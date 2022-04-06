Synology heeft de final release van Disk Station Manager versie 7.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas -producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Voordat versie 7.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is 7.1 uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal ook de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.1 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet, zijn wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: