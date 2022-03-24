Versie 22.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is is een probleem met het indexeren van pdf-bestanden verholpen,
Note
Improved
- The version number of this release follows the new standardized MailStore version numbers, reflecting the quarter the product was released in.
Fixed
- The input validation for file and folder paths was improved.
- During reindexing of messages the index may be marked as corrupt.
- Binary encoded attachments are changed during archiving under certain circumstances.