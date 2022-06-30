Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 516.59 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen F1 22, Loopmancer en Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for F1 22 which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features four high-fidelity ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Loopmancer and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

[Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors. [3684575]

[OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artifacts when using Optifine shaders. [3682262]

[OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers. [3682537]

[Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly. [3682841]

[Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures. [3682952]

[G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay. [3674419]

[UE5] General UE5 stability improvements. [3505688]