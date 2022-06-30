Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen er in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Changes in Bitwarden 2022.6.0 This release includes key features and usability improvements that make Bitwarden even better on-the-go: Account Switch during Auto-fill (iOS): Quickly switch to another account during auto-fill by tapping the avatar button, now available on Android and iOS (see here).

Vault Filter for Mobile: On mobile apps, you can now filter items by vault.

Org Member Premium Status: Organization members can now use premium features like advanced 2FA methods as soon as they're invited, rather than confirmed.

Accessibility Improvements: This release includes a few changes that will improve the performance of Bitwarden with assistive technologies, including the ability for users with hCaptcha Accessibility Access to use their Accessibility Cookie to skip hCaptcha challenges (now available for desktop and mobile apps).