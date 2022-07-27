AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.7.1 treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:
Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Swordsman Remake.
- Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading with Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village and VALORANT.
- Microsoft Windows 11 version 22b.
- Microsoft Agility SDK Release 1.602 including new minor features.
- Microsoft Agility SDK Release 1.606 including Microsoft Shader Model 6.7.
- Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.
- AMD Noise Suppression
- Our newest feature: AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game. To learn more, check out our blog post HERE!.
- OpenGL Optimizations
- Up to 79% increase in performance in Minecraft @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1
- Up to 75% increase in performance in Minecraft @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6400, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1
- Radeon Super Resolution
- Expanded support for discrete Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen processor notebooks with hybrid graphics.
- RSR has been improved to provide a more seamless experience in borderless fullscreen mode with a performance/quality slider to personalize your gaming experience.
Known Issues
- Lower than expected Folding@home compute performance with OpenCL API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Auto Undervolt may disable Zero RPM fan feature.
- Hitman 3 may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.
- Video upscaling in browsers appears blurry with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Enhanced Sync may cause games to lock to 15FPS with video playback on extended monitors.
Important Notes
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
- Virtual Reality headsets may flicker with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
- Microsoft Shader Model 6.7 Relaxed Format Casting and Advanced Texture Operations are currently limited to Radeon RX Vega and later AMD Graphics Products.