Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s new:
- Browser Guard has been added to the Edge Store
- Updated copy changes to onboarding page
- Enhanced Detection and Remediation
- Performance enhancements
Some Issues now addressed:
- Fixed: Domain Name Exclusions for Web Protection are not honored for about 90 seconds after adding
- Fixed: Security Advisor says BG is not installed when it is
- Fixed: Logging for 'is BG Native Host enabled' not always accurate
- Fixed: Shortcut Target not being detected after "ignore once"
- Addressed: A few minor UI Issues