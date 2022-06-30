Software-update: Bitwarden 2022.6.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen er in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Changes in Bitwarden 2022.6.0

This release includes key features and usability improvements that make Bitwarden even better on-the-go:

  • Account Switch during Auto-fill (iOS): Quickly switch to another account during auto-fill by tapping the avatar button, now available on Android and iOS (see here).
  • Vault Filter for Mobile: On mobile apps, you can now filter items by vault.
  • Org Member Premium Status: Organization members can now use premium features like advanced 2FA methods as soon as they're invited, rather than confirmed.
  • Accessibility Improvements: This release includes a few changes that will improve the performance of Bitwarden with assistive technologies, including the ability for users with hCaptcha Accessibility Access to use their Accessibility Cookie to skip hCaptcha challenges (now available for desktop and mobile apps).

Versienummer 2022.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (13)

+1Streamert
30 juni 2022 10:59
Sinds enige tijd ben ik dankbaar gebruiker van het server alternatief VaultWarden, een open source (container) optie die ook de mogelijkheid biedt om TOTP codes op te slaan. De overige zeer uitgebreide opties werken heel fijn met de fijne gratis BitWarden clients.
Reageer
+2Kevjoe
@Streamert30 juni 2022 11:16
Jaren geleden overgestapt van LastPass naar Bitwarden en met veel plezier gebruik ik het nog steeds.
Ook al enige jaren Premium genomen, gezien dat maar 10 dollar per jaar is en ik goede producten graag steun.

Ik self host zelf veel dingen (al moet ik toegeven dat ik daar de laatste tijd, vooral om meer mental space over te houden, meer en meer van af stap), maar voor 10 dollar per jaar kan ik het echt niet doen.
Wel best niet je TOTP codes opslaan in Bitwarden, het is enorm handig maar het verslaat het nut van een TFA wel volledig gezien ze dan op dezelfde plek zitten.

Ik gebruik nu heel graag mijn YubiKey om dat probleem op te lossen, geweldige oplossing en heel secure.
Reageer
+1darkjeric
@Kevjoe30 juni 2022 11:32
Klopt helemaal, maar ik vond een andere oplossing waar ik best tevreden mee ben: Voeg bij al je accounts nog een klein stukje toe aan je wachtwoord (kan voor of na het gegenereerde wachtwoord dat Bitwarden opslaat) dat je telkens nog zelf moet intypen en dus niet in je wachtwoord-database zit. Op die manier heb je het gebruiksgemak van wachtwoord+TOTP samen, EN nog steeds semi-veiligheid. Wie mijn Bitwarden-database binnengeraakt (die trouwens ook nog aparte 2FA erbovenop heeft natuurlijk, dus unlikely) heeft dan wel alle TOTP-codes, maar die zijn vrij waardeloos aangezien mijn wachtwoorden onvolledig zijn. ;)

True, het blijft een groter risico dan wanneer je deze echt volledig gescheiden houdt, maar het volledig opslaan van je wachtwoorden in een digitaal bestand is eigenlijk al een risico op zich. Het gebruiksgemak is echter zoveel groter dat ik nu overal waar ik kan 2FA activeer, waar ik dat anders alleen bij de essentiële accounts deed. En als een bepaalde website zelf gehackt wordt waardoor je (unieke) wachtwoord uitlekt, is de extra 2FA-beveiliging daar wel nog steeds een extra laag waardoor ze je account toch niet in kunnen (ook al zitten ze samen opgeslagen in je wachtwoord-database).
Reageer
0stuiterveer
@Kevjoe30 juni 2022 11:49
Ook al enige jaren Premium genomen, gezien dat maar 10 dollar per jaar is en ik goede producten graag steun.
Ik was eerst ook aan het overwegen premium te nemen, maar het rotte daarvan vind ik persoonlijk dat je dan alsnog een account bij Bitwarden moet aanmaken ook al wil ik dan zelf hosten (dus dan heb ik in feite twee afzonderlijke Bitwarden accounts). Daar dus maar alsnog van afgezien, puur uit dat principe. Ik doneer graag; sterker nog, ik gebruik dan wel VaultWarden maar het voelt "vies" dat ik dan profiteer van de extra functies voor geen geld terwijl ik het wel kan missen en bereid ben te betalen.

