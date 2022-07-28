Versie 3.6.7 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- Multiple Files preference "Create new file automatically…after" [time] working incorrectly Issue 16783.
- get_filter Lua function doesn’t return the filter Issue 17188.
- Dissector bug, protocol HTTP failed assertion "saved_layers_len < 500" with chunked/multipart Issue 18130.
- Wrong EtherCAT bit label (possible dissector bug) Issue 18132.
- UDP packets falsely marked as "malformed packet" Issue 18136.
- TLS certificate parser with filter crash Issue 18155.
- Incorrect type for the IEC 60870 APDU appears in packet details pane Issue 18167.
- NHRP Problem Issue 18181.
- EtherCAT CoE header unknown type Issue 18220.
- BGP
- DTLS
- EtherCAT
- EtherCAT Mailbox
- HTTP
- IEC 104
- MEGACO
- NHRP
- PPPoE
- QUIC
- RTCP
- Signal PDU
- SOME/IP
- X509IF
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.6.7 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.6.7 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.7 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.6.7 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.7 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD