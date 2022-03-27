Versie 9.4.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en kort daarop is wegens een fout meteen een opvolger verschenen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog sinds versie 9.3.1 ziet er als volgt uit::
Release 9.4.1Bugfixes
Release 9.4.0Notable features
Developer experience
- Bump follow-redirects from 1.14.7 to 1.14.8 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Client
- Bump url-parse from 1.5.3 to 1.5.7 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Client
- Updates babel and caniuse-lite
- Bump karma from 6.3.14 to 6.3.16 in /src/Umbraco.Web.UI.Client
Front end
- Make views compatible with Nullable Reference Types
- Fixes issue with OrderByDescending generating invalid SQL
- Update RemoveTreeController to use TController
- Grant access to get all content types so content templates can be moved to content section.
- Constant icon blueprint
- Introduced new "large" overlay size
- Lookup plugin lang / icons folders in a case insensitive way
- v9 - Allow configuring TinyMCE scripting sanitization
- Support async in TreeController
- add null check for case when index is not implementing LuceneDirector…
UI and UX updates
- Only select ItemIdFieldName in PublishedContentQuery.Search to improve performance
- Tune Debug logging to improve ContentStore boot performance
Other features
- refactor setTitle in MediaPicker.Controller.js
- Makes group name wider to fit long group names
- Makes the template column in NC config expandable
- Filter block cards and show empty message
- Updated border radius of notification to match button
- Transition of lazy loaded image
- Added property way of seeing composition
- Align tags vertically in content type property component
- Lookup backoffice section name in route locationTitle
- Use pointer cursor pointer for keyboard shortcuts overview
- fixes umbraco logo appearance on backoffice login page, issue #11830
- new stick top position for rte toolbar if tabs are present, issue #11870
- Localization: Translate "Create dictionary item" to Dutch
- Set current selected master template in tree
- 11921: Update CultureName after language change
- Make GridPropertyEditor dirty if a control is removed
Bugfixes
- Content app for dictionary items
- Allow setting the site name from appsettings
- Added section for promoted packages in the back-office.
- Adding null check to IsCulturePublished on IContent
- Redirects do not work due to missing null check
- Model.Url(culture) only returns "#" on multi-lingual site
- Container validation (ValidateOnBuild) fails if backoffice controllers are added to IOC container (non standard setup).
- Unable To Import DocType If Parent Folder Already Exists
- ServerRegistrationService.TouchServer uses the DB instead of IServerRoleAccessor to determine IsSchedulingPublisher
- MainDom lock re-acquired by deploy slot after Azure slot swap
- TimeOut Setting not being respected in v9
- Redirect Url Management not working with Contenttypes(Allow vary by culture)
- ContentType IsDirty() is false after changing a value in HistoryCleanup
- Cannot replace default RenderController with Generic controller type
- ContentSavingNotification - Cannot access content that is about to be saved.
- Random GUID in user detail view
- v9 Missing legacy password support for uniquely salted SHA1 hashed passwords
- Fix JsonConfigManipulator causing upgrades to fail when appsettings.json files are not present
- V9: Fix Umbraco:CMS:Global:SqlWriteLockTimeOut setting value ignored
- (umbraCollab) Check media Parent for permissions when setting correct MediaType
- 11777: Remove sorting because we need the correct order
- Don't hold static UmbracoContext reference
- Check form and querystring when validating `ufprt` in `ValidateUmbracoFormRouteStringAttribute`
- Attempt to make app local icu setup less problematic.
- Fix items found in PVS-Studio analysis
- Temp 11977 - Fixes 11977 Content Name auto-numbering is not incrementing
- Add config to hide backoffice logo
- Exclude the Umbraco Log files from UmbracoProject template gitignore
- Fix Empty Recycle Bin view not found on Linux
- Prevent DatabaseServerMessenger handle leak
- Add using statements for IDisposables
- Ignore certificate errors for KeepAlive task.
- Settings Dashboard Umbraco.tv References
- Filesystem based MainDomLock & extract interface for MainDomKey generation
- V9: Fix missing site identifier
- Fix namespace shown in C# API docs
- Media entry editor listview children
- V9: Fix history cleanup not making content type dirty
- v9 fix misc issues external member login
- v9: Fix image thumbnails not showing if filename contains non ascii characters
- Fix media tracking of items added via macro parameters in RTE and Grid
- Item tracking fixes and optimizations after RC
- Fixes RecurringHostServices leaking the execution context / ambient scope
- Use an umbra.co link for the TV replacement channel
- Amend breaking change in RecurringHostedServiceBase