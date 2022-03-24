Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.13 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Mp3tag v3.13 released

I’ve completely (almost!) revised the confirmation dialog that shows the metadata result when importing via any of the Tag Sources (e.g., Discogs or MusicBrainz). It now allows for selecting which fields to import via checkboxes, also for the cover, and provides a better overview of track-specific and album-specific metadata.

I’ve rewritten and updated most of the existing help files and published them here

I’ve also revised the Tag Sources for Discogs and MusicBrainz, which now use CATALOGNUMBER for the catalog number. The MusicBrainz Tag Source now also imports BARCODE and ISRC — all of which can be easily disabled by the new methods I’ve outlined above.

Sorting the File List is now significantly faster. It's most notably for large libraries, but also much snappier when you're sorting smaller sets of files.

Additional Features and Fixes

added option to don't show the message that asks for keeping existing cover art again at Tag Sources confirmation dialog. (#17642, #44589)

added support for BARCODE , CATALOGNUMBER , ISRC , and MUSICBRAINZ_ALBUMRELEASECOUNTRY to MusicBrainz tag source.

, , , and to MusicBrainz tag source. added %_cover_description% information field. (#55952)

added confirmation question on choosing converter, actions, or extended tags if the Tag Panel contains unsaved changes and auto-saving is not enabled. (#56065)

added confirmation question on editing via File List if the Tag Panel contains unsaved changes and auto-saving is not enabled. (#55633)

added error reporting to formatting string language. (#46638)

added internal mapping for MUSICBRAINZ_TRACKID field. (#44062)

field. (#44062) added reporting of unsupported or corrupted file structure as error to 'Tag' column.

revised Tag Sources confirmation dialog to allow selection of fields to import. (#54105, #56398)

revised Tag Sources confirmation dialog to distinguish between track-specific and common metadata.

removed Utils > Compilation option from Tag Sources confirmation dialog which can be realized using an action Guess Values.

added support to enable and disable import of cover art via checkbox at Tag Sources confirmation dialog.

added support for editing track-specific and common metadata at Tag Sources confirmation dialog.

added support for internal resizing via horizontal splitter at Tag Sources confirmation dialog. (#56667, #56689)

added support for multi-value MP4 fields written as multiple data atoms. (#56138)

atoms. (#56138) added support for using online documentation as internal help.

added workaround for missing padding bytes for INFO subchunks in WAV and AIF. (#56080)

added workaround for MP4 data atoms with superfluous trailing null byte. (#56526)

automatically removing control characters

\r \t when renaming files and folders.

changed Discogs tag sources to use CATALOGNUMBER instead of CATALOGID to improve compatibility with other software.

instead of to improve compatibility with other software. ensured that characters with accents or umlauts are using the Unicode Normalization Form C when querying Tag Sources.

extended $validate() to replace control characters

\r \t.

to replace control characters

\r \t. improved sorting performance for large libraries. (#56739)

updated list of default freedb servers to remove invalid servers.

updated Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese-CN, Czech, French, Hebrew, Italian, Slovak, Spanish, and Ukrainian translation.