Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1689

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s new:

  • Browser Guard has been added to the Edge Store
  • Updated copy changes to onboarding page
  • Enhanced Detection and Remediation
  • Performance enhancements

Some Issues now addressed:

  • Fixed: Domain Name Exclusions for Web Protection are not honored for about 90 seconds after adding
  • Fixed: Security Advisor says BG is not installed when it is
  • Fixed: Logging for 'is BG Native Host enabled' not always accurate
  • Fixed: Shortcut Target not being detected after "ignore once"
  • Addressed: A few minor UI Issues

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1689
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

