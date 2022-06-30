Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 516.59 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen F1 22, Loopmancer en Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for F1 22 which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features four high-fidelity ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Loopmancer and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.Fixed Issues in Version 516.59 WHQL
Open Issues
- [Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors. [3684575]
- [OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artifacts when using Optifine shaders. [3682262]
- [OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers. [3682537]
- [Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly. [3682841]
- [Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures. [3682952]
- [G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay. [3674419]
- [UE5] General UE5 stability improvements. [3505688]
- [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
- [RTX 30 series] PC monitor may not wake from display sleep when GPU is also connected to an HDMI 2.1 TV, and the TV is powered off. [3645633]
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [Jurassic World Evolution 2][Microsoft Store] Artifacts may appear in game. [3682201]
- [Prepar3D] Light sources display flashing black boxes. [3684206]
- [MSI GE66 Raider 10UG/MSI GE76 Raider 10UH] Windows brightness setting does not work when notebook is in dedicated GPU mode. [3693207] [3693211]
- [Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay. [3685638]