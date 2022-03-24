Versie 22.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is is een probleem met het indexeren van pdf-bestanden verholpen,

Note The version number of this release follows the new standardized MailStore version numbers, reflecting the quarter the product was released in. Improved The input validation for file and folder paths was improved. Fixed During reindexing of messages the index may be marked as corrupt.

Binary encoded attachments are changed during archiving under certain circumstances.