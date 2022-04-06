Synology heeft de final release van Disk Station Manager versie 7.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
Voordat versie 7.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is 7.1 uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal ook de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.1 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet, zijn wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Important notes
What’s New
- This update will restart your Synology NAS.
- After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
- For the following models, DSM 7.1 is currently in development and will be released as soon as it is completed.
- Plus Series: DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, RS2414+, RS2414rp+, RS814+, RS814RP+
- For the following models, you can only download the upgrade patch from Synology Download Center because you won't receive notifications for this update on your DSM.
- XS Series: RS3413xs+, RS10613xs+, RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2015xs
- Plus Series: DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+, RS814RP+, RS814+, DS214+, RS815RP+, RS815+, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, DS415+, DS215+
- Value Series: RS814, RS214, DS414, DS214, DS214play, DS114, RS815, DS1515,DS715, DS415play, DS115
- J Series: DS213j, DS414slim, DS414j, DS214se, DS215j, DS115j, DS416se, DS119j
- For the following models, DSM 7.1 will be the last upgradable version.
- XS Series: RS3413xs+, RS10613xs+, RS3614xs+, RS3614xs, RS3614RPxs, RC18015xs+, DS3615xs, DS2015xs
- Plus Series: DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+, DS713+, RS2414RP+, RS2414+, RS814RP+, RS814+, DS214+, RS815RP+, RS815+, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, DS415+, DS215+
- Value Series: RS814, RS214, DS414, DS214, DS214play, DS114, RS815, DS1515,DS715, DS415play, DS115
- J Series: DS213j, DS414slim, DS414j, DS214se, DS215j, DS115j, DS416se
- Adjusted the LED indicator for drives' health status. When a drive's health status is critical or failing, the indicator will show static orange.
- Windows 2000 domains are no longer supported.
- Removed the "Synchronize with an NTP server every time a domain user signs in" option for Domain/LDAP advanced settings. Users can configure the "Synchronize with NTP server" option at Regional Options > Time instead.
- Added support for the UPS power-off function at Control Panel > Hardware & Power > UPS.
- Synology Storage Replication Adapter can only be used with DSM 7.0.1 or earlier versions. If you are using or plan to use Synology Storage Replication Adapter, please continue to use the current DSM version.
- To create a new Virtual DSM machine for DSM 7.1, Virtual Machine Manager (VMM) must be updated to version 2.6. Virtual DSM machines running DSM 7.0 or earlier versions can be directly updated to DSM 7.1 without updating VMM.
- Surveillance Station must be updated to version 8.2.11-7327 or above to be compatible with this update.
Limitation
- SSD Cache Groups can be allocated to multiple volumes, allowing for more flexible management of SSD cache capacity.
- Storage Manager now supports the management of the drives and storage of both active server and passive server in a Synology High Availability cluster.
- Added support for Btrfs (Peta Volume) in Active Backup for Business and Synology High Availability.
- If there is a file system error, DSM will unmount the volume to run file system checks without interrupting the services on other volumes.
- Reduced the minimum threshold for low capacity notification from 5% to 3%.
- Added support for custom OIDC (OpenID Connect) settings to integrate DSM with external SSO servers.
- Added support for the RTF editor to allow users to preview notification message content and style in real-time when editing.
- Added support for bypass traverse checking at Control Panel > File Services > Advanced to allow users to traverse folders and access permitted files or subfolders.
- Supports specifying domains from the list of trusted domains to synchronize domain data.
- Added the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+00:00) time zone option at Control Panel > Regional Options > Time.
- Added the synchronization status between DSM and NTP servers at Control Panel > Regional Options > Time.
- Added icons on the taskbar to indicate ongoing background tasks that might affect system performance.
- Users can now open tabs directly from search results in Control Panel.
- Supports automatically updating the domain database and syncing domain data regularly. For Synology NAS that are used to create domains, the "Update User Groups/Lists" option in Control Panel > Domains/LDAP will be disabled by default after updating to DSM 7.1.
- Starting from Advanced Media Extensions 2.0.0, users must sign in to their Synology Accounts to install HEVC and AAC codecs, which allows for the playback of certain file formats in multimedia packages and Surveillance Station.
- The update progress bar on a Synology High Availability cluster might not display the actual progress percentage. This won't affect the update progress.