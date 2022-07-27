sluiten

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.7.1 treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Highlights
  • Swordsman Remake.
  • Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading with Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village and VALORANT.
  • Microsoft Windows 11 version 22b.
  • Microsoft Agility SDK Release 1.602 including new minor features.
  • Microsoft Agility SDK Release 1.606 including Microsoft Shader Model 6.7.
  • Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.
  • AMD Noise Suppression
    • Our newest feature: AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game. To learn more, check out our blog post HERE!.
  • OpenGL Optimizations
    • Up to 79% increase in performance in Minecraft @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1
    • Up to 75% increase in performance in Minecraft @ 4k Fabulous settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6400, versus the previous software driver version 22.6.1
  • Radeon Super Resolution
    • Expanded support for discrete Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen processor notebooks with hybrid graphics.
    • RSR has been improved to provide a more seamless experience in borderless fullscreen mode with a performance/quality slider to personalize your gaming experience.
Fixed Issues
  • Lower than expected Folding@home compute performance with OpenCL API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800.
  • Auto Undervolt may disable Zero RPM fan feature.
  • Hitman 3 may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.
  • Video upscaling in browsers appears blurry with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause games to lock to 15FPS with video playback on extended monitors.
Known Issues
  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
  • Virtual Reality headsets may flicker with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Important Notes
  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
  • Microsoft Shader Model 6.7 Relaxed Format Casting and Advanced Texture Operations are currently limited to Radeon RX Vega and later AMD Graphics Products.

Versienummer 22.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 620,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AMD

Reacties (16)

+2carlpls
27 juli 2022 08:43
Een (IMO) belangrijke toevoeging op deze changelog is dat de OpenGL optimizations niet alleen van toepassing zijn op Minecraft maar op _alle_ applicaties die OpenGL gebruiken.

Op Reddit (/r/amd) zijn er mensen in de comments die wat voor/na framerates gepost hebben: https://old.reddit.com/r/...ition_2271_release_notes/
before 22.7.1: 150ish FPS at a render distance of 16
with 22.7.1: 300-350 FPS at a render distance of 16
22.7.1 + Iris + Sodium: cool 800-850ish FPS at RD of 16
22.7.1 + Optifine: 900-950 FPS at RD 16
22.7.1 + Optifine + Render Distance 48: Still 250-300 fps.
Quick little before/after Heaven Benchmark using OpenGL API on a stock Radeon VII @ 1440p.
22.6.1
FPS: 132.7 / Score: 3342
22.7.1
FPS: 162.4 / Score: 4090
+56% in Unreal 227k (closed beta) OpenGL 2.1 (~DX9) with an old RX 570.
Verder zijn de OpenGL optimizations zijn niet alleen van toepassing op AMD 6000 series kaarten maar (in ieder geval) ook op Polaris (RX 400/500) en Vega series: https://old.reddit.com/r/...71_release_notes/ihrnh1g/
Reageer
+1-Z-
@carlpls27 juli 2022 09:47
net getest met quake 3

voor 880 fps, met deze driver 1390 fps 8)7 :o

[Reactie gewijzigd door -Z- op 27 juli 2022 10:34]

Reageer
+1Hunsow
27 juli 2022 08:42
Bij mij werkte HDR niet meer bij deze drivers, jullie zijn gewaarschuwd.
Reageer
+1Lagavulin1963
@Hunsow27 juli 2022 09:15
Bij mij ook. Dit gebeurt vaker bij nieuwe versies. HDR weer aanzetten in Windows en het werkt weer. Bij jou niet? En ik kreeg een "installation error", terwijl het wel goed geïnstalleerd lijkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lagavulin1963 op 27 juli 2022 09:16]

Reageer
+1Hunsow
@Lagavulin196327 juli 2022 09:21
Nee de knop is weg en windows zegt dat HDR niet wordt ondersteund.
Reageer
0Lagavulin1963
@Hunsow27 juli 2022 10:21
O bah. Terug naar de vorige versie!
Reageer
+1mailis
27 juli 2022 08:11
Wat wordt precies bedoelt met Microsoft Windows 11 version 22b? Online kan ik hier ook niet direct iets over vinden, tenzij ze 22H1 of 22H2 bedoelen?
Reageer
+1michel18
@mailis27 juli 2022 09:03
Hier wordt versie 22H2 mee bedoelt. Deze versie komt in het najaar beschikbaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door michel18 op 27 juli 2022 09:03]

Reageer
+1Deslug
27 juli 2022 08:12
ben benieuwd hoe goed de amd noise suppression werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Deslug op 27 juli 2022 08:28]

Reageer
+1arbraxas
@Deslug27 juli 2022 08:25
Werkt perfect, het 2e deel van je zin word perfect gefilterd ;)
Reageer
0Radiodurans
@Deslug27 juli 2022 10:53
Hier geïnstalleerd op een Win11/Radeon RX 5700 XT machine, dat zou ondersteunt moeten worden maar helaas zie ik in nieuwe 'Audio & Video' tabje alleen iets over video, niet audio. Helaas kan ik het dus niet testen...
Reageer
+1nzall
27 juli 2022 08:09
Typisch. Ik installeer deze update omdat Noise Suppression wel handig is voor mijn werk, wilt één van mijn schermen niet activeren...
Reageer
0Marctraider
@nzall27 juli 2022 09:17
Typisch AMD drivers? :D
Reageer
+1nzall
@Marctraider27 juli 2022 09:37
Niet echt typisch AMD drivers. Hoewel ik wel gemerkt heb dat niet alle programma's en games er even correct uit zien met AMD drivers. Zo heeft Discord in de browser een visuele bug waardoor mijn text cursor artifacts nalaat, en in Far Cry 6 heb ik soms artifacts die lijken op zeer dikke zwarte rook die over textures hangen.

Ik heb het probleem uiteindelijk kunnen oplossen door eerst te rollbacken naar 22.5.1, wat mijn schermprobleem niet heeft opgelost, en daarna dan de stroomkabel van de problematische monitor los te koppelen en opnieuw aan te koppelen. Het scherm was er wel in Windows, en er konden vensters op getoond worden, maar het bleef zwart, en als ik "duplicate screen" aanzette, dan leek het alsof de resolutie op iets van 800*600 stond.

Ik ga na mijn werk opnieuw proberen.
Reageer
+1Andreshoi
27 juli 2022 09:29
Ik wacht wel op de volgende update.
Ben net op Reddit geweest en er zijn naar mijn mening teveel mensen met problemen na het installeren van deze update. Ik pas voorlopig tot ik betere berichten lees.
Reageer


