Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s new: Browser Guard has been added to the Edge Store

Updated copy changes to onboarding page

Enhanced Detection and Remediation

Performance enhancements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Domain Name Exclusions for Web Protection are not honored for about 90 seconds after adding

Fixed: Security Advisor says BG is not installed when it is

Fixed: Logging for 'is BG Native Host enabled' not always accurate

Fixed: Shortcut Target not being detected after "ignore once"

Addressed: A few minor UI Issues