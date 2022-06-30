Versie 10.1 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. Sinds versie 10.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Bat! v10.1 Improvements Mail Ticker's speed is using current display resolution and DPI settings for speed adjustment

Add tag autofiltering when typing a tag for easy checking of the tag's availability Fixes The Bat! / Voyager might not gracefully exit after the first start

Time Zones included into a text/Calendar part were not used

.ICS (iCalendar) files were not shown as attachments sometimes

Newly added tags could disappear from selection when specific color settings were used The Bat! v10.0.10 New features "Option to run single CEF process at the Preferences | Applications page Fixes Sometimes, abandoned utility processes could stay after quitting the application The Bat! v10.0.9 New features "Go Offline" button in the Restore dialog to help avoid automatic connection after restoring data on a new system Fixes Window size of Message Source Viewer was not restored on screen DPIs other that 96

PDF files with non-ASCII characters in names could not be viewed The Bat! v10.0.8 New features Inline PDF viewer Improvements Use multiple CEF processes to optimize HTML rendering

/SingleCEF command line parameter to use CEF browser in the current process The Bat! v10.0.4 Improvements Update CEF to version 101.0.15

Automatically open system browser for Google's OAUTH

"Always use system browser for OAUTH authentication" option at the "Other options" page of the Preferences Fixes Tip Of the Day was not using proper tip file location