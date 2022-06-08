Versie 2.8.1 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende vier problemen verholpen:

Bugfixes Picard-2489 - Preferred Releases UI not loading in Options menu on FreeBSD

Picard 2491 - Crash upon loading album information for releases with MBID redirects

Picard 2493 - If locales for picard-countries or picard-attributes are missing UI translation is completely skipped

Picard-2494 - Remove empty info dialog for "[standalone-recordings]" special album entry