Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Sinds versie 2.16.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

What Is New in 2.16.22 General Allow renaming of untitled pages (#1395) File compare BugFix: "Replace All" doesn't work when Replace in "Selection" and the new string contains the old string. (#1376)

BugFix: “Match case” in Search always enabled (#1380)

BugFix: vertical editing for .h file is quite slow (#1386)

BugFix: replace text using regular expressions behaves incorrectly if multiple matches on the same line (#1387, PR #1388)

Optimize snake function (PR #1411) Folder compare BugFix: Fix an issue where paths with different case are not displayed correctly in the folder column of the folder compare window when comparing three directories. (PR #1372)

BugFix: Fix renaming process in folder compare window. (PR #1392)

BugFix: Elapsed time was no longer displayed in the status bar after folder comparison.

BugFix: Fix an issue where the folder column is not updated for child items after renaming a directory in the folder compare window. (PR #1408) Plugins Modify textbox behavior (CompareMSExcelFiles options dialog) (PR #1374)

Make wsc files available as plug-in (PR #1390) Archive support Update 7-Zip to 22.00 Project file Add a feature to save/restore hidden items to/from a project file.(PR #1377) Options dialog New setting to decide when to save/restore hidden items when project is saved/loaded (PR #1377) Translations Translation updates: Bulgarian (PR #1375) French (PR #1418) Galician (PR #1400) German (PR #1396, #1399) Hungarian (PR #1393, #1398) Japanese Lithuanian (PR #1394) Portuguese (PR #1416)

Internals Fix typo in SuperComboBox.cpp (PR #1379) What Is New in 2.16.21 Beta General In windows 11 I have error 78 sidebyside with the winmerge manifest (#1312) File compare BugFix: Copy left/right different behavior (#1334)

BugFix: Line difference coloring in “Word-level” mode does not work correctly for Cyrillic-based languages (#1362)

BugFix: Syntax highlighting: SQL comments (#1354)

Request for updating code: a new language(ABAP) in "syntax highlighting" (PR #1340)

Added "none" diff algorithm

Enable mouse wheel scrolling on the location pane.

Backup files: Misleading error message when file cannot be written (#1326) Binary compare Allow the "Split Vertically" menu item to be unchecked. Image compare BugFix: Fix an issue where the pane was split vertically the next time the window was displayed, even though the "Split Vertically" menu item was unchecked.

Make patience and histogram diff algorithm selectable. Webpage compare BugFix: Fix text disappearing when pressing the 'K' key in the address bar

BugFix: Fix an issue where the pane was split vertically the next time the window was displayed, even though the "Split Vertically" menu item was unchecked.

ResourceTree compare: Set the last-modified date and time in resource files

Added Ctrl+L keyboard shortcut Folder compare BugFix: Alt/Shift key highlighting issue not resetting start point from move. (#1335)

BugFix: Refresh Selected Marks Unscanned Folders as Identical (#1349)

BugFix: Make the file name refreshed to detect case changes when running "Refresh Selected". (PR #1358)

BugFix: Fix an issue where paths with different case are not displayed correctly in the folder column of the folder compare window when comparing three directories. (PR #1372)

Tab behaviour on comparisons of files vs folders (#1367)

Make the sort order of file names including numbers the same as Explorer. (osdn.net #44557) Reports BugFix: Fix report generation process. (PR #1324)

BugFix: Fix report generation process about replacement with HTML entity (PR #1344)

Modify "Tools - Generate Report" (Add column width definition to html output) (PR #1333)

BugFix: Fix an issue where WinMerge crashes depending on the filename when generating a file compare report. (PR #1319) Configuration log BugFix: [Bug Report] WinMerge does not recognize Win 11 (#1192) Plugins BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles Plugins did not compare folders when opening .xlsx files from Plugins-> Edit with Unpacker menu item even though the "Extract workbook data to multiple files" option is enabled in the plugin settings (osdn.net #44522)

BugFix: Fix a problem where the "Open files in the same window type after unpacking" checkbox was checked, but the checkbox was not checked the next time the dialog was opened.

Sugg: Increase the dialogue for Plugins (#1308) Command line BugFix: Crash on command line compare (#1363) Shell extension BugFix: Fix an issue where the WinMerge menu displayed in the"Show more options" menu of the Windows 11 Explorer context menu is not an advanced menu, even though the advanced menu is enabled.

BugFix: Fix the problem that the WinMerge icon is not correctly displayed on the taskbar when WinMerge is started from the Windows 11 context menu. Translations Translation updates: Chinese Simplified (PR #1330) Corsican (PR #1331, #1347) German (PR #1311, #1329) Hungarian (PR #1325) Italian (PR #1355) Japanese (PR #1338) Lithuanian (PR #1318, #1327) Polish (#1323) Portuguese (PR #1317, #1345) Slovenian Turkish (#1332) Russian (PR #1310)

Internals Fix typo in BCMenu.cpp (PR #1313)

Fix type: GPL (PR #1342)

Use isupper+tolower instead of islower+toupper (diffutils ver2.7) (PR #1351)

Initialize variables defined at "diff.h" (PR #1360) Known issues Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)

Crashes when comparing large files (#325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)

