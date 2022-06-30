Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.59 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 516.59 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen F1 22, Loopmancer en Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. De changelog laat verder diverse bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for F1 22 which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features four high-fidelity ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including Loopmancer and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Fixed Issues in Version 516.59 WHQL
  • [Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors. [3684575]
  • [OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artifacts when using Optifine shaders. [3682262]
  • [OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers. [3682537]
  • [Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly. [3682841]
  • [Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures. [3682952]
  • [G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay. [3674419]
  • [UE5] General UE5 stability improvements. [3505688]
Open Issues
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]
  • [RTX 30 series] PC monitor may not wake from display sleep when GPU is also connected to an HDMI 2.1 TV, and the TV is powered off. [3645633]
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
  • [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [Jurassic World Evolution 2][Microsoft Store] Artifacts may appear in game. [3682201]
  • [Prepar3D] Light sources display flashing black boxes. [3684206]
  • [MSI GE66 Raider 10UG/MSI GE76 Raider 10UH] Windows brightness setting does not work when notebook is in dedicated GPU mode. [3693207] [3693211]
  • [Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay. [3685638]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 516.59 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 784,70MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-06-2022 10:17
2 • submitter: JKL-NL

30-06-2022 • 10:17

2 Linkedin

Submitter: JKL-NL

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

10:17 GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.59 WHQL 2
15-06 GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.40 WHQL 36
28-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.95 WHQL 2
12-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.77 WHQL 0
27-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 WHQL 17
23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0E Pericoloso
30 juni 2022 11:27
Ik zal deze weer eens overslaan.
Het nummerverschil met vorige update is te klein, mijn 3080 Ti wordt niet specifiek vermeld en Horizon ook niet.
Reageer
0Luuk2015
30 juni 2022 11:52
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waarom alle wijzigingen die voor specifieke games gelden in videokaartdrivers zitten? Zou het niet efficiënter zijn om dit bij een game-update te bundelen?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee