 'K' key in the address bar
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where the pane was split vertically the next time the window was displayed, even though the "Split Vertically" menu item was unchecked.
  • ResourceTree compare: Set the last-modified date and time in resource files
  • Added Ctrl+L keyboard shortcut
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Alt/Shift key highlighting issue not resetting start point from move. (#1335)
  • BugFix: Refresh Selected Marks Unscanned Folders as Identical (#1349)
  • BugFix: Make the file name refreshed to detect case changes when running "Refresh Selected". (PR #1358)
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where paths with different case are not displayed correctly in the folder column of the folder compare window when comparing three directories. (PR #1372)
  • Tab behaviour on comparisons of files vs folders (#1367)
  • Make the sort order of file names including numbers the same as Explorer. (osdn.net #44557)
Reports
  • BugFix: Fix report generation process. (PR #1324)
  • BugFix: Fix report generation process about replacement with HTML entity (PR #1344)
  • Modify "Tools - Generate Report" (Add column width definition to html output) (PR #1333)
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where WinMerge crashes depending on the filename when generating a file compare report. (PR #1319)
Configuration log
  • BugFix: [Bug Report] WinMerge does not recognize Win 11 (#1192)
Plugins
  • BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles Plugins did not compare folders when opening .xlsx files from Plugins-> Edit with Unpacker menu item even though the "Extract workbook data to multiple files" option is enabled in the plugin settings (osdn.net #44522)
  • BugFix: Fix a problem where the "Open files in the same window type after unpacking" checkbox was checked, but the checkbox was not checked the next time the dialog was opened.
  • Sugg: Increase the dialogue for Plugins (#1308)
Command line
  • BugFix: Crash on command line compare (#1363)
Shell extension
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where the WinMerge menu displayed in the"Show more options" menu of the Windows 11 Explorer context menu is not an advanced menu, even though the advanced menu is enabled.
  • BugFix: Fix the problem that the WinMerge icon is not correctly displayed on the taskbar when WinMerge is started from the Windows 11 context menu.
Translations Internals
  • Fix typo in BCMenu.cpp (PR #1313)
  • Fix type: GPL (PR #1342)
  • Use isupper+tolower instead of islower+toupper (diffutils ver2.7) (PR #1351)
  • Initialize variables defined at "diff.h" (PR #1360)
Known issues
  • Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)
  • Crashes when comparing large files (#325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)
What's Changed

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.22
Bestandsgrootte 7,71MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-07-2022 10:02
3 • submitter: Jogai

27-07-2022 • 10:02

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Jogai

Bron: WinMerge

Update-historie

10:02 WinMerge 2.16.22 3
27-04 WinMerge 2.16.20 26
27-01 WinMerge 2.16.18 7
28-10 WinMerge 2.16.16 1
07-'21 WinMerge 2.16.14 10
04-'21 WinMerge 2.16.12 1
01-'21 WinMerge 2.16.10 16
09-'20 WinMerge 2.16.8 8
03-'13 WinMerge 2.14.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

WinMerge

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0JorisNoordweg
27 juli 2022 11:07
Zolang die UI niet uit een flinke opfrisbeurt krijgt hou ik het bij Beyond Compare. Ik betaal graag een paart tientjes voor een soepele gebruikerservaring. Als ik twee stukken broncode met elkaar moet vergelijken kan ik al mijn concentratie goed gebruiken en wil ik niet na moeten denken over de gereedschappen die ik gebruik.
Reageer
+2Bor

@JorisNoordweg27 juli 2022 12:39
De UI is inderdaad niet de meest intuïtieve / rustige UI denkbaar maar het went ook wel. Uiteindelijk gaat het om de resultaten die je met de tool behaalt.
Reageer
0xFeverr
@JorisNoordweg27 juli 2022 11:21
WinMerge is niet de mooiste software, dat klopt. Maar ik vind Beyond Compare er nou ook niet echt bepaald goed uitzien als ik heel eerlijk ben.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee