Software-update: XYplorer 23.20

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 23.20 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 23.10?
  • Filter Images By Aspect Ratio. You can now filter or find all images that are equal to or wider than 3:2, for example.
  • Sort Images By Aspect Ratio. You can also sort your image folders by aspect ratio, for example from tall and narrow (portrait) to wide and flat (landscape).
  • Filter Images By Area. You can now filter or find all images larger than a million square pixels, for example.
  • Sort Images By Area. You can as well sort your image folders by the area covered by the images.
  • Make The Name Column Stand Out. Now you can dim the other columns slightly to highlight the name column. A helpful feature for column messies.
  • Compilation Soundtrack. Compiled to the music of The Brothers Comatose.
Further details of this release...

Versienummer 23.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