Als ze een optie geven om op z'n minst te doneren zonder account te hoeven maken dan leg ik graag wat van m'n geld bij ze neer, maar tot die tijd zal ik helaas een freeloader blijven.
Reageer
+1jozuf
@Streamert30 juni 2022 11:04
Same.
Ik kwam van een Keepass database, die ik met Nextcloud/webdav aanbood aan KeePass2Android om dat ook mobiel te kunnen gebruiken. KeeWeb gebruikte ik dan voor desktops elders.
Deze oplossing is minder flimsy en wat veiliger. Ook ondersteuning voor Duo (is er ook voor Bitwarden) is wel handig om de webgui af te schermen met 2FA.
Overstap van een KeePass DB naar Vaultwarden was appeltje eitje
Reageer
0-ION-
@Streamert30 juni 2022 11:08
Vaultwarden is inderdaad een perfecte oplossing, in combinatie met Home Assistant op een Raspberry Pi is het super eenvoudig op te zetten. Ook mijn familieleden kunnen gemakkelijk een wachtwoordkluis aanmaken op mijn server. Als beheerder kan ik die kluizen niet inzien, dus privacy is gewaarborgd.
Reageer
0Kjoe_Ljan
@Streamert30 juni 2022 11:17
Ik heb een jaartje betaald voor BitWarden, omdat het me handig leek om de 2FA codes en wachtwoorden op een centrale plek te hebben. Qua usability vond ik dat prima, maar uit security oogpunt is dat natuurlijk geen goed plan. Als iemand dan bij je inlog credentials kan, kunnen ze ook bij je 2FA codes, wat de 2FA codes nutteloos maakt...
Reageer
0vgroenewold
@Kjoe_Ljan30 juni 2022 11:32
Heb je geen 2FA op je Bitwarden zitten dan?
Reageer
0Maverick2001
@vgroenewold30 juni 2022 11:40
Dat lijkt mij idd veilig genoeg. Ik heb de TOTP codes ook opgeslagen en het zal niet de perfecte oplossing zijn maar het werkt wel super prettig zonder een externe app te gebruiken. En de 2FA geeft me genoeg zekerheid dat niemand bij de wachtwoorden en TOTP codes komt.
Reageer
0vgroenewold
@Maverick200130 juni 2022 11:43
Vermoed ik ook, als je echt super veilig wilt werken is het praktisch gewoon veel te veel gedoe vind ik. Ik gebruik al een zooi tools die ik vertrouw om verkeer buiten de deur te houden, heb alles vrij strikt gezet onder Windows (wat al lastig kan zijn, maar het gaat dus om de balans, hoeveel tijd ben ik kwijt aan meldingen accepteren of niet) en gebruik Bitwarden voor vanalles en nog wat. Je moet wat denk ik dan, het is sowieso veel beter dan het niet te gebruiken.
Reageer
0Cr0sZ
30 juni 2022 11:23
wat is mis bij Bitwarden, wat wel in LP zat is het opschonen van duplicate entries.
er is vooralsnog geen gemakkelijke optie voor verder prima pakket ,zoals gezegd voor 10e kan je er geen buil aan vallen
Reageer
0Schmoove
30 juni 2022 11:28
Ik gebruik ook Vaultwarden, draaiende op Docker.
Maar afgelopen tijd toch eens gekeken om Bitwarden zelf op Docker te hosten. Dan krijg je wel veel meer containers, maar ok. Dat werkt ook prima. Voordeel is dat je dan echt het originele product gebruikt en altijd up-to-date kan blijven zonder tussen komst van een 3rd party developer.

Dan blijkt dat een hoop features die ik in Vaultwarden gebruikte (o.a. Yubikey) opeens voor betaald moet worden via een premium account, ook als je het zelf host.
Nu heb ik daar niet zo'n probleem mee, maar bij mij rijst dan wel de vraag, is wat Vaultwarden doet wel correct??! Het is een clone van Bitwarden waar de pay features unlocked zijn.
Niet echt netjes eigenlijk...
Reageer
0CT
@Schmoove30 juni 2022 11:53
Vaultwarden is een complete implementatie in golang van de Bitwarden API. Dus geen 'clone'. Volledig legaal dus en zeker 'netjes'.
Reageer


